Best holiday pillow

It’s recommended that a pillow be replaced every couple of years depending on the quality and construction materials.

Which holiday pillows are best?

Incorporating holiday pillows into a home’s seasonal decor is a great way to make the space feel festive. There are a number of considerations to keep in mind when shopping for a holiday pillow. Before purchasing a holiday pillow consider the type of pillow that will work best in the space and the level of care needed to maintain that pillow.

The top choice for a holiday pillow is the 4TH Emotion Farmhouse Christmas Pillow Covers.

What to know before you buy a holiday pillow

Holiday pillow covers vs. throw pillows

Pillows specially designed for the holidays can be broken down into two shopping categories: holiday pillow covers and holiday throw pillows.

Holiday pillow covers are sometimes referred to as pillowcases or shams. When purchasing a holiday pillowcase or sham, an insert will also need to be purchased separately. Check out BestReviews guide to the best pillow shams to learn more about everyday pillow coverings. There are a number of benefits to purchasing a holiday pillow cover for seasonal home decor. A pillow cover can be easily stored after being removed from the pillow insert, and they are also easier to clean than throw pillows with inserts that can not be removed.

A throw pillow does not include a removable sham or pillowcase. Often throw pillows come in a wider variety of shapes and sizes than the pillows that fit into a pillowcase or sham. The top benefit when buying a holiday throw pillow is the pillow filling, which is included in the purchase price. Holiday throw pillows are frequently sold in sets, which cuts down on shopping time.

Holiday pillow shape

There are a variety of pillow shapes that are typically carried by retailers. The shape of the pillow will vary depending upon design.

The top holiday pillow shapes include:

Square

Rectangular

Round

Tube

Many shoppers prefer the mix and match look of holiday pillow shapes and sizes. For instance, a mix of holiday throw pillow shapes and sizes are commonly found on sofas or on top of bedspreads.

Outdoor holiday pillows

Outdoor seating is a prime area to incorporate holiday pillows. Many retailers carry a variety of outdoor holiday pillow lines. The key distinction for an outdoor pillow to an indoor pillow is durability. Outdoor holiday pillows are often waterproof or at very least, water resistant. Outdoor holiday pillow covers are a fantastic option, as they provide a waterproof barrier that is typically mold and mildew resistant.

What to look for in a quality holiday pillow

Special occasion

Holiday pillows are specially designed for a variety of occasions. Decorating the home with holiday pillows that express your family’s cultural roots is a great way to celebrate nationality and traditions. Retailers offer a variety of holiday pillow designs for every special occasion.

Holiday pillows for seasonal home decor

Holiday pillows are a popular component of seasonal home decor. Some find matching seasonal and holiday decor to be challenging. Purchasing a holiday pillow cover makes matching seasonal decor with holiday decor a little easier. There are a number of seasonal pillow sets that are sold with holiday pillow covers. This is beneficial because the holiday pillow cover can be displayed during the seasonal holiday and easily removed afterwards.

Hypoallergenic

Keep in mind that pillows can trap allergens such as dust mites, which set off allergy symptoms. Hypoallergenic pillows are a great choice for anyone who suffers from allergies. There are three common hypoallergenic pillow styles most commonly carried by retailers.

Hypoallergenic pillow covers that are designed to be a removable, washable barrier, between the pillow insert and airborne allergens.

Naturally hypoallergenic pillow fillers that are known for trapping dust mites and other allergens such as down or cotton.

Materials that are produced by certified manufactures that limit chemicals that are linked to airway irritation and other allergy symptoms.

How much you can expect to spend on a holiday pillow

A single holiday pillow will generally cost anywhere between $20-$60 dollars, depending upon size and material quality.

Holiday pillow FAQ

What is the best way to wash pillows?

A. Using the gentle cycle on a washing machine is the best way to clean cotton, feather, down and fiber filled pillows. Consult the label for cleaning instructions, because some pillows are dry clean only. A vacuum cleaner nozzle attachment can also be used to refresh a pillow that is not machine washable.

How do you store holiday pillows during the off-season?

A. Large plastic containers are a great option for storage of seasonal goods, including holiday pillows. The benefit for plastic containers is protecting pillows from damage when not in use. A low, flat plastic container can be slipped under beds to maximize space in small homes.

What are the best holiday pillows to buy?

Top holiday pillow

4TH Emotion Farmhouse Christmas Pillow Covers

What you need to know: A set of four 20 x 20 pillow covers with Christmas quotes and patterns.

What you’ll love: These holiday pillows are machine washable and fade resistant and made from a polyester material that is soft and skin-friendly. These pillows are for inside or outside use in a variety of areas throughout the home.

What you should consider: Pillow inserts will need to be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top holiday pillow for the money

Levtex Home Thatch Home Spencer Plaid Deer Faux Fur Pom Pillow

What you need to know: A throw pillow for the Levtex Home line that matches with a variety of seasonal pillows, quilts and more.

What you’ll love: This pillow features a silhouetted deer applique on a plaid fabric with soft plush and faux-fur pom pom finishes.

What you should consider: This line of holiday home goods carries a higher price point.

Where to buy: Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Losh Led Light Lumbar Pillow Cover

What you need to know: A unique accent pillow with traditional holiday colors and LED lights.

What you’ll love: This pillow can be paired with other solid color throw pillows or traditional holiday linens as a standout, focal point. The LED lights can be turned on, off and into a blinking mode for a fun, seasonal, conversation piece.

What you should consider: Pillow insert and batteries are not included.

Where to buy: Wayfair

