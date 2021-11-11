Best wall outlet

Approximately 5,300 fires occur from overloaded wall outlets every year. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to all safety procedures when replacing outlets.

Which wall outlets are best?

There is nothing quite as crucial in our technological world today as the wall outlet. This simple invention brings power to our homes and allows us the opportunity to use all of our essential electrical devices, from TVs to computers to phones.

Many modern wall outlets understand the growing number of technological products that exist and, as a result, have begun to include additional peripheral ports, such as USB ports or rotating ports, making them even more versatile than before. The TOPGREENER High-Speed Wall Charger, Electrical Outlet with USB can be listed in this category, making it the best option for you.

What to know before you buy a wall outlet

Installation

It is important to note that when installing electrical outlets yourself, you must adhere to all safety procedures to avoid serious injury. Planning your installation may be a crucial step in successfully changing outlets. Firstly, determine how many volts run through your home and decide which power circuit you plan to draw from. From there, make sure that no power is running toward the outlet of your choice before beginning the installation process.

Power capacity

Wall outlets have varying amperage or the amount of power it allows to go through the circuit before the circuit breaker cuts it off. Most wall outlets will come with a 15-amp capacity; however, some may offer more. Checking the voltage that runs through your home should also be considered when determining the power capacity of the wall outlets you intend on installing.

Circuit breakers

Some outlets will have built-in circuit breakers, which will act as a fail-safe if too much power is channeled through the outlet. These kinds of outlets can protect you from dangerous electrocutions, while others can protect you and your home from overloading the outlet, which can cause fires.

What to look for in a quality wall outlet

USB ports

Most of the new generation of wall outlets now offer USB port capabilities. This is convenient for those looking to replace outlets in their bedrooms or living rooms, as they will be able to charge their phones or tablets without needing a charging plug.

Rotating ports

Rotating ports are circular ports that turn within the faceplate of the wall outlet. Though not common, these ports are becoming more popular, thanks to their convenience with plugging in electronics with diagonal cords or plugs that need to be plugged in at awkward locations.

Efficiency

As previously mentioned, wall outlets may overload when required to utilize all of its plugs at once. Because of this, it is crucial to consider the combined port speed of the outlet or the rate at which an outlet can power both a USB port and traditional port simultaneously. Most ports can reach maximum speeds on only one port at a time. When more than one thing is plugged in, the power becomes split between the ports.

How much you can expect to spend on a wall outlet

The least expensive kinds of wall outlets will cost around $15. These will be your most bare-bones wall outlets, perfect for those looking to use them for essential use. Mid-range wall outlets will cost between $15-$30 and come with a few additional features, such as surge protection or peripheral ports like ones with USB compatibility. The most expensive wall outlets will cost over $30 and be the most durable of the bunch, including the most intricate additional features, like higher power surging capabilities and more than one other peripheral port.

Wall outlet FAQ

Do wall outlets need to be replaced?

A. Over time, wall outlets can suffer wear and damage just like any other electrical equipment. Therefore, replacing wall outlets periodically will ensure your safety from electrical accidents and keep your outlets updated to handle the newest technologies.

Is it safe to self-install wall outlets?

A. Yes, it is. However, it is recommended to pay attention to all safety precautions when working with electrical currents. This includes making sure there is no power going to the outlet when replacing it.

What are the best wall outlets to buy?

Top wall outlet

TOPGREENER High-Speed Wall Charger, Electrical Outlet with USB

What you need to know: The TOPGREENER electrical outlet offers intelligent and safe charging with two additional USB ports.

What you’ll love: This outlet is easy to install, with wires that connect via clamps rather than wrapping around a screw. Additionally, users can choose to either purchase dual-USB charging ports or standard outlet configuration.

What you should consider: Due to space restraints, all four outlets cannot be used simultaneously.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top wall outlet for the money

ENERLITES Decorator Receptacle Outlet

What you need to know: This 10-pack of outlets offers a practical way to replace all of your home’s outlets.

What you’ll love: They are heat-resistant, impact-resistant and tamper-resistant, making them perfect for commercial or home use. They also come in a range of colors.

What you should consider: The colors may not be consistent throughout the entire batch of outlets.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Leviton 15-Amp Charger/Tamper Resistant Duplex Receptacle

What you need to know: The Leviton outlet is a durable and reliable outlet for homes or offices.

What you’ll love: It features built-in USB ports for charging two devices at once.

What you should consider: Faceplates for this outlet are sold separately.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

BESTTEN 4.2A USB Wall Outlet

What you need to know: The BESTTEN outlet offers fast-charging capabilities for USB devices.

What you’ll love: It has a higher amperage than many other similar products and offers faster device charging through its USB ports.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that USB ports fail after a few months of use.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Leviton 15 Amp 1-Gang Recessed Duplex Receptacle

What you need to know: This outlet is great for wall-mounted TVs and other areas where space is limited.

What you’ll love: This reliable outlet has a unique design that allows electronics to be positioned closer to the wall, thus saving space.

What you should consider: The screws are not grounded, so it is crucial to ground the unit properly during installation.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.