Which high-end queen sheet sets are best?

While your pillow and mattress keep your head, shoulders, hips and spine well-aligned for restorative sleep, comfortable, soft queen sheets can help regulate your body temperature and pamper your skin throughout the night.

The California Design Den 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Queen Sheet Set is a first-class, high-end queen sheet set made with thick, soft cotton.

What to know before you buy a high-end queen sheet set

Weave

The two most common weaves for cotton sheets are sateen and percale.

Percale: In a percale weave, the cotton fabric has the same number of threads going horizontally, known as the weft, as it does running vertically, known as the warp. Cotton percale sheets are an excellent option if you usually sleep hot since the fabric has a cool, crisp feel.

Fabrics

Most people like to buy cotton sheets since they offer durability, breathability and comfort. However, there are several other fabrics to choose from with their own benefits, including silk, modal, bamboo, microfiber, cotton/poly, jersey knit and flannel.

Silk sheets are luxurious and delicate, but they also tend to be high-maintenance and expensive. Modal sheets are durable, don’t pill and become softer every time you machine-wash and dry them. Bamboo sheets are hypoallergenic, naturally antimicrobial, breathable, comfortable and soft.

Search for a set of warm and cozy cotton flannel sheets if you usually get cold at night. Lightly brushed cotton flannel fabric has a slight nap, which helps hold in body heat and feels great against your skin.

When you’re purchasing flannel, it’s the flannel weight rather than the thread count that matters. Flannel weight is measured in ounces per square yard. Buy cotton flannel sheets with at least a 5-ounce weight, but higher is better and warmer. By contrast, regular cotton sheets typically only weigh about 3 ounces per square yard.

Washing

Wash your sheets at least weekly, if not more often, since you need to remove the sweat, body oils, dead skin cells and allergens. Pretreat possible stains and protect your sheets by folding them in half one way, then in half the other way, to decrease the risk of fabric wear.

What to look for in a quality high-end queen sheet set

Size

The fitted queen sheet should measure 80 by 60 inches. Measure the depth of your mattress before purchasing the sheet set. The top queen sheet should measure about 102 by 90 inches to give you some fabric to tuck in. Queen pillowcases should measure 30 by 20 inches, while standard pillowcases measure about 26 by 20 inches.

Colors and patterns

High-end queen sheet sets come in diverse patterns and colors, including black sheets, neutrals, brights and pastels.

Thread count

A thread count of 200 to 400 works best if you want a cool, light fabric, and a count of 400 to 600 works well if you want heavy, warm sheets.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end queen sheet set

Queen sheet sets tend to cost about $20-$70 based on the set’s manufacturer, fabric and size. These sheets cost slightly more than twin sheet sets and less than king sheet sets.

High-end queen sheet set FAQ

What are your options if you want eco-friendly sheets?

A. Pure organic cotton is one of the best kinds of comfortable, eco-friendly sheets. There are advantages to long-staple cotton sheets, but organic cotton is created without any synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, and it’s either dyed with organic dye or left natural.

Bamboo is another stellar green choice for eco-friendly sheets. Bamboo is chemically processed into rayon, but the bamboo plant grows quickly and needs much less fertilizer and water than cotton.

What are the softest queen sheets?

A. Silk sheets are the softest, but they might also be more expensive than you can afford, or you might just not want to bother with the delicate care needs of silk sheets. Sateen-weave Egyptian or Pima cotton sheets are the next softest, but microfiber sheets are also incredibly soft. Buy a microfiber sheet set if you’re on a budget, and choose the Pima or Egyptian cotton if you like to pamper yourself.

What are the best high-end queen sheet sets to buy?

Top high-end queen sheet set

California Design Den 400-thread Count 100% Cotton Queen Sheet Set

What you need to know: This high-quality, all-cotton sheet set resists wrinkles and is an excellent option all around.

What you’ll love: This product provides comfort and quality, doesn’t wrinkle easily and washes well. Customers love the thickness of these cotton sheets.

What you should consider: These sheets are stiffer than some competitors, and there are issues with pilling after multiple washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end queen sheet set for the money

Nestl Bedding Luxury Microfiber Queen Sheet Set

What you need to know: This option by Nestl is a marvelous choice if you want a hypoallergenic, soft sheet set.

What you’ll love: These queen-size sheets wash well with little to no pilling. They’re acclaimed for their attractive color, hypoallergenic design, softness and coolness.

What you should consider: The quality of this set could be better, and the material is too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SouthShore Fine Living 21-inch Extra-deep Pocket Sheet Set

What you need to know: This soft queen sheet set comes in 18 colors to match the decor of your guest room or bedroom.

What you’ll love: This set resists color fading, wrinkles and shrinkage and accommodates mattresses up to 21 inches tall. The sheets are composed of a double-brushed, machine-washable microfiber.

What you should consider: The microfiber material in this sheet set is not very breathable, which is an issue for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

