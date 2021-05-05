A robotic vacuum can clean up pet hair and other allergy-causing pollutants in between deep cleans while you’re away from home or even while you’re sleeping.

Robot vacuums for pet hair

A good vacuum is a must for pet owners, but spending a lot of time cleaning doesn’t have to be. A robotic vacuum can do the tidying up while you snuggle up with your pet instead. Robotic vacuums are ideal for cleaning up the everyday dust and dander that comes with having a pet in your home, but they also pack enough power to keep up with pets prone to shedding a lot of hair.

These convenient machines have filters to trap particles that can cause allergies and have storage capabilities deeper than their small appearance may lead you to believe. Keeping your carpets and hardwood floors clear of pet hair will be easy with one of these top-rated robotic vacuums.

What is the best robot vacuum for pet hair?

iRobot Roomba i7 7150

Give your voice assistant a simple command, and this vacuum will get to work cleaning messes at the moment. The model features 10 times the suction power of the previous iRobot series and a variety of features that lets it learn the layout of your home while successfully staying out of certain obstacles, like pet bowls. With a HEPA filter and rubber brushes, pet hair is trapped, but the vacuum remains tangle-free.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Roborock S4

The LiPo battery in this robot vacuum can run for up to 150 minutes before it needs to recharge, and in that amount of time, the device can cover well over 2,000 square feet. The machine features enough suction power to pull embedded dust and hair out of the carpet and has an anti-tangle brush that is easy to remove and clean.

Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba E5 5150

Once this robot vacuum learns your cleaning habits, it will suggest tidying up schedules to help you keep your home dust and allergen-free. Rubber brushes, a HEPA filter and five times the cleaning power of the iRobot 600 series combine to make this model a cost-friendly option for pet owners.

Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond and Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV101AE

You forget all about vacuuming with this robotic vacuum that can handle 30 days’ worth of dirt, pet hair, and more in its bagless canister before it needs to be emptied. Plus, the device has a self-cleaning brushroll that keeps pet hair from getting tangled up inside and can be programmed to clean row-by-row and room-by-room for a whole-house clean. It even picks up exactly where it needs to if it has to recharge in the middle of a cleaning spree.

Sold by Amazon

Bagotte BG800

Quietly clean your home even when you aren’t home with this programmable robot vacuum that can climb over uneven surfaces with ease and be set to different floor plans via an app. Use the included boundary strips to section off any part of your space you don’t want the vacuum entering. The device features a round rolling brush, side brushes and heavy-duty suction to pick up pet hair and dust, as well as a 2.7-inch slim design that allows it to navigate under furniture.

Sold by Amazon

Proscenic M7 Pro Robot Vacuum

This vacuum’s “v” shaped rollers, three different levels of suction power and long battery life work together to expel trapped hair and dust from your floors. The smart machine adjusts its suction power when it senses it is on the carpet, then readjusts if it switches to a different surface. It also features a dust bin and a water tank, so you can choose when to use this versatile device for vacuuming and when to mop.

Sold by Amazon

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Dual side brushes, a main roller brush, and a washable HEPA filter make this model ideal for capturing pet hair throughout your home on any floor surface. The vacuum battery lasts up to two hours after a full charge, and you can start or stop the device with an included remote. The slim, round vacuum has an anti-scratch top as well as anti-drop and anti-collision sensors that keep it from falling, hitting obstacles, and showing signs of wear.

Sold by Amazon

COAYU Robotic Vacuum

At a height of 3 inches, this robotic vacuum can slip under furniture to pick up hidden pet hair, dust, and dirt using a triple filter system that collects it into a .5-liter dustbin. Use the app to schedule cleaning times, and place boundary strips in your home to adjust where the device goes. The device stays charged by automatically returning to its docking station when the battery gets low, but that isn’t likely to happen until the device has been in use for up to 115 minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Neato Robotics D7 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum

With a HEPA filter and a larger core brush than its round robot vacuum counterparts, this D-shaped vacuum can easily pick up pet hair on tile, hardwood floors, and carpet. The vacuum cleans in a straight line, is user-friendly out of the box, and can navigate throughout your home’s corners and curves.

Sold by Amazon

GOOVI 1600pa Robotic Vacuum

Clean your home for up to 120 minutes with one charge of this robotic vacuum. The device measures 2.83 inches high, thin enough to roll under sofas and other furniture, has anti-fall sensors that keep it from tumbling downstairs and navigates over various flooring types by way of two wheels. Maintain the efficiency of this model by replacing the filter regularly and keeping the brush clean of tangled hair.

Sold by Amazon

Jessica Trondsen writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.