Best girl’s nursery wallpaper

The colors you choose for your girl’s nursery wallpaper can have an impact on your baby, both mentally and physically. Some colors can raise or lower blood pressure, heart rate and anxiety.

Which girl’s nursery wallpapers are best?

Decorating your baby girl’s nursery is an exciting way to welcome her to the world. It’s a way to connect with your baby and create a comfortable space for her. Along with choosing the right furniture and decor, adding wallpaper can create a unique design for the nursery.

For a feminine and soft look, go with Graham & Brown 106401 Milan Texture Rose Gold and Grey Wallpaper. This is a quality brand of wallpaper, and the gentle texture will add another modern element to your nursery motif.

What to know before you buy girl’s nursery wallpaper

Types

Not all wallpaper is created equally and because each type of wallpaper is different, there will be some that are more fit for a nursery than others.

Liner wallpaper is made from a combination of paper and fiberglass. If your walls have imperfections, this is an excellent option. It will hide any defects and light damage on your wall. It can be painted, and it’s easy to apply and remove.

A commonly-used wallpaper is printed wallpaper. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, meaning you’ll definitely find something that works for your nursery. This wallpaper tears easily and the ink is water-based, meaning it isn’t a good option for kitchens or bathrooms, but would do well in a nursery where there isn’t much moisture.

By far the most commonly-used wallpaper is vinyl wallpaper. It’s printed paper coated with a layer of vinyl and is known for being durable, especially when the layer of vinyl is made thicker. One reason to choose a vinyl wallpaper is how easy it is to clean. You can easily wash it and the maintenance is minimal.

If your walls are in good shape and you want to add a unique design element, try foil wallpapers. Using a polished metal foil base, it adds a shiny, metallic feature to the room. Because foil wallpaper is inherently shiny and metallic, it will highlight any imperfection on your wall so you should use a lining paper.

Another unique design option is flock wallpaper. This fuzzy, 3D-patterned wallpaper has a velvety fiber printed on a base layer of paper. This is one of the most expensive options but creates a softness that a girl’s nursery could benefit from. However, it’s harder to clean and maintain.

Similar to foil wallpaper, mylar wallpaper is created from a printed paper base and top layer of polyester film. It features a shiny finish that, like foil wallpaper, will highlight imperfections on your wall. Because of the polyester film, you can easily wash mylar wallpaper and it’s simple to remove. When installing it, be careful about creasing the paper.

Newer to the market is bamboo wallpaper. These are handcrafted from natural bamboo, making them an eco-friendly option. When adhering it to your wall, use a delicate touch because the adhesive has the potential to ruin the appearance of the paper. If you use this in the nursery, choose a wall that isn’t frequently touched because you can’t wash this paper.

Choosing a color

Once you know what type of wallpaper you want for your girl’s nursery, the fun part begins: choosing the color and pattern of your wallpaper. Using color psychology, you can create the ambience you want for your baby.

For an exciting and energizing feel, go with red as the primary color. Red has been shown to increase heart rate, blood pressure and breathing, as well as potentially increasing athletic ability, according to The Spruce. It’s also been associated with higher aggression and less ability to focus.

The classic choice for a girl’s nursery is pink, which exudes empathy and femininity. Although related to red, pink creates a more calming atmosphere, though it can be irritating over time. It’s been shown to potentially lead to greater agitation and higher anxiety.

If you want a happy place for your baby, yellow may be the right option. The color most associated with joy and motivation, you can also tone down a bright yellow into a softer tone, leading to better concentration. However, too much yellow could overstimulate your baby, so it may be better as an accent color.

Often overlooked is orange. It inspires socialization and communication and can actually put most people at ease. Similar to yellow, too much orange will over-stimulate your baby, making it a better choice for accents.

The right shade of blue could be perfect for your girl’s nursery, as it’s a calming color, both mentally and physically. The antithesis to red, it’s been shown to lower blood pressure, heart rate, breathing, aggression and anxiety. If you want a large pattern for your wall paper, consider one with a blue base color.

Another favorite for girl’s nurseries is purple. It’s a good balance between the calming stability of blue and the energizing tone of red. It’s also luxurious and a great way to add richness to your girl’s nursery.

A cousin of blue, green can add a serene calmness to your girl’s nursery. It’s soothing to your baby, both in their mind and body. It’s been shown to reduce anxiety, great for babies transitioning to their own room and can even encourage concentration.

