What do you need for a fall aesthetic?

Managing work, family, friends and social obligations can be a tricky balancing act, which sometimes makes enjoying the seasons difficult. If you’re struggling to find that perfect fall aesthetic, don’t worry, because we’ve done the work for you. So embrace the chilly weather. Wear comfy sweaters. Look for fall candle scents like pumpkin spice, maple and apple. Autumn is here, and with these easy, time-efficient ways to get into that perfect fall state-of-mind, sitting back will be 100% enjoyable this season.

Things you need for the best fall aesthetic

When thinking of ways to fully embrace the fall, there are many factors that go into obtaining a well-rounded aesthetic. Whether it’s choosing fall decor, getting fresh produce from your local farmers market or finding that perfect fall flannel, there’s something for everyone. We understand that seasonal priorities can vary based on lifestyle, location and flexibility. Fortunately, this list can be mixed and matched to fit any schedule, in any place, ensuring that your fall aesthetic is the best it can be.

Go on a nature walk

If immersing yourself in the outdoors brings you happiness, put on those hiking boots and check out the colorful fall foliage! Even if you aren’t located in a rural area, taking a stroll through the city or at a local park is a wonderful opportunity to admire this season’s beauty. If you’re feeling particularly creative, grab a camera and take some photos of the changing leaves or hazy autumn sky. Whatever you choose, adventuring through nature of any kind is sure to bring some excitement to your fall vibes this year.

Fill your home with scents of fall

It’s no secret that a huge part of achieving the best fall aesthetic are the scents you fill your home and workspace with. While candles are wonderful, and a great go-to for some delicious autumn smells, they can be a bit pricey. If you’re looking for a more cost-effective way to make your house smell great, throwing some cinnamon sticks, cloves, apple halves and pinecones in a stock pot to simmer is a much easier and more natural alternative.

Get extra cozy

As fall comes into full swing, the temperatures drop and the amount of layers to be worn goes up. Being cozy is a huge aspect of reaching that perfect fall aesthetic, which is why curling up with a plush, warm throw blanket is a great way to feel a little extra fall-ish. Alternatively, if your body is susceptible to catching a chill during the colder months, investing in some heated socks will most certainly keep you cozy.

Fall-ify your wardrobe

Incorporating some classic earthy tones to your wardrobe will have you feeling like it’s fall in no time. Burnt orange, beige, brown, deep reds and forest greens are some popular color schemes to consider. Luckily, the colder months give individuals a variety of clothing styles and accessories, so there is something for everyone. Whether it be a warm flannel shirt, fleece scarf, a cute pair of boots or even some moody gel nail polish colors, any of these options will fall-ify your wardrobe and give you a great fall aesthetic.

Pick up some fall decor

There’s nothing better than picking up some fun decorations to get you into the fall state of mind. To get the best fall aesthetic, some great cost-effective decor items can include things like a garland, faux (or real) pumpkins, string lights, decorative pillows, wreaths and festive wall art. No matter what sort of fall decor you go with, any of these ideas will make your home feel like autumn in no time.

Update your wallpaper

Choosing fall aesthetic wallpaper will liven up your walls with rich, autumnal colors. Look for botanical patterns featuring red, orange and brown color schemes. You can opt for temporary peel-and-stick options just for the season, or install regular wallpaper for a year-round display.

Watch festive films

Even though “Harry Potter” movie marathons are acceptable all year round, cozying up on the couch on a rainy day to watch some of your fall favorites is a great way to achieve the vibe. Streaming services always have classics and exciting new watches on hand, so you’ll never be without options. Whether you’re feeling something witchy like “Practical Magic” or want to binge-watch “Stranger Things,” it’s essential to incorporate into your schedule if they remind you of the fall season.

Enjoy quintessential fall activities

While certain activities can depend on the type of climate you live in, participating in classic fall endeavors are an excellent way to get that prime fall aesthetic. Going to the apple orchard, snagging pumpkins from the pumpkin patch or shopping at your local farmers market are popular seasonal activities. If you’re an avid Halloween fan, hitting up a haunted house or reading a horror book will give you a spooky edge.

Eat and drink your seasonal favorites

One of the best aspects of fall is the wide array of delicious food and seasonal beverages. From Crock-Pot stews to homemade casserole dish recipes, delicious baked sweets to homemade breads, and pumpkin spice lattes to a simple warm cup of tea, having any and all comfort food and drinks on hand is great when the temperature begins to drop.

Embrace the ambiance of fall

Sometimes, the easiest, but most effective way to get the best fall aesthetic is to jam to a Halloween or autumn-themed playlist. Alternatively, if you aren’t keen on a music playlist, finding ambient sounds that remind you of fall is another option. This could range anywhere from sounds of the forest to the calming sound of rain. You can listen to these playlists while you work or run errands, which is what makes this aesthetic idea ideal for multitaskers.

Have a bonfire

If you happen to have a firepit on hand, bonfires are wonderful for when the nights get chilly. They are also a great excuse to have a relaxing evening with friends and family. Make yourself a cup of hot cocoa and bundle up, because this is a classic fall aesthetic staple.

