Best gun safe

Always place your gun safe in a climate-controlled environment to keep the guns and ammunition safe and ready to use.

Which gun safe is best?

Gun safety for firearm owners receives a lot of attention, and deservedly so. Beyond learning how to operate the gun, firearm safety also involves storing the weapons properly and keeping them secured away from children. If you own guns, having a gun safe is a must. Not only do you need to keep the gun away from other family members, but the gun safe also protects your investment should someone break into your house.

Numerous gun safes are available in different sizes and with different locking mechanisms. With the help of this guide, you are sure to find the right model for your needs.

What to know before you buy a gun safe

Steel: Pay particular attention to the thickness of the steel in the safe. Thicker steel, such as 10 gauge, means hand-operated tools will not be able to penetrate it. The steel of a lower gauge number is thicker, and steel of a higher gauge number is thinner.

Pay particular attention to the thickness of the steel in the safe. Thicker steel, such as 10 gauge, means hand-operated tools will not be able to penetrate it. The steel of a lower gauge number is thicker, and steel of a higher gauge number is thinner. Lock: The locking system must fit your needs, too. If the safe is too difficult to open or if the lock isn’t reliable, you will be less likely to use the safe. Some safes have a traditional spinning dial. This is a reliable option, but it takes longer to open. Other gun safes use a keypad or fingerprint scanner to open the door. These locks are costlier than dials, but you can open the safe more quickly with these systems. These locking mechanisms use batteries that you will have to change periodically.

The locking system must fit your needs, too. If the safe is too difficult to open or if the lock isn’t reliable, you will be less likely to use the safe. Some safes have a traditional spinning dial. This is a reliable option, but it takes longer to open. Other gun safes use a keypad or fingerprint scanner to open the door. These locks are costlier than dials, but you can open the safe more quickly with these systems. These locking mechanisms use batteries that you will have to change periodically. Placement: Finally, pay attention to how you store the gun safe. You can mount many gun safes to a wall or the floor, which prevents a thief from carrying them away. Some are made to be embedded into the wall, between the studs. You must install a wall-mounted safe properly or it could pull loose and get damaged. Some smaller gun safes are meant to be hidden in a closet or drawer and don’t require any mounting.

Finally, pay attention to how you store the gun safe. You can mount many gun safes to a wall or the floor, which prevents a thief from carrying them away. Some are made to be embedded into the wall, between the studs. You must install a wall-mounted safe properly or it could pull loose and get damaged. Some smaller gun safes are meant to be hidden in a closet or drawer and don’t require any mounting. Gun safe prices: As a general rule, larger gun safes cost more because they can store more guns and other items. Gun safes that hold a single pistol cost about $75 to $100. An average-size gun safe costs roughly $300 to $500. Safes that can hold a dozen or more rifles cost $1,500 to $3,000. Safes that contain a high fire-resistance rating cost more. Adding maximum fire protection to an average-size safe adds about $100 to $200 to the price.

Gun safe FAQ

Q. How should I interpret the dimensions of a safe?

A. Look at the external dimensions to see how much space the safe will occupy. This is especially important if you want to mount the safe in a particular location. The internal dimensions are important for determining how many and what size guns you can store inside the safe.

Q. Aren’t all gun safes fire resistant?

A. All gun safes will protect guns from fire to some degree. However, different safes have different levels of protection. The most important aspect of fire protection is the ability of the safe to keep the interior temperature lower than the exterior temperature during a fire. Any safe from a trusted manufacturer will give you a fire rating that lists the interior temperature during a fire.

Q. Do gun safes require ongoing costs or maintenance?

A. Each safe manufacturer will have some particular maintenance recommendations. You should oil the lock bolts annually to make sure they continue to work without sticking. If the safe run off batteries, you should test the batteries monthly and replace them as required. You might want to have a locksmith “tune-up” the safe’s mechanism every few years.

What are the best gun safes to buy?

Top gun safe

Vaultek VT20i

What you should know: It’s pricier than some other choices, but it’s exceptionally sturdy and well-engineered. If price isn’t your top concern, strongly consider this option.

What you’ll love: Smart, portable, and made of heavy-duty materials. The manufacturer pays close attention to security with strong anti-theft mechanisms.

What you should consider: Expensive. A small number of owners have had trouble with fingerprint functionality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gun safe for money

Gunvault SpeedVault Biometric

What you should know: Fast access for those who need to store one handgun. Small enough to conceal anywhere.

What you’ll love: Works when mounted or hidden in a drawer. Can store several different fingerprints when multiple people need access.

What you should consider: Battery power lifespan is below average.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SentrySafe PP1K Portable Gun Safe

What you should know: Made with solid steel and reliable locks. Its interior foam adds safety and protection to the gun.

What you’ll love: Its portable design and carrying handle make it more convenient for traveling.

What you should consider: Lock sometimes malfunctions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kyle Schurman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.