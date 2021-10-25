Best fall tree painting

When choosing a new piece of art, focus on a piece you’ll love looking at rather than one that matches your couch or other furniture.

Which fall tree paintings are best?

If you are looking to bring the magic of the fall season into your home, then consider hanging a fall tree painting. A fall tree landscape painting will allow you to enjoy the vibrant colors of changing leaves year-round. You can find simple prints or complex paintings that span five different panels. Purchasing a new piece of art can feel like an overwhelming commitment, but with a little consideration, you’ll be able to select the right painting for your home.

Our top choice, the Ardemy Canvas Wall Art White Birch Trees Picture Painting, features birch trees at the turn of fall with a rich blue background.

What to know before you buy a fall tree painting

Location

Nature paintings can fit in nicely with any home decor and work well in most any room. Before purchasing a new painting, think about where you’d like your new painting to hang. If you want your painting in the living room, then above the fireplace or couch are good locations. For inside the kitchen, above the kitchen table or as far as possible from exposure to boiling pots and other potential messes are smart spots. You can also hang paintings in stairways, alcoves, foyers and bedrooms.

Size

Measuring the space you’re decorating before shopping will make the experience much more convenient. Try using painter’s tape to lay out the size on your wall you’d like covered by your new art piece. Use a tape measure or yardstick to determine the dimensions you’ve marked out. While you might not find a painting that is exactly your desired size, you can use these dimensions as a guide for purchasing something suitable.

Style

You may have heard that good art can stand alone. This suggests you should focus on finding a piece you’ll love looking at, rather than one that matches your couch or other furniture. When looking for a fall tree painting, pay attention to how the piece makes you feel.

What to look for in a quality fall tree painting

Print

The most cost-effective option when purchasing art is getting a print. Prints are reproductions of paintings printed onto fine art paper. They sometimes look similar to a poster, though the quality of a fine art print is usually much better. You can improve the appearance of your print by framing it before hanging it up. Poster frames are highly affordable and are a great option for prints, as well.

Canvas

Canvas prints are also printed reproductions of paintings. Because they are on a painter’s canvas, they tend to look much closer to the original painting than standard prints. Canvas prints have a nice texture, and you can probably find a frame to fit at a craft store or online.

Single painting

When purchasing wall art, you may find either single paintings or paintings that come on multiple panels. Single paintings are a good option for a smaller wall space. They are good for mixing and matching different art pieces in a single space, like a gallery wall.

Panels

Paintings split into panels do a great job of covering large wall spaces and giving your wall a more dynamic look. You’ll often find panels in odd-numbered groups, most often with three or five panels. These panels may be the same size or a few different ones.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall tree painting

A quality fall tree painting can run from $10-$200. Pricing depends on factors like size and printing material.

Fall tree painting FAQ

What are the best tips for hanging a painting?

A. First, gather all the tools you need before you get started. Then, use a tape outline to get a preview of what your wall will look like when the painting goes up. This is especially helpful if you are planning a gallery. Finally, don’t just eyeball it. Measure exactly how far apart to space your hangers.

Do I need a frame?

A. While this is a matter of preference, a frame can give your wall art a polished look. You can make an inexpensive print look considerably more upscale by adding a frame. This can also help ensure your print looks like a piece of art and not a poster on your wall.

What are the best fall tree paintings to buy?

Top fall tree painting

Ardemy Canvas Wall Art White Birch Trees Picture Painting

What you need to know: This painting showcases a forest of birch wood trees in fall.

What you’ll love: This painting of a fall forest features a misty blue background. This piece of art is a print on canvas with hand-painted embellishments. It is available in three different sizes and attached to a wooden frame. Hooks are mounted to the frame for easy hanging.

What you should consider: There have been a few reports of quality issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall tree painting for the money

PineBrookStudio Fall Scene Art Print of Watercolor Painting

What you need to know: This is a beautiful reproduction of an oil painting by T.C. Chiu.

What you’ll love: This is a fall tree landscape featuring a lake. It has bright fall colors that are beautifully reflected in the water. It comes in three sizes and is printed on fine art paper.

What you should consider: You’ll need to buy a frame if you don’t want your print to look like a poster.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Andover Mills Parade Of Red Trees by Rio

What you need to know: This set of panels feature the stunning red leaves of fall trees.

What you’ll love: A scene of trees reflected in water, this painting is divided across five panels of varying sizes. Because the canvas is wrapped around the whole frame, you won’t need a frame. Each panel has a hanger attached to the back.

What you should consider: There have been rare reports of canvases arriving warped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

