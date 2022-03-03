Which dresser is best?

Finding a new dresser isn’t easy, and considering you’ll likely use it for several years, it’s a big commitment. But you can narrow your options and simplify your decision by making a definitive list of features you need.

Whether you’re looking for deep drawers to store sweaters or a modern design to match a new headboard, there’s a dresser out there for you. If you’re looking for a dresser with an ornate design, Kelly Clarkson Home Baxter Combo Dresser is a best-seller dresser. It features intricate door carvings and matte black hardware.

What to know before you buy a dresser

What is a dresser?

While “dressers” and “chest of drawers” are often used interchangeably, they’re actually different pieces of furniture. A dresser is a type of chest of drawers that is short and long, and a traditional chest of drawers is tall and narrow. Simply put, dressers are usually around waist height, but a chest of drawers is around chest height.

How big are dressers?

Although dressers share the same shape, they rarely share the same dimensions. Smaller ones can be short and narrow, some of which are practically the size of a small bookcase or nightstand. Others are wide and sprawling, providing you with plenty of storage room.

Given this variety, you should measure your room to determine the maximum width, height and length for a dresser. It’s also wise to account for necessary clearance around the dresser, particularly regarding doors and drawers, which can pull out of the dresser by as much as two feet.

What to look for in a quality dresser

Materials

High-quality dressers are made out of real wood, such as oak, birch, cherry, pine, walnut, mahogany and maple. While there are several solid wood dressers available, they’re usually quite expensive. Many furniture companies attempt to lower the price of their dressers by using a combination of real and engineered wood, such as particle board and other wood-inspired synthetic materials. While these are more affordable, they may not last as long as solid-wood dressers.

Hardware

Certain dressers have built-in notches that allow you to pull open drawers. Others have some kind of hardware, like a knob or a handle. Depending on the design, the hardware may be a defining feature of a dresser. Swan-neck drawer pulls are traditional options found on expensive dressers, and many appreciate this design for the elegant aesthetic. More affordable dressers, on the other hand, usually have sleek, brushed metal drawer pulls. Rustic- and country-inspired dressers typically have ornate metal or ceramic knobs.

Feet style

Most dressers have feet that lift them up to 8 inches off the ground. Like hardware, feet can be a defining feature on a dresser. Simple designs have plain pegs or blocks, whereas more elegant ones have claw-and-ball or scroll feet.

There are also footless dressers that simply rest on the floor. These include many art deco-inspired, utilitarian and contemporary designs. They’re well-received for their sleek appearance, though they may be a bit too harsh and angular for rustic spaces.

Track design

A solid track design is true sign of quality in a dresser. Track design refers to the mechanism that opens and closes drawers. High-end wood dressers often have wooden slides that move smoothly in both directions. Other dressers have ball-bearing metal tracks that open and close. Track quality is often hit or miss; well-made tracks will glide smoothly, yet ill-fitting ones will jam or pop off the track.

How much you can expect to spend on a dresser

Entry-level dressers made with engineered wood and other synthetic materials usually cost anywhere from $75-$300. Better-quality designs that have real wood components cost between $400-$1,500. High-end dressers from designer furniture brands may run as high as $2,500 or more.

Dresser FAQ

How do you move a dresser?

A. While you can pick up a dresser and move it from one spot to another, there are easier ways to do it. You can place furniture sliders beneath the legs and push the dresser across the carpet. If you’re not able to move the dresser yourself, you can always hire a moving company or contract worker to handle it.

Do I need a dresser if I have a closet?

A. It depends on your storage needs. Many people primarily use their closets for hang-only clothing and choose to use their dressers to store folded clothing, such as sweaters or t-shirts. On the other hand, if your closet is large enough, you can maximize bedroom floor space by installing a closet organizer with drawers.

What are the best dressers to buy?

Top dresser

Kelly Clarkson Home Baxter Combo Dresser

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a new statement piece, this dresser in a light gray shade is a compelling option.

What you’ll love: With two cabinets and three drawers, it’s easy to store a combination of clothing and accessories. Drawers open and close smoothly and quietly. As an added bonus, the dressers come with a tip-over restraint device for safe installation.

What you should consider: It’s only available in light gray, which may not coordinate with the color scheme of your room.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top dresser for money

Wrought Studio Amesfield Dresser

What you need to know: A budget-friendly piece, this classic three-drawer dresser is versatile and suits nearly any bedroom.

What you’ll love: The medium-tone finish and dark knobs coordinate well with darker and lighter furniture. The simple, boxy design fits easily in most spaces, including corners.

What you should consider: The dresser isn’t as durable as expected, and a few buyers say it scuffed easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Sier 8-Drawer Dresser

What you need to know: If you’re looking for maximum storage options, this eight-drawer dresser offers plenty of room.

What you’ll love: The finish and brushed nickel-tone pulls exude luxury and sophistication and complement modern decor. At only 15.83-inches deep, the dresser is ideal if you need to place it in a narrow space.

What you should consider: Full assembly is required.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

