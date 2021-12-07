Best Samsung washer

The washing machine played a significant role in women’s rights decades earlier because it cut down on the time it took to do traditional chores and gave women more time to enter the workforce.

Which Samsung washers are best?

A washing machine is a major purchase that many don’t fully appreciate until it breaks down or has to be replaced, which is why it’s so important to buy a quality product. Samsung is a well-known technology company and has brought that expertise to household appliances.

Samsung washers vary in size and cost, so you want to make sure you find a model that fits your needs and budget. A top pick to consider is the Samsung High-Efficiency Black Stainless Front Load Washing Machine.

What to know before you buy a Samsung washer

Type of washer

When shopping for a Samsung washer, you have three types to choose from:

Front load : This allows you to load your laundry through a door on the front of the machine. There is typically a window that allows you to see inside. These washers are considered higher quality because they use less water and are gentler on your clothes. They also cost more.

: This allows you to load your laundry through a door on the front of the machine. There is typically a window that allows you to see inside. These washers are considered higher quality because they use less water and are gentler on your clothes. They also cost more. Top load : These washers have a flip-open door on the top. These tend to be less expensive, require less maintenance and allow you to use a variety of detergents that aren’t compatible with front load washing machines.

: These washers have a flip-open door on the top. These tend to be less expensive, require less maintenance and allow you to use a variety of detergents that aren’t compatible with front load washing machines. 2 in 1: This unique washer allows you to do two separate loads at the same time in the same machine.

Capacity

Samsung washers range in capacity from 3.7 cubic feet all the way up to 5 cubic feet, with most models being between 4.3 and 5 cubic feet. The larger capacity allows you to wash bigger loads, but these models cost more and also take up more room, so be sure to check the dimensions of the washing machine with the space in your home to make sure it will properly fit.

If you really need to optimize your space, it might be worth investing in a washer/dryer combo.

Impeller vs. agitator

An agitator is a post in the center of the washing machine that twists back and forth, so clothes rub up against each other to break up stains. Impellers use a disc or a cone that spins to create the same cleaning effect. Many feel that impellers are superior to agitators.

What to look for in a Samsung washer

Wi-Fi compatibility

Some models of Samsung washers have Wi-Fi capability that allows you to control settings and troubleshoot from your phone using the Samsung app.

Energy Star certified

Finding a washer that is Energy Star certified will allow you, on average, to use 25% less energy and 33% less water than traditional washers. Over the lifetime of the washer, that can save you $370 on energy costs.

Vibration reduction technology

If you’re tired of having a loud washing machine, Samsung’s VRT technology reduces the vibration of the machine, particularly during the spin cycle. This reduces the noise by using 36 stainless steel balls to counterbalance the weight of the spinning laundry.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung washer

A Samsung washer can range in pricing from $650 all the way up to $2,500. Prices vary based on the size, technological features, number of settings and energy efficiencies.

Samsung washer FAQ

What kind of detergent should I use with my Samsung washer?

A. The Samsung washing machines require high-efficiency detergent, but whatever brand you choose is completely up to you. You should not use regular, organic or natural detergents or detergents that contain vinegar or baking soda as these items cause damage to a Samsung washer.

How do I clean my Samsung washer?

A. To keep your washer clean and prevent mildew and mold, occasionally run a hot water cycle to limit detergent and soil accumulation. You also want to keep the detergent drawer open so moisture won’t linger. Monthly cleaning and maintenance is recommended by running a self-clean or pure cycle. Additional details for cleaning specific areas of the washer can be found on the manufacturer’s website.

What’s the Samsung washer to buy?

Top Samsung washer to buy

Samsung High-Efficiency Black Stainless Front Load Washing Machine

What you need to know: Save precious time with this super speed washer that can launder a full load in just 30 minutes without compromising performance.

What you’ll love: Loaded with high-tech features, this front-loading washer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can control your laundry right from your phone. The powerful cleaning capabilities with five temperature levels offer stain removal without any other treatment, while the VRT Plus Technology provides a quiet cleaning process.

What you should consider: This machine does not have an interior light.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Samsung washer for the money

Samsung Hi-Efficiency Top Load Washing Machine

What you need to know: This budget-friendly Samsung washer allows you to tackle laundry in less time with its large capability drum.

What you’ll love: This washer offers 10 preset cycles, five temperature levels and a built-in water faucet to allow you to launder all types of clothing simply and easily. The EZ access tub makes it convenient to remove items from the bottom of the drum, while the soft-close lid does the last bit of work for you by closing smoothly and silently.

What you should consider: Customers have noticed that rust can build up around the bleach dispenser.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung High-Efficiency Front Load Washer with Steam

What you need to know: This small but mighty front-loading, stackable washing machine is ideal for even the smallest of spaces.

What you’ll love: You will love how the steam wash helps to remove deep stains, while the diamond drum design keeps your clothing safe by treating it delicately during the wash cycles. The super speed cycle can clean a full load in 36 minutes. The Smart Care Technology makes it easy to troubleshoot issues by providing a diagnosis and solution.

What you should consider: This washer is not compatible with detergent pods.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

