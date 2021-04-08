No animal is entirely hypoallergenic. Pet dander, found in fur and dead skin cells, is the cause of allergies. Even if you have an animal that doesn’t shed fur, vacuuming is still vital to clean unseen pet dander.

What is the best handheld vacuum for pet hair?

Pets are a welcome addition to our lives. While they’re loyal, protective and fill us with joy, they have one downside — shedding. From cats to dogs to guinea pigs, many animals are known to shed hair.

There are several ways to keep pet hair under control. Having a handheld vacuum is a convenient and effective way to collect those pesky pet hairs as soon as you see them.

What to consider when buying a handheld vacuum

Handheld vacuums come in many shapes and sizes, and some might suit you better than others. There are many things to consider, including the type of pet you have, how much they shed, what areas you need to clean and what features are most important.

Do I need a handheld vacuum?

While an upright vacuum works great for large areas, it can’t quite reach as many places as a handheld vacuum. Handheld vacuums are also useful for furniture, cars, windowsills and corners, all places where pet hair tends to gather. If you want to clean up unwanted pet hair before guests arrive, a handheld vacuum is much more convenient.

Features

Corded vs. cordless: One of the main features of a handheld vacuum is whether it has a cord or is cordless. Cordless vacuums are either rechargeable or have a removable battery. If you prefer a corded vacuum, pay attention to the length of the cord to ensure it allows you adequate space. If a cordless vacuum suits you better, be conscious of the battery life.

Filter: Some vacuums have a washable filter, while others have a replaceable filter. Keep in mind the recurring charges if you choose a vacuum with a replaceable filter.

Weight: The weight of a handheld vacuum is significant. It defeats the purpose of having a handheld vacuum if it's too heavy to lift comfortably.

Attachments: Think about what areas you clean most often and ensure you choose a vacuum with the appropriate attachments. Attachments can clean anything from furniture to keyboards.

Which handheld vacuum should I get?

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Hand Vacuum

This is an affordable yet impressive handheld vacuum. The roller brush requires less effort to gather pet hair and the included upholstery brush works great on furniture. The battery only lasts 15 minutes, so it works best on smaller jobs.

Shark Rocket Corded Hand Vac

Lightweight and affordable, this handheld vacuum captures not only pet hair but also the dust that accompanies pet hair. It’s lightweight, powerful and comes with a 15-foot power cord.

BLACK+DECKER Lithium-Ion Pet Hand Vac

The anti-tangle rubber bristles on this handheld vacuum mean it’s made for eliminating pesky pet hair. It has a long battery life and dual speeds, which adequately work on tough spots or delicate material.

Holife Cordless Handheld Vacuum

The HEPA filter on this handheld vacuum makes it a smart choice for those with allergies. It performs best on bare floors but also comes with an upholstery tool for furniture. The battery provides 20 minutes of continued use.

Miele Triflex HX1 Cat & Dog Bagless Stick Vacuum

This top-of-the-line stick vacuum also transforms into a lightweight handheld vacuum. It’s cordless and bagless, making it effortless and affordable to maintain. In addition to pet hair, it also captures almost 100% of dust and dander because of the HEPA filter.

Shark WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum

This cordless handheld vacuum is one of the smallest and lightest on the market. It works on furniture, hard floors and carpet and even comes with a crevice tool for those hard-to-reach areas.

SOWTECH Pro-Cyclone Cordless Vacuum

If you’re looking for an affordable handheld vacuum, this option fits the bill. It comes with six attachments, including a crevice tool, mattress brush, hard floor brush and square brush for your keyboard or smaller pieces.

Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum

This cordless handheld vacuum is for pet owners, as it not only picks up pet hair but also cleans up other pet messes with the included scrubbing brush. It also has an extra-large dust cup, so you never have to stop mid-task to empty your vacuum.

VacLife Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum

This handheld vacuum has an LED light and several attachments, making it convenient for hard-to-reach places. It’s also capable of vacuuming dry or wet pet messes.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum

This handheld vacuum is great if you’re looking for a small and manageable vacuum strictly for pet hair. The specialized rubber nozzle attracts hair left behind by your pet.

Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum

This handheld vacuum is small but mighty. It has a powerful motor and an easy-to-clean filter for quick and affordable maintenance.

WORX Power Share WX030 Compact Vacuum

This handheld vacuum has a unique boxy shape and is very quiet. The HEPA filter is machine-washable and has several power settings.

Bissell AeroSlim Handheld Vacuum

For quick cleanups and compact storage, check out this lightweight handheld vacuum. It’s portable enough to take in the car for easy cleanup during pet car rides.

Hoover ONEPWR Cordless Handheld Vacuum

This vacuum is one of the most powerful handheld vacuums you can find. It’s capable of tackling big messes caused by your pet. It also has a removable rechargeable battery that you can easily switch out for a new one.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

This vacuum is capable of picking up pet hair on almost every surface. It can be used as a stick or handheld vacuum. The washable filter means you don’t have any recurring costs.

