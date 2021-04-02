Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Watch Live
KRON4 News streaming live on KRONon
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Yes, We’re Open!
Top Stories
Texas mom accused of killing 6-year-old son to collect insurance money
Video
Warriors ‘encouraged’ to soon welcome fans back to Chase Center
Video
Child tax credit: Find out when payments begin
Video
Butano Fire burning in San Mateo County
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
MLB moves 2021 All-Star game, Draft out of Georgia
Video
Top Stories
Kings, Sharks face off in playoff-position battle
Clusters of COVID-19 cases related to team sports in Marin County
Video
New evidence could set man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father free
Video
Oakland A’s fans are back in the stands for Opening Day
Video
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4 News App
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Heating, Cooling & Air Quality
Air ionizers vs. air purifiers, which should you buy?
Trending Stories
2 more tech companies are leaving California
Video
California makes major reopening changes to tier system
Video
5 Bay Area residents split $18M SuperLotto jackpot
Video
Fourth stimulus check: Another payment could lift millions out of poverty
Video
Three arrested after stealing beloved Mountain View duck statue
Video