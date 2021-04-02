Which robot vacuum should I get?

A robot vacuum is not completely hands-off. It requires regular cleaning and maintenance to keep it running efficiently, such as wiping the sensors and removing hair and debris, which can block airflow.

The best robot vacuum for every home

We have dishwashers and washing machines that perform simple household chores for us, so why not vacuums? Robot vacuums are becoming increasingly popular. Automating this taxing household chore will make your life easier and allow you extra time for more important tasks.

With the multitude of features and styles, it can be tricky to know which robot vacuum you should get. Continue reading to discover our top robot vacuum picks and how to choose the one that best suits your lifestyle.

Considerations when buying a robot vacuum

Robot vacuums vary widely in price and features. There are many things to consider before going out and buying a robot vacuum.

Survey your home

Before deciding on a robot vacuum, survey your home. Do you have carpet or hard floors? Large or small square footage? Not all robot vacuums have mapping capabilities for multiple stories, so consider that if you have more than one level. If you have pets or allergies, you’ll want a robot vacuum capable of handling pet hair or allergens.

Why do you want a robot vacuum?

While there are a few high-end robot vacuums that can do it all, you’ll probably need to decide what feature is most important to you. Do you have hard floors and prefer a robot that can also mop? If you’re at home all day, choose one known for being quiet. If you’re gone all day, you might appreciate a live camera that allows you to check the progress.

Features

Robot vacuums have come a long way and are continuing to add exciting features with each new model. Here are some standard features in most robot vacuums:

Battery life in robot vacuums

Those with more extensive square footage should pay special attention to battery life. If you choose a robot vacuum with short battery life, it may not be able to clean your whole house before needing a recharge. One way to get around this issue is self-charging robot vacuums. Those vacuums will come with a self-charging station and automatically recharge when the battery is low.

Self-emptying robot vacuums

If you don’t want to worry about emptying dirt and debris every day, some vacuums are self-emptying. They’re hands-off and great if you’re busy.

Price of robot vacuums

Robot vacuums vary from $100-$1000, depending on features. If you want all the features, choose a high-end model that can do it all. If only one or two features are important to you, you’ll be able to find a cheaper option that fits your needs.

Robot vacuum mapping capabilities

One of the most essential features of a robot vacuum is its mapping technology. Some robot vacuums bump into walls and furniture while trying to find their way around your house. Others have intelligent mapping that allows them to detect furniture or doorways and remember that the next time it cleans.

Best robot vacuum

Top robot vacuum

iRobot Roomba S9+

What you need to know: This high-end vacuum can do it all and has the price tag to prove it.

What you’ll love: It’s self-charging, self-emptying and picks up pet hair along with dander and allergens. It can also map multiple rooms and levels.

What you should consider: It’s one of the priciest robot vacuums on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top robot vacuum for the money

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX

What you need to know: A basic robot vacuum that will clean and pick up dirt effectively.

What you’ll love: It’s self-charging and automatically returns when the battery is low, so you never have to worry about the battery.

What you should consider: It’s not the best at picking up dirt and debris on carpet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top robot vacuum with laser mapping

Neato Robotics Botvac D7

What you need to know: One of the best robot vacuums at mid-range cost with excellent laser mapping technology.

What you’ll love: Designate off-limits areas of your home and control this robot vacuum with the app on your phone.

What you should consider: It’s not self-emptying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top robot vacuum with mopping

BISSELL SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Wet and Dry

What you need to know: Great option for those with hard floors who don’t want to mop manually.

What you’ll love: It’s quiet and automatically avoids carpeted areas.

What you should consider: There’s no mapping features or voice control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top robot vacuum with self-emptying

iRobot Roomba i6+

What you need to know: This is a great mid-range robot vacuum that picks up everything from dirt to pet hair. It’s also self-emptying.

What you’ll love: Detects stairs and drop-offs and has a self-adjusting cleaning head.

What you should consider: Users have reported trouble with the mapping technology.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top robot vacuum for allergies

iRobot Roomba i3+

What you need to know: Powerful robot vacuum at mid-range cost with AllergenLock bags that capture and trap 99% of pollen.

What you’ll love: It’s self-emptying and voice-controlled. It’s also able to detect areas that need the most focus.

What you should consider: It has a short battery life and is loud.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy

Top robot vacuum for maneuvering in small spaces

eufy RoboVac G30

What you need to know: Its compact design and strong suction make it excellent at maneuvering within small spaces.

What you’ll love: This robot vacuum is easy to set up and features smart navigation.

What you should consider: Battery life is relatively short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top robot vacuum for noise

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

What you need to know: A top-performing robot vacuum quiet enough to run day or night.

What you’ll love: It’s slim and can fit under most furniture. Has the option of voice control.

What you should consider: The app doesn’t always work correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top robot vacuum with a long battery life

Roborock S6 MaxV

What you need to know: With about three hours of battery life, this robot vacuum will finish cleaning faster than other models.

What you’ll love: The mapping technology is capable of marking objects like shoes or toys for avoidance.

What you should consider: Users have reported a lackluster performance on carpet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top robot vacuum for carpet

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S

What you need to know: An affordable robot vacuum that does a great job on carpet.

What you’ll love: The slim design fits under furniture and in smaller areas.

What you should consider: It has a short battery life and is very basic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top robot vacuum for hard floors

Roborock S6

What you need to know: Amazing suction picks up everything on your hard floors, from dirt to cereal to pet hair.

What you’ll love: It also mops floors and has up to three hours of battery life.

What you should consider: It’s large and may not fit under furniture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top robot vacuum for pet hair

iRobot Roomba 960

What you need to know: A mid-range priced robot vacuum excellent at picking up hair from hard floors and carpet.

What you’ll love: It’s quiet and records a map of the cleaned areas.

What you should consider: The app doesn’t have steering capabilities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top robot vacuum with live video

Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI

What you need to know: High-end choice with live video to allow a user to check-in and follow along in real-time.

What you’ll love: It expertly avoids obstacles and has an exceptionally long battery life.

What you should consider: It’s challenging to set up, and the self-charging station is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Top robot vacuum for multiple levels

iRobot Roomba i7+

What you need to know: A high-end vacuum capable of storing multiple maps to clean a multi-level home easily.

What you’ll love: Multi-faceted with features including self-emptying, camera-based navigation and Alexa compatibility.

What you should consider: It’s noisy and quite expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top robot vacuum to fit under furniture

Dser RoboGeek 23T 2200Pa

What you need to know: One of the smallest models on the market with effective suction.

What you’ll love: It’s slim, affordable and has Wi-Fi connectivity.

What you should consider: It’s a basic model that doesn’t map your home for virtual boundaries and cleans in a random pattern.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bre Richey is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.