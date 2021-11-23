Best Thanksgiving door decoration

Once you install your Thanksgiving door decoration, you can dress things up even more by adding lights or fall garland. Finish your fall holiday look with mums or pumpkins for a beautiful Thanksgiving entryway.

Which Thanksgiving door decorations are best?

As you make your home warm and inviting for Thanksgiving, special decorative touches add to its holiday appeal. A Thanksgiving door decoration, particularly in your front entryway, will showcase your enthusiasm for Thanksgiving and offer an inviting greeting to visitors.

An appealing Thanksgiving door decoration like the Holiday Aisle Thanksgiving Door Mural captures the spirit of the holiday, the essence of autumn, or both. Factor in your door design and your sense of decor style, and you’ll find a door decoration that you and your guests will love.

What to know before you buy a Thanksgiving door decoration

Decorations designed for doors and Thanksgiving come in several styles. But before you make your selection, follow these considerations so you can make an informed purchase.

Evaluate your door characteristics

Before you choose a decoration for your door, you’ll want to make sure it fits and compliments its appearance. Taking a few measurements will help, especially if you opt to cover all or most of the door or plan to place a hook over the top. If your door has sidelights, consider if you want to include them in your decorating plan. Think about the color of your door too, and decide if you want a decoration that creates a matching or contrasting effect.

Consider your decoration style preference

When planning to decorate your door for Thanksgiving, it’s crucial to consider how you want it to appear after completing the process. Do you like whimsical designs that appeal to kids or decor with a message of thanks that pairs perfectly with the season? Would you like to decorate the entire door and surrounding frame or hang a simple autumn-themed wreath? Regardless of which you prefer, there’s a Thanksgiving door decoration to fit your decor style.

Think about the number of doors you want to decorate

Thanksgiving door decorations aren’t limited to just your front entryway. Decorating back, side and even garage doors will give your home an all-around festive look. If you decide to decorate more than one door, you can opt for a uniform look with similar decorations or mix them up a bit for variation in your decor.

What to look for in a quality Thanksgiving door decoration

Not sure what type of decoration you would like on your door to celebrate Thanksgiving? Understanding key features before you buy will help you choose.

Types

Door decorations should fit the limited space within a door’s parameters. That’s why decorations like wreaths, plaques and other small to medium-sized items are popular for door decor. You’ll also find banners that either fit in the middle of a door or along the sides. A decorative option for decorating the entire width and length of the door is a mural-like design with a wrap-around attachment. Most decorations include installation instructions, although you may need to use some basic hardware or hooks for items that hang over the door.

Themes

As probably expected, turkeys are the most popular theme of Thanksgiving door decorations. Fall items like leaves, acorns and pumpkins are also commonly featured on door decorations for the holiday. If you like the idea of decorative door items with greetings, including “Happy Thanksgiving” or messages of giving thanks, you’ll find those too.

Materials

Because door decorations are typically for exterior doors, well-made options are crafted with materials that can withstand different weather conditions. Decorations made of wood, plastic, polyester, nylon and metal are your best options if they are likely to be exposed to wind, rain and snow. Some decorations are vinyl or fabric, but they aren’t likely to hold up well or last for many seasons.

How much you can expect to spend on a Thanksgiving door decoration

Thanksgiving door decorations are available at a wide range of prices, from basic options that cost $10 or less to intricate wreaths, coverings and more that can cost $150 and a bit more. Keep in mind that inexpensive decor may only last for a Thanksgiving or two, while high-end options can adorn a door for many years to come.

Thanksgiving door decoration FAQ

Can I use a Thanksgiving door decoration on an interior door?

A. You can place many door decorations on doors inside of your home. In addition, some types such as wreaths and plaques can also be placed on walls and mantels.

Are Thanksgiving door decorations reusable?

A. Yes. However, some inexpensive decorations made of flimsy materials may tear or deteriorate after repeated exposure to inclement weather. If you want a door decoration that will last for many Thanksgivings, look for one made of durable materials.

What are the best Thanksgiving door decorations to buy?

Top Thanksgiving door decoration

The Holiday Aisle Thanksgiving Door Mural

What you need to know: This is a favorite Thanksgiving door decoration for its beautiful appearance, durable construction and easy installation.

What you’ll love: Bold and attractive, this door decoration wraps around a door and transforms it into a Thanksgiving greeting with artistic appeal. The durable polyester material will last for years of use.

What you should consider: The fit may be too tight for some larger doors.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top Thanksgiving door decoration for the money

SweetiePieCollection Turkey Thanksgiving Front Door Hanger

What you need to know: This handmade turkey door decoration will add a lighthearted touch to your holiday decor.

What you’ll love: You’ll love that this fun turkey has an adorable face and is crafted by hand of durable burlap and Ruscus. It comes in a choice of color combinations so you can match it to your home’s color schemes.

What you should consider: Anyone who prefers classic decorations may find it too whimsical.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

National Tree Company 24-Inch Autumn Wreath

What you need to know: This is a stylish, versatile wreath with a fall theme that looks great on any door, wall or mantel.

What you’ll love: This wreath is perfect for Thanksgiving decorating, thanks to the combination of leaves, pinecones, pumpkins and acorns that adorn its 24-inch frame. It’s easy to hang over a door and suitable for outdoor and indoor use.

What you should consider: Wreath may look uneven when it arrives and require a little adjusting before being installed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.