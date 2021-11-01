Best dragon incense burner

To keep your incense as fragrant for as long as possible, take it out of the package when you bring it home and put it in a resealable bag.

Which dragon incense burner is best?

Nothing looks cooler than smoke billowing out of a dragon’s mouth. While the idea is fantastical, it’s not completely unattainable. It’s actually easily achievable in your home with a beautiful dragon incense burner. They’re not just majestic and stylish, but they’re also soothing and relatively inexpensive.

Whether you love incense cones, sticks or both, you can experience your scents through the mouth of a dragon. The most eye-catching option is the INONE Ceramic Dragon Incense Burner. It comes with incense cones and accessories. The smoke billows downward to create a waterfall effect.

What to know before you buy a dragon incense burner

Cones or sticks

Your preference for cones and sticks will help you find the right burner for your home or office. Some only burn one or the other, but many will burn both. If you enjoy one but want to try the other at some point, it may be best to get a burner that’s suited for both. Cone burners usually have a flat surface to keep the material stable, while stick burners have a small hole to put the end in and a basin for catching ash. Cones are harder to light and often require a small torch or electric lighter. However, they are especially fragrant. Sticks last longer and are usually easier to get going.

Your space

It’s important to get an incense burner that isn’t too big for the space you have. Otherwise, it may fall and break. It should be in a big enough room that the smoke won’t be an issue or at least have a window you can open. There are plenty of burners with small bases that take advantage of vertical space for the flow of smoke. There are also much bigger burners that can become more of a centerpiece.

Scents

The right incense can help you do wonders for your mood, no matter how bad of a day you’re having. They can be incredibly calming and relaxing at the end of a long week or bright and motivating in the morning. Certain smells can relieve stress and headaches, while others can help with anxiety and insomnia.

What to look for in a quality dragon incense burner

What’s included

Some dragon incense burners include a variety of cone or stick incense, so you can get started as soon as you open the box. These aren’t always the highest quality, but they’re fine until you can go pick out your own. Some sets also include a mat to set the burner on so you don’t end up with a mess or even tweezers to easily remove burnt cones.

Details

The details and features on dragon incense burners are what really sets them apart from each other. Some have engraved features on the wings and limbs or pronounced scales and claws. Detailed faces are always a nice touch. The direction the smoke goes in can create a great visual effect as well. Waterfall designs are especially eye-catching.

Color and material

Most dragon incense burners are crafted out of ceramic. While many are black, you can find ones in purple, brown and even red. Cheaper ones may be made out of plastic, but for safety’s sake, it’s best to go with clay, ceramic or another durable material. The color comes down to your preference, although black is the easiest to keep looking clean.

How much you can expect to spend on a dragon incense burner

Dragon incense burners usually cost $20-$30, depending on how many accessories are included.

Dragon incense burner FAQ

How long do incense cones and sticks last?

A. Incense sticks usually last between 30 minutes to an hour. Cones last around 15 to 20 minutes. The scent can last up to another hour after that. The higher the quality of the incense, the longer it will burn.

How do you clean your incense burner?

A. You can clean the outer parts of your incense burner with a damp rag. Dragon ones often have interior parts that can get clogged up after many uses. You can use a pipe cleaner or a brush designed for reusable straws.

What’s the best dragon incense burner to buy?

Top dragon incense burner

INONE Ceramic Dragon Incense Burner

What you need to know: A beautiful handmade purple dragon burner, it includes cones and accessories.

What you’ll love: This detailed and realistic piece that can burn cones or sticks. It’s calming with a waterfall effect. It’s great for any room in the house or as a gift. It comes with a gold mat and tweezers to remove burnt cones.

What you should consider: The flow of smoke isn’t as smooth as some customers expected. Some of the cones have a funny smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dragon incense burner for the money

Dragon Ceramic Waterfall Incense Holder

What you need to know: A handmade clay incense holder, it has engraved enamel details and comes with cones and accessories.

What you’ll love: This incense burner is tall and lightweight. The waterfall design is complemented by the long ridged tail. It can burn both cones and sticks. It has a small base that’s great for small surfaces.

What you should consider: The ash from the cones stains, while the ash from the stick misses the catch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

L!ghtup Dragon Backflow Incense Burner

What you need to know: This is a short and elegant incense burner with a basin and gentle downward flow.

What you’ll love: This burner features beautiful details, including horns and a ridged back. It can burn sticks and cones. It comes with incense cones with soothing scents. It’s a great small accent piece.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced broken or missing pieces. It’s slightly more expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

