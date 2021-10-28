It can be tempting to rush the application of your new window film, but do your best to resist the temptation. Applying window film without the proper focus can trap tons of bubbles between the film and the window.

Which window film is best?

Every aspect of your home can be modified to showcase your sense of style and who you are as a person. It can be difficult and expensive to change your windows, though, which is why window films are perfect for saving all the hassle without sacrificing any of the reward.

The best window film is the Window Whirl Room Darkening Blackout Window. This extra-thick, highly durable window film is built not only to last long but to block out as much light as you want. Its static-cling method of attachment uses no adhesive.

What to know before you buy a window film

Types

Decorative: As the name suggests, decorative window film is mostly for decoration, though it does add some extra privacy. You can find just about any design of window film if you look long and hard enough; some even make your windows look like stained glass.

Light blocking: If you feel you get too much light in a room — if, for instance, you have a screening room for film and TV or a baby who’s light sensitive — window films provide levels of light blocking from slight to complete blackout.

Privacy: If you feel your windows allow too many strange eyes to peer in, you can use any manner of window film to add some privacy. Popular picks in this category include frosted films and patterned films, which cause some amount of blur.

What to look for in a quality window film

Application methods

Adhesive: Adhesive window film will last the longest once applied to your window and is far less likely to peel off on its own. That said, it’s also far more difficult to remove, and if it is removed the adhesive will leave some residue behind. It can also be harder to remove accidental imperfections while applying it.

Static cling: Window films that use natural static to adhere to your windows are much easier to apply and it’s easier to correct mistakes during the application. They can be easily removed if you want to apply a different window film but it’s equally easy for the film to fall off over time or because of weather and temperature.

Useful tools

There are multiple tools that can make it easier to apply window film, from cutting tools to window cleaners and towels.

How much you can expect to spend on window film

Window film prices are determined by a combination of brand, size and design. Most window films in the average roll size of 17 inches wide by 80 inches long cost around $10-$20, with wider or longer rolls costing more. It’s possible to find very small rolls for less than $10.

Window film FAQ

Does weather, especially temperature, affect the application of window film?

A. Absolutely. How well new window film adheres to a window is greatly affected by the window’s temperature and dryness. In the hottest, driest weather a new roll of window film can dry quicker than you’ll be able to remove any leftover bubbles, while colder, wetter weather can prevent your window film from sticking at all. If possible, save applying your window film for warm, relatively dry days.

What types of window films darken a room best?

A. All window film will somewhat darken a room, since it blocks at least a small amount of light. If you want to stop as much light as possible, buy window film with clearly indicated terms such as “light blocking” and “blackout.”

My hands aren’t very steady. Which types of window film are most forgiving?

A. If you’re worried about the quality of your installation, stick to window film that’s patterned, textured or both, so any bubbles or mistakes are more likely to be lost in the design.

What’s the best window film to buy?

Top window film

Window Whirl Room Darkening Blackout Window

What you need to know: This is the best available window film for blacking out your windows to reduce or wholly prevent light from coming through.

What you’ll love: This window film is thick enough to really stop the light from coming through, and it’s highly durable.

What you should consider: Those in colder areas might struggle to keep this window film stuck to the window.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top window film for the money

Rabbitgoo 3D Window Film

What you need to know: The raised design of this affordable window film gives it a lovely touch of texture.

What you’ll love: Besides additional privacy, this window film also gives some protection from the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the film’s corners curled inward with age.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DuoFire Window Film Black Flower Pattern

What you need to know: This is a nicely designed window film for those who want to spice their homes up a bit.

What you’ll love: The easy-application static-cling method requires no adhesive.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to apply the film without some bubbles popping up underneath.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

