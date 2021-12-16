The type of water you put into your steam mop for tile can greatly affect not only its cleaning ability but the device’s longevity; for the best results, stick to using distilled water only.

Which steam mops for tiles are best?

Sometimes, the tiles in your home can become so grimy that traditional mopping won’t be able to remove the stains. That’s when you need to turn to a steam mop for tile, which uses the superheated and gaseous water to breakdown the grime before wiping it clean.

The best steam mop for tile is the Shark S5003D Genius Steam Pocket Mop. This steam mop for tile is a no-frills, but high-functioning option with a hands-free mop-pad removal system that’s affordable to boot.

What to know before you buy a steam mop for tile

Steam mop for tile benefits

There are many benefits to using a steam mop for tile as opposed to a regular mop. First, they’re much easier to use. They’re lighter than most other similar cleaning devices and don’t require lugging around a water bucket. In addition, they also provide a deeper clean. They can rid your floor of most bacteria with the same or greater efficiency as regular mopping, while using none or smaller amounts of chemicals. Also, your floors will dry much faster from a steam cleaning than standard mopping.

Steam settings

The best steam mops for tile will have various settings that allow you to customize either the amount of steam or its temperature, and sometimes both. The minimal amount of steam settings you’ll want to have are three for tackling easy, medium and hard messes. You’ll also want to keep an eye on your max steam temperature; the best cleaning is accomplished with temperatures between 140 and 180 degrees Fahrenheit.

What to look for in a quality steam mop for tile

Accessories

Some steam mops for tile come in packages that include a handful of useful though optional accessories. Commonly included accessories are various sizes of brushes, extra cleaning pads and drip catchers. Some include attachments for cleaning specialty surfaces like carpets, drapes and even cars.

Corded vs. cordless

Most steam mops use a cord to connect to a wall outlet to provide the power needed to heat the water and perform other tasks. Unless your home is on the smaller side, a cord length of 20 to 30 feet is preferred.

You can also go with a cordless steam mop for tile if you prefer. These models rarely are able to perform their task for much longer than a handful of minutes and still require a corded power source to charge their battery and sometimes provide the power to preheat your water.

How much you can expect to spend on a steam mop for tile

Steam mops for tile have a fairly narrow price range of $50-$200. The $50 range won’t get you much cleaning ability, so it’s wise to focus your search in the $100-$150 range unless you want the absolute best.

Steam mop for tile FAQ

What are all the flooring types that I can use a steam mop on besides tile?

A. The compatible flooring types depend on the given steam mop being used and it’s important to check the product description before purchasing to ensure you won’t damage your flooring type with said steam mop. That said, most steam mops are safe for use on sealed wood as well as marble, stone and ceramic floorings plus vinyl, laminate and linoleum.

Do I need to dispose of my cleaning pads after using them?

A. Mostly no. Steam mops for tile generally utilize reusable cleaning pads, which can even be run through a washing machine, though a given cleaning pad might need to be run on different settings. Some steam mops for tile do utilize disposable cleaning pads which can add a lot of recurring cost, while still others use no cleaning pads at all, like vacuum-like steam mops for tile.

What are the best steam mops for tile to buy?

Top steam mop for tile

Shark S5003D Genius Steam Pocket Mop

What you need to know: A top steam mop for tile option with great performance and a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: There’s no need to touch your dirty mop pad thanks to a release button which drops it away, plus the mop pad is double sided for extra cleaning time before it needs washing. Three power levels let you tailor the amount of steam to your cleaning needs.

What you should consider: Many consumers had issues with the water tank being attached to the steam mop for tile, making it hard to clean and fill.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top steam mop for tile for the money

Hoover FloorMate Deluxe Hard Floor Cleaner

What you need to know: This steam mop for tile acts more like a vacuum than a mop for those who prefer the suctioning style.

What you’ll love: Two water tanks keep the clean water and the waste water separated for easy refills and dumps. There’s no need for heat, as this steam mop for tile doesn’t actually utilize steam. The head covers a wide area for quicker coverage of your tiled floors.

What you should consider: Due to its vacuum-like function, this steam mop utilizes chemicals and spin brushes unlike its directly mop-like competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bissell PowerSteamer 3-in-1 Steam Mop

What you need to know: This 3-in-1 steam mop for tile can transform its body to reach any area you need to clean.

What you’ll love: The three included pieces enable this steam mop to be utilized as a standard steam mop for tile, an extended-reach steam mop for tile and a handheld steam mop for tile. This package also includes over two dozen cleaning accessories.

What you should consider: The operating button needs to be pushed the entire time you’re using it; there is no automatic setting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews.

