Best Thanksgiving table setting

Although many people associate table settings with fancy dinners, it can be an excellent way to make your guests feel comfortable at casual events, as well.

Which Thanksgiving table settings are best?

Thanksgiving is the best time of year to gather with your friends and family, share stories, give thanks and, of course, eat delicious food. If you’re hosting Thanksgiving for your friends or family this year, you may want to add some flair to your meal with a decorative table setting. This stunning, personalized table decor from Etsy is one of the most popular table setting items out there, and there are numerous others that are worth your consideration as well.

What to know before you buy table settings

What are table settings?

A table setting is essentially the way you set your table before your guests have their meal. Table settings can include plates, bowls, glasses, cutlery, centerpieces and other decor items. Whether your event is casual or formal, you may choose to keep it simple or set the table with an elaborate array of decorative objects and fine tableware.

How to fold a napkin

Your napkin doesn’t need an intricate fold to look nice, but several easy-to-learn folds will make your table setting stand out.

Rolled napkins: Rolling your napkins and securing them with ribbons or napkin rings is a fold that adds convenience and class to your table setting. Many people even put their guests’ silverware in the rolled napkins for added flair.

Rolling your napkins and securing them with ribbons or napkin rings is a fold that adds convenience and class to your table setting. Many people even put their guests’ silverware in the rolled napkins for added flair. Napkin pockets: Like rolled napkins, napkin pockets are a simple way to make your table setting look great and tuck your silverware away. After folding your napkin in half to form a rectangle, you simply fold one end to the middle. Once you’ve completed these folds, you can flip it over and fold it in half from left to right and then right to left. When you flip your napkin back over, you’ll have a lovely pocket to hold your silverware.

Like rolled napkins, napkin pockets are a simple way to make your table setting look great and tuck your silverware away. After folding your napkin in half to form a rectangle, you simply fold one end to the middle. Once you’ve completed these folds, you can flip it over and fold it in half from left to right and then right to left. When you flip your napkin back over, you’ll have a lovely pocket to hold your silverware. Rectangle: Perhaps the most straightforward napkin fold is a standard rectangle. Although this fold is simple, it has a stylish look that fits formal and casual events. You can even set your guests’ silverware on top of the napkin to keep things tidy.

What about the kids?

Kids are less likely to care about their table setting, although you can still make things fun for them. In many cases, you may opt for plastic cutlery and tableware over your fine dishes to ensure they aren’t damaged. Children’s napkins can be folded in the same way as the adults, and you may even consider printing off some fun Thanksgiving coloring sheets to help them pass the time until dinner is ready.

What to look for in a quality Thanksgiving table setting

Thematically appropriate

You can’t go wrong with a simple fall-color theme when it comes to Thanksgiving table settings. Shades of red, orange and yellow will mimic the fall foliage and give your table a holiday feel. Other popular options are turkeys, words of thanks and even the standard white-and-gold color scheme.

Quality materials

No matter how well-mannered your guests are, accidents happen. It’s a good idea to get durable dishes and decor that can withstand being dropped. If you opt for plasticware, try to get a set that can support generous servings of turkey, mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving favorites.

Easy to organize

Between cooking, cleaning and greeting guests, Thanksgiving can be chaotic. You don’t want to overextend yourself by choosing a Thanksgiving table setting that is overly complicated. If you plan on having a lot of guests, it is a good idea to keep things simple and maybe even consider disposable cutlery or tableware. Napkin folds don’t need to be intricate to look classy, and remember, you’re going to have to clean and do dishes after your guests leave as well.

How much you can expect to spend on Thanksgiving table settings

Cloth napkins can typically be purchased for around $15-$30. If you want classy disposable tableware, you’ll likely spend between $20-$30, depending on the number of guests. As for centerpieces and decor, they typically range between $10-$30.

Thanksgiving table setting FAQ

Where do you place your silverware?

A. Utensils are typically placed in order of use, with forks on the left and knives and spoons on the right. However, it can be easier and just as aesthetically pleasing to fold your cutlery in a napkin.

Are centerpieces necessary?

A. Centerpieces aren’t necessary, and depending on your number of guests and amount of space, the table setting might be more comfortable without it.

What are the best Thanksgiving table settings to buy?

Top Thanksgiving table decor

Words Fall Dining Table Setting

What you need to know: These gold table decor items can be placed on top of or behind your guests’ tableware to add an extra flair to your setting.

What you’ll love: This classy table setting decor is relatively affordable and comes with four words of thanks that fit the Thanksgiving theme. You can personalize the words and use them as nameplates if you prefer.

What you should consider: These decor items are relatively delicate.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Thanksgiving plasticware

125-Piece Elegant Plastic Plates & Cutlery Set

What you need to know: This stylish plasticware set comes with enough utensils and dishes for 25 guests.

What you’ll love: Although this set is meant to be disposable, many buyers liked them so much they decided to wash them and keep them. These gold-rimmed disposable dishes are both classy and durable.

What you should consider: This disposable tableware set isn’t microwave-safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Thanksgiving napkins

TableLinensforLess Thanksgiving and Fall Cloth Napkin Set

What you need to know: These affordable cloth napkins come in all the fall colors you need for a perfect Thanksgiving table setting.

What you’ll love: The TableLinensforLess Thanksgiving napkin set comes with either 6 or 12 cloth napkins. These fabric napkins are vibrant and machine-washable.

What you should consider: The fabric is a bit rough compared to other cloth napkins.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

