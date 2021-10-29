Best Marvel posters

Even though Captain America is the current face of the Avengers, he was not a founding member. He didn’t join the team until a 1964 comic-book issue, a couple years after the original team was built.

Which Marvel poster is best?

Marvel Comics works with manufacturers to create all kinds of products including backpacks, playing cards and costumes. They have even partnered with Lego to make displays of items including Iron Man’s helmet and Thanos’ hand.

Still, movie posters remain one of the most popular products for fans. They’re inexpensive and feature amazing artwork that showcases the true magic of Marvel’s catalogue of superheroes.

The best Marvel poster is the “Avengers: Endgame” poster featuring the entire cast of heroes — Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Ant Man and Captain Marvel.

What to know before you buy a Marvel poster

Marvel characters

Marvel Comics has a rich history of creating authentic, unique characters — over 7,000 in main or side-story roles over the decades. Spider-Man is hands down the most popular, with adventures spawning countless comics and numerous films. Deadpool and Guardians of the Galaxy also have seen great success.

The Avengers are the most popular team, with X-Men and Fantastic Four also quite beloved. Each group has its own characters that have earned plenty of fandom, and many — The Hulk, Captain America and Wolverine among them — have appeared in their own films as well.

The Avengers

The Avengers, while still very much a part of Marvel, have gained such an intense fandom that they’re now the world’s most iconic team of superheroes. Led by Captain America, this elite team also includes The Hulk, Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Falcon and more. The villains who challenge the Avengers include Thanos, Loki and Ultron.

There have been four films in the Avengers universe, all of which fans have given high acclaim. The sequels are “Age of Ultron,” “Infinity War” and “Endgame.”

Poster sizes

It’s easy to see the amount of content that could appear on Marvel posters. But posters have limited space. The most common poster size is 24 inches by 36 inches. This is the size you’ll see from most Marvel posters, which makes it much easier to find a good-fitting frame. There are slight variations on this size, like 18 by 24 and 27 by 40. Keep in mind that some posters are designed horizontally.

What to look for in a quality Marvel poster

Glossy vs. matte prints

Glossy and matte prints are the most common types of finishes for Marvel posters. Glossy is preferred by most buyers because it makes the poster appear more professional. This is done by adding a transparent layer to the poster that reflects light, giving the image a glossy sheen. If you’d prefer something less shiny, opt for a matte finish.

Included frames

Hanging a poster without a frame takes away from the professional art on the poster. Adding a frame can add value, and it will look better hanging on your wall. Some Marvel posters have an option to include a frame with your purchase. This will save you the trouble of having to match a frame with the poster size. These sets often include various frame colors so you can match your Marvel poster with the frames already in your home.

Sturdy tube packaging

Posters are delicate, which makes shipping them across the country difficult. If the poster isn’t properly protected, it will show up ripped, torn or bent, and you’ll need to request a refund. So before ordering your Marvel poster, make sure to check that the seller uses a sturdy tube to house your poster during shipment. These tubes are generally made with hard cardboard and use plastic ends to keep the contents in place.

How much you can expect to spend on a Marvel poster

Marvel posters cost between $8-$20.

Marvel poster FAQ

Are there metal Marvel posters?

A. There are a lot of Marvel posters that are made with metal. Metal posters don’t require a frame and are easier to mount on your wall. You can find metal posters of Spider-Man, Venom, Captain America and The Hulk. They cost more than traditional posters — from $44 to $90 or more.

What are the best types of frames for posters?

A. Ideally, you want a high-quality wood or metal frame for your Marvel poster. The cheaper the frame, the lower the quality. This can include weak glue or nails that hold the edges together, causing them to split over time.

What’s the best Marvel poster to buy?

Top Marvel poster

“Avengers: Endgame” Poster

What you need to know: The “Avengers: Endgame” poster comes in a classic movie style with a blue and purple colorway and large logo at the base.

What you’ll love: This poster is 22 inches by 34 inches and comes with a glossy coating for added quality. It features all the members of the Avengers team with Captain America at the forefront.

What you should consider: This poster does not come with a frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Marvel poster for the money

Marvel Comics “The Lineup” Poster

What you need to know: This poster shows nearly every Marvel Comics character (except X-Men and Fantastic Four) in a tightly packed, colorful collage.

What you’ll love: The highly detailed collage shows popular characters like The Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man and Thor in front, just behind the classic red Marvel logo. There are also poster frames you can purchase as a package.

What you should consider: This poster is horizontal instead of vertical like most posters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Poster

What you need to know: The popular Guardians of the Galaxy crew is featured in this high-gloss movie poster from Marvel.

What you’ll love: The Star-Lord is surrounded by Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Yondu and Drax the Destroyer in this vivid poster with bright colors of blue, yellow and red. All actors’ names appear at the top with the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” logo at the bottom.

What you should consider: The movie title on this poster is slightly more pixelated than the images.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

