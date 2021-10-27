Best fall sign

Fall sign “printables” are popular, cost-friendly products frequently sold on Etsy and Amazon. A printable is a digital product that is purchased online to be printed at home then hung in a frame that must be purchased separately.

Which fall signs are best?

Fall signs are a great way to celebrate the season and make a home feel festive. A fall sign can be displayed just about anywhere, but the most popular spot is near the front door. There is no shortage of quality fall signs for sale, which might lead you to wonder which sign is the top choice for your home decor or outdoor decorations. For a festive and versatile fall sign, you can’t go wrong with the Whaline Fall Harvest Porch Sign.

What to know before you buy a fall sign

Fall decor options

There are so many wonderful options when it comes to home decor for fall, like fall garlands that easily transform the vibe of a home with feelings of cozy fall whimsy. Fall signs are a staple of fall decor because they are versatile. While a fall sign can be a stand alone decoration, they often look best when complimented with other decor. Consider wrapping a fall sign with seasonal garlands, or buy some pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns to accompany the sign on the porch.

Home decoration styles

There are plenty of fall signs on the market that fit with the vast variety of home decor tastes, whether your style is vintage, minimalist, modern, or cozy. Keep in mind, it is easy to successfully mix and match home decor styles with fall decorations, but try to unify fall decor around a central theme when decorations are representative of a diversity of styles.

Duration

You should also take into account how long your fall sign will be appropriate as a decoration. Is the fall sign for a specific holiday like Halloween or Thanksgiving? Or is the sign versatile enough to use from September all the way through December? If a fall sign is versatile enough to be used for any fall holiday, then it can be securely installed with heavy duty hardware. However, a fall sign that will only be displayed outside for a short amount of time should be easy to install and remove.

What to look for in a quality fall sign

Quality porch signs

A porch sign is specifically designed to be featured on the landing outside of the front door. Often front porch signs have electrical wiring for lighting features that need to be plugged into an outlet. The best fall porch signs will have some level of weather proofing since they will be exposed to weather elements to a degree.

Customization and add-ons

Seasonal welcome signs are another fun addition to decorating the front door. Many retailers sell matching welcome door mats along with fall welcome signs. There are a number of unique welcome slogans that can be chosen from when selecting a fall welcome sign. Opt for a classic saying like “Happy Fall Y’All” or customize a fall welcome sign with the family’s last name for a personal touch.

Durability

Large fall signs are the ideal outdoor decoration for your yard or front porch. Be sure to consider the weather conditions and level of durability that is needed first though. A fall sign that needs to withstand rain, wind, sub-zero temperatures and snow will need to be much more durable than a sign in a mild climate.

One of the most popular materials for fall signs is a wood backing. Wood is naturally water and mold resistant. Wood can also be treated with waterproofing varnishes and seals making it the ideal material for outdoor signs.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall sign

A fabric or vinyl fall sign will cost between $15-$30 dollars, while a wood sign carries a higher price point between $25-$75 dollars.

Fall sign FAQ

How can a fall sign be safely secured outdoors?

A. Many fall signs come with mounting supplies that can be used to secure the sign to a wall or fence. However, fall signs are seasonal so many homeowners prefer not to damage their homes with permanent mounting for a short term decoration. Additionally, renters may not be able to mount signs outside per their rental agreements. To temporarily mount a fall sign outside, consider using heavy duty 3M strips that are designed for wood, brick or concrete.

What other outdoor fall decor are waterproof and complement signs?

A. Fall garland and sting lights are two of the most popular outdoor decorations for a waterproof addition to a fall sign. Natural fall materials such as corn stocks, hay and pumpkins are also great choices as they are waterproof and withstand harsh weather conditions.

What’s the best fall sign to buy?

Top fall sign

Whaline Fall Harvest Porch Sign

What you need to know: This package includes a pair of orange and white fall banners with pumpkins, maple leaves and scarecrow for the front door or porch.

What you’ll love: This sign is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, as well as a fall-themed party decoration.

What you should consider: Banners may need ironing to smooth out wrinkles caused by shipping.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top fall sign for the money

Happy Fall Porch Sign

What you need to know: This is a cute and bright wood fall sign with a hand painted pumpkin and twine to accent outdoor decoration.

What you’ll love: This hand painted wood sign is sealed for weather protection, making it durable.

What you should consider: It will need proper mounting due to heavy weight.

Where to buy: Wayfair

Worth checking out

Hello Fall Y’All Pumpkin Hand Painted Vertical Wooden Sign

What you need to know: This hand painted vertical wooden sign has a variety of fall messages to accent the porch or front door.

What you’ll love: Each sign is custom painted, crafted to be one-of-a-kind and then sealed with a weather protective seal.

What you should consider: You should consider ordering early due to a longer shipping time frame.

Where to buy: Etsy

