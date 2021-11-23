Best unique Christmas ornament

You don’t have to limit the use of ornaments to your Christmas tree. You can hang them from garland on your mantel or stairs and even from a wreath.

Which unique Christmas ornament is best?

If decorating the tree is your favorite part of the holiday, then try adding some one-of-a-kind Christmas ornaments to your collection this year. You’ll delight both yourself and any holiday guests with ornaments that stand out. Ornaments can be unique in their color, construction materials, theme or through personalization. Thinking about whether you’d like your choices to match and where you intended to use them can help you choose the perfect unique ornament.

Our top pick, the SomethingSunnyStudio Custom Family Ornament features a hand-painted portrait of your choosing, making it a great gift or addition to your tree.

What to know before you buy a unique Christmas ornament

Mix or match?

When choosing unique Christmas tree ornaments, think if you’d like them to match the existing decor of your tree or if you prefer a more eclectic look. Even if you want all your ornaments to match on some level, it is possible to find a few unique ornaments to feature on your tree. Look for ornaments that use one of your main colors as a base. This way they’ll match, but other features like their shape, lighting or additional colors will allow them to still stand out. If you’re more of the mixing type, the sky’s the limit. Having an entire tree of mis-matched ornaments often looks like a theme unto itself, so don’t be afraid of more “out there” options.

Ornament placement

Once you’ve found the perfect unique Christmas ornaments, you want to make sure they get seen. Try hanging ornaments that will delight adults around 5 feet up your tree and ornaments the kiddos will love around 3 feet. Look for wider spaces in your branches where your special ornaments will have plenty of room to hang down, and, of course, place them front and center in your display.

Alternative ornament uses

You don’t have to limit the use of ornaments to your Christmas tree. You can hang them from garland on your mantel or stairs and even from a wreath. You can also use ornaments to fill up a decorative three-tier tray. If you have an ornament that is particularly special to you, then another option is to buy an ornament stand to display it more prominently on an entrance table or counter.

What to look for in a quality unique Christmas ornament

Personalization

One of the easiest ways to end up with a one-of-a-kind ornament is to personalize it. Whether with photos or words, you can order many different ornaments with your own special touches. These can immortalize people and memories on your tree every year, and they also make thoughtful gifts.

Unique materials

Look for ornaments made from unique materials. For example, if you are an advocate of the environment, there are many options of ornaments made from recycled materials, like broken glass and discarded plastic. For the bibliophile, there are ornaments made from the pages of books.

Popular culture

If you have a favorite fandom, there are unique ornaments out here to celebrate it. Look for ornaments themed after your favorite TV show, movie, comic or book. Some of these pop culture ornaments can be truly exceptional in quality and detail, especially in popular fandoms like Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

Non-traditional colors

Want your tree to be truly unique? Try using ornaments that are unique in their colors. More muted versions of the traditional colors, like burgundy and forest green, can create a modern, stylish Christmas tree. For something more whimsical, try ornaments that are pink, purple and blue.

How much you can expect to spend on a unique Christmas ornament

Expect to spend $20-$35 on a unique Christmas ornament.

Unique Christmas ornament FAQ

Do you need to use metal ornament hooks?

A. If you have children or pets, then it is best to ensure your ornaments are as secure as possible in case of curious little hands, playful paws or stray tail wags. Metal ornament hooks will allow you to secure your ornaments to the tree branch in a way that makes it less likely your ornaments will slip off.

What is the best way to store ornaments?

A. You can either store your ornaments in their original packaging or purchase an ornament storage bag or container. Ornament storage bags have small compartments for each ornament that keep them from breaking. If you choose to keep ornaments in their original packaging, make sure you don’t stack boxes in a way that your ornaments might get crushed under heavier items. To keep your ornaments safe, store them in a place that is cool and dry

What’s the best unique Christmas ornament to buy?

Top unique Christmas ornament

SomethingSunnyStudio Custom Family Ornament

What you need to know: This personalized ornament features a custom-painted portrait of your family.

What you’ll love: The ornament’s base is a 3-by-3-inch wood slice. The artist uses a photo of your choice to paint a portrait on the ornament. You can request a caption of your choice on the ornament as well. Each comes ready to hang with a twine loop.

What you should consider: Each item is made to order, so be sure to put your order in early. The price goes up based on how many people are in the portrait.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top unique Christmas ornament for the money

DeadriseDesign Die Hard John McClane Ornament

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a unique way to show off your Christmas spirit, this “Die Hard” ornament makes a humorous addition to any tree.

What you’ll love: With “Die Hard” at the center of the debate of what constitutes a Christmas movie, this ornament is sure to spark some fun debate between your holiday guests. The famous-air conditioning shaft scene is featured in this ornament, including an LED light flickering like the lighter Bruce Willis holds.

What you should consider: This ornament is heavy and will need a substantial branch to hang from.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

​​Trend Setters Thomas Kinkade – Night Before Christmas

What you need to know: This ornament is perfect for Thomas Kinkade fans.

What you’ll love: This beautiful ornament features a rendition of Thomas Kinkade’s “Night Before Christmas.” The glass front allows for natural light to illuminate the painting. The ornament is 3.5 inches and comes with a velveteen gift bag for easy gifting.

What you should consider: There have been rare reports of customers finding the painting too dark.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

