The best air purifier for pet dander

Every pet is unique, but one thing most of our furry friends have in common is dander. These tiny particles stick to dog and cat fur, get trapped in the air and can trigger allergy or asthma reactions for you and your guests. Dusting, vacuuming and a regular grooming schedule for your pet can help make pet dander less bothersome but all require hands-on upkeep. Adding to your plan of attack, a top-rated air purifier can work in the background to reduce dander.

What is an air purifier?

Air purifiers work to improve indoor air quality by removing pollutants like dust, odors and pet dander. These devices are typically portable and can vary in size or style. Still, most can circulate air and reduce contaminants by using a filtration system and an energy source. Air purifiers are commonly placed in bedrooms, living rooms and offices. You may need multiple air purifiers if your pets frequent numerous spaces.

Which filters are best at catching pet dander

Pre-filters and HEPA filters will be the most effective filters for capturing larger particles like pet dander. But if you own a pet, you may want to look for an air purifier that also features a carbon filter or combination filtration system designed to neutralize odors (many of these types of systems will kill viruses and trap dust mites, too).

Some air purifiers have filters that you will need to replace at frequent intervals, while others have washable filters you can reuse after you clean them.

Best air purifiers for pet dander

Winix HR900 Ultimate Pet 5-Stage True HEPA

Combining a washable pre-filter, an odor-control carbon filter and a replaceable True HEPA filter makes this air purifier ideal for anyone with a pet in their home. The varying filtering methods capture pet dander, particles and pet hair that could cause allergies. This unit can circulate air in spaces up to 300 feet and features an auto mode for daytime and a sleep mode for nighttime, ensuring clean air all day long.

Samsung Cube

This sleek and modern voice-controlled air purifier covers medium-sized rooms while remaining silent. It also has a long-lasting filter as part of its three-layer HEPA filtration system, a digital display air quality sensor and the ability to connect to Wi-Fi. Stack two of these air purifiers on top of each other for double the style and more coverage in bigger rooms.

BlueAir Blue Pearl 411

This quiet machine uses less energy than an LED light bulb and works well in small areas. It features a combination filter that traps pet dander, odors and large particles and has a customizable pre-filter that you can match to your room’s decor.

Honeywell True HEPA HPA300

Cover up to 465 square feet with this air purifier that is recommended for large rooms. It has three cleaning speeds, circulates air up to five times per hour and uses a HEPA filter to remove allergens as small as 0.3 microns.

Hamilton Beach TrueAir

This easy-to-clean air purifier has a permanent HEPA filter and two replaceable carbon filters. The machine runs quietly and can fit vertically or horizontally to remove pet dander and odors in any small space up to 140 square feet.

Bissell MYair Air Purifier

Circulate the air in your home office or bedroom with this air purifier designed for spaces up to 100 square feet. Activated carbon and a pre-filter work together to catch large particles like dog hair, while the quiet operating system and a night light on/off switch make this model ideal for anywhere you or your pet may sleep.

Mooka Air Purifier and Odor Eliminator

This space-saving air purifier features a three-stage filtration system that draws air in from all directions. The machine works with the press of one button that turns it on and off, adjusts the fan speed and turns off the built-in light. The air purifier uses little energy and runs quietly, which makes it efficient for non-stop use.

hOmeLabs 4-in-1 Compact Air Purifier

Personal-sized air purifiers, like this one that can clean air in a 40-foot space, can also tackle pet dander. With a four-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter and HEPA filter, this compact air purifier is suitable for small spaces at home and on the go.

VEVA 8000 Elite Pro Series

Clean the air in your home or office with this compact and convertible air cleaner that comes with a HEPA filter and four pre-cut activated carbon pre-filters. The air purifier has three fan speeds, automatically shuts off for safety if the front panel is removed, and has a free-standing tower design with a removable base if you’d prefer to keep it on a table-top instead of the floor.