Patterns

One of the benefits of choosing to use wallpaper versus painting your girl’s nursery is the many options for patterns. You can solidify a motif or accent a theme using the right pattern of wallpaper. For a formal feel, use a large pattern that features more dramatic colors. To create a fun space, go with a smaller pattern that’s more open but still regularly spaced. For something soothing, focus on the right colors and a fluid pattern.

Size of roll

Wallpaper is sold on a roll and the size of the roll will determine how much your final cost is. Before you start shopping, measure your walls so you can accurately estimate the total cost. The larger the roll, the faster it will be to install it, though you may need another set of hands.

Adhesive

Each type of wallpaper will use a different type of adhesive for installation. Peel and stick is like a giant sticker, making it the easiest, though the one that will come off the fastest. A non-pasted adhesive means you’ll need to use paste to install it. It’s messier, but will have the longest lasting results. Pre-pasted means the paper already has a water-activated adhesive on it. This is quick and easy but won’t last as long as non-pasted wallpaper.

What to look for in quality girl’s nursery wallpaper

Removable

When purchasing a wallpaper, be aware of how easily you can remove it. At some point, your baby will grow and may have different tastes. At that point, you will want to remove the wallpaper. If it’s too difficult, you will need to wallpaper over that layer. If it’s easy to remove, like peel and stick wallpaper, you can change it as often as you like.

Easy to clean

While this wallpaper isn’t going in a particularly messy area of the house, like the kitchen or bathroom, you still want something that’s easy to clean. Babies are messy and little hands can leave sticky messes everywhere. If you choose a wallpaper that you can’t clean, like bamboo, these messes are essentially permanent. Instead, look for an easy-to-maintain option, like vinyl wallpaper.

Texture

A more unique option than traditional printed wallpaper is textured wallpaper. If you can, go with something that has texture. It will hide imperfections in your wall far better and adds an interesting design element to create a more individualized atmosphere.

How much you can expect to spend on girl’s nursery wallpaper

For a roll of basic printed wallpaper, you’ll likely spend about $25-$50. From there, the price can range up to thousands of dollars per roll, depending on the quality, material and design of the roll you choose. In general, plan on about $2.50 per square foot.

Girl’s nursery wallpaper FAQ

Is wallpaper safe for a nursery?

A. The main consideration for safety when choosing wallpaper is the adhesive. Depending on the brand, you will use a different adhesive. Some do have harmful chemicals that require you to let the room air out for a day or two. Be sure to read the adhesion instructions carefully and plan accordingly.

Is peel and stick wallpaper good for a nursery?

A. If you want a quick and easily-installed wallpaper that you can switch out as soon as your tastes change, peel and stick wallpaper is a great option. Before purchasing, make sure you check that the ink and adhesive are both non-toxic.

How do you choose a nursery wallpaper?

A. There are a couple key things to keep in mind when choosing a girl’s nursery wallpaper. First, if you are working off a theme, find something that complements it or matches it. From there, use color psychology to choose the design that provides the ambience you want to create.

What’s the best girl’s nursery wallpaper to buy?

Top girl’s nursery wallpaper

Graham & Brown 106401 Milan Textured Rose Gold and Grey Wallpaper

What you need to know: Featuring a soft rose gold and grey design, this non-pasted wallpaper will last for years.

What you’ll love: Because this wallpaper is textured, you don’t have to worry about small imperfections on your wall. If you need to clean it, simply wipe it with a damp sponge. The design is soft enough for a nursery but can grow with your girl.

What you should consider: Because it’s non-pasted, the installation could be messy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Top girl’s nursery wallpaper for the money

Spoonflower Removable Water-Activated Floral Wallpaper by Nouveau Bohemian

What you need to know: Digitally-printed and removable, this is an easy-to-install option on a budget.

What you’ll love: The floral print is perfect for a feminine, soft girl’s nursery. It’s environmentally-friendly and uses water-based inks so it’s safe for a baby. Installation is easy — just soak the strips in water.

What you should consider: Because this is pre-pasted, it won’t last as long as a non-pasted option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Etsy

Worth checking out

Spoonflower Removable Pre-Pasted Wallpaper Black and White Chevron

What you need to know: A simple, minimalist pattern, this wallpaper will look great with any decor.

What you’ll love: This pre-pasted wallpaper is easy to install and can mask small imperfections on your wall. Because it’s easy to remove, you can switch it out whenever you want to. It’s also safe — PVC-free and made with water-based inks.

What you should consider: As a pre-pasted wallpaper, it will be more likely to peel up than a non-pasted wallpaper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kasey Van Dyke writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.