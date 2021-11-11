Best Home Depot Cyber Monday deals

Home Depot is the perfect online stop to shop for tools and appliances on Cyber Monday. However, the home improvement retailer also carries an outstanding selection of name-brand products for just about anybody on your holiday shopping list.

Is it worth shopping at Home Depot for Cyber Monday deals?

When you shop Cyber Monday deals this year, don’t forget to check out Home Depot. You may already love the home improvement retailer when it comes to shopping for major appliances and home project supplies, but it has so much more to offer.

Home Depot has name-brand products from numerous categories, many of which are available at low prices on Cyber Monday each year. Here are some tips on planning early so you can shop, buy and save at Home Depot when the online shopping event arrives.

What Cyber Monday deals should I shop for at Home Depot?

When Cyber Monday arrives, there’s a good chance that you’ll find unbeatable prices on select items at Home Depot. Here’s a quick look at some categories to shop on the big day.

Tools

Home Depot is synonymous with building, remodeling and DIY projects, so it stands to reason that the company offers a wide selection of tools. From hammers to power drills and everything in between, many of these tools are marked down during special sales.

Large appliances

You’ll find a nice selection of major home appliances at Home Depot, including select models available at discounted prices during deals events like Cyber Monday. Things like these can tend to be particularly expensive during other times of year, so Cyber Monday is a great time to buy them. Large appliances to keep an eye on for deals include things like refrigerators, stove/oven units, washers and dryers.

Kitchen items

Small appliances are popular sellers during the holiday season, and Home Depot has a wide selection of these items to choose from. Now is a great time to fill up your kitchen with all the appliances you need or gift them to someone who needs them. Keep an eye out for deals on things like stand mixers, Instant Pots, coffee makers, blenders, toaster ovens, air fryers and more.

Holiday decorations

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab outstanding deals on holiday decorations. When you shop Home Depot’s selection of trees, tinsel, ornaments, lights and more during the online shopping extravaganza, you can save big while making your house full of holiday cheer.

Smart home devices

In addition to items to make a home improved, convenient and aesthetically appealing, Home Depot also has devices to make it smart. Expect to find top brands that are compatible with popular platforms like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant SmartThings and more. Things like light switches, security cameras, thermostats and door locks can all be connected to smart home hubs. If you’ve been thinking about converting your home to a smart home, now is a great time to grab these items.

Home Depot Cyber Monday deals shopping tips

Prepare in advance and you won’t miss out on the hottest online deals of the day. Here are a few tips to get you started:

Familiarize yourself with the Home Depot website so you’re ready to shop on Cyber Monday. Start by setting up your account on the homepage.

Prepare a list of the items you plan to look for when you shop.

Check out the suggestions below that include popular name-brand items from top categories that are available at Home Depot.

Top Cyber Monday deals at Home Depot

Based on data from past years, these popular products are expected to be on sale at Home Depot during Cyber Monday 2021.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen

A modern, updated design and improved sound make the 4th generation Echo Dot better than ever. It has built-in Alexa to find your favorite content and control other smart home devices by voice.

GE 18.6 Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator

Not only will you love the convenience of the French door design, but you’ll appreciate this refrigerator’s sleek aesthetics and counter-depth structure that give it a modern, space-saving appearance.

Stanley 65-Piece Home Tool Kit

This tool kit comes with all of the essentials, making it a good choice for the beginner or anyone who needs a new set of classic tools. It includes a rugged case for storage and transport.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 6.5-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

Air fry, roast, bake and broil — this combo pressure cooker/air fryer does it all thanks to the state-of-the-art crisping lid that produces results that are both tender and crispy. Minimal oil is needed to prepare delicious air-fried food.

Home Accents Holiday 7.5-Foot Sparkling Amelia Pine LED Prelit Artificial Tree

With flocked branches that have an icy, shimmering effect, this artificial tree brings the touch of winter’s wonder to indoor holiday decor. Not only is it straightforward to set up, but it also has built-in micro lights that simplify decorating.

DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt Max Cordless/Brushless Combo Kit

The 4-tool combo kit by DEWALT features an impact driver, drill/driver, reciprocating saw and oscillating tool with the reliability you’d expect from the trusted brand. A tool bag, two batteries and a charger are also included.

Calphalon Temp IQ Espresso Machine

Espresso lovers will appreciate all that the Temp IQ has to offer, including a grinder and steam wand that work together to produce fantastic brews. This pro-level machine also has 30 grind settings for customizable results.

Beautyrest Heated Microlight to Berber Blanket

Soft material, 10-hour automatic shut off and 20 heat settings make this electric blanket a customer favorite. Another great feature is that it’s reversible with Berber and plush sides.

LG WashTower Laundry Center

The 2-in-1 design of the WashTower is great for small spaces, yet the spacious washer and dryer can easily handle full-sized loads. AI technology does most of the work for you by sensing each load’s characteristics and cycle needs.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

With 720 watts of power and a 14-cup capacity, this Cuisinart food processor is made to accomplish numerous meal-prep tasks. It has an attractive stainless steel design that looks great on a kitchen countertop.

LightShow Whirl-A-Motion Light Projector

This light projector creates a beautiful outdoor or indoor light display with minimal effort. The six included slides can be used to produce a rotating display of lighted scenes for a festive effect.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

This smart thermostat earns its name by learning the temperature settings occupants use most frequently and adjusting accordingly to save on energy costs. It can also be controlled by a smart device from a distance.

