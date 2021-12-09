Professional bakers know that controlling the temperature of your pastry is key. Cold pastry equals a flaky, tender crust every time. A marble pastry board can keep your dough cool.

Which marble pastry boards are best?

If you have ever wondered how professional pastry chefs magically turn out layers and layers of flaky, crispy pastry, look no further than the counter in front of them. Professionals know that the key to flaky pastry is controlling the temperature of the dough, and few things do that better than a marble pastry board.

Fortunately, you can have the best marble pastry board at home. The Ebuns Marble Pastry Board includes not only a professional-level marble pastry board but also a marble French rolling pin so you can bake like the finest patisseries.

What to know before you buy a marble pastry board

When assembling your baking tools, you might have focused in the past on the mixing phase of pastry, gathering pastry cutters to prepare the dough, but where will you roll out your perfectly mixed dough when it’s ready? The pastry board you choose can make or break your final product.

Size

Consider first the size of your marble pastry board. This dictates how much pastry fits on your work surface. If storage space is tight, smaller kitchens will need a smaller marble pastry board.

Color

A simple white and gray marble pastry board is classic, but marble comes in more than one color. A dark green marble pastry board is also fairly common, and it allows you to see the edges of your pastry. You may also be able to judge pastry thickness better on a darker marble board.

Weight

Not all marble pastry boards are weighted equally. Marble pastry boards range in thickness from 1/2 to 2 inches or more. The thicker the board, the heavier it will be. Keep this in mind if you are planning on storing your marble pastry board overhead.

What to look for in a quality marble pastry board

Non-skid feet

Non-skid feet are critical in keeping your marble pastry board stable as you work with the pastry on top of it. Some bakers prefer a marble pastry board without feet so that they can use both sides of the board. If you would prefer no feet on your marble pastry board, you’ll need to rest the board on a towel or other non-skid mat when you use it.

Easy care

Some people believe that marble is difficult to care for. While it is true that marble can easily stain and become scratched, with proper care, it can last several lifetimes. Look for a marble pastry board with care instructions included.

Accessories

If the goal is just to find the best marble pastry board, it’s always nice to get accessories. Some marble pastry boards come with pastry scrapers, rolling pins or other baking tools.

How much you can expect to spend on a marble pastry board

A durable, high-quality marble pastry board will cost from $35-$130.

Marble pastry board FAQ

Why is a marble pastry board helpful?

A. The enemy of light and flaky pastry is melted butter. One of the primary benefits of using a marble pastry board is the ability to keep butter colder for longer. Keeping your butter very cold also counteracts bakers who have hot hands.

In addition, marble pastry boards are less sticky than wooden pastry boards. When rolling out pastry, you won’t need to use as much flour. Adding too much flour to pastry affects the lightness and flake of the final result, and a marble pastry board keeps your recipe precise.

How do you care for a marble pastry board?

A. A marble pastry board is not difficult to care for, but it does require some considerations. Watch out for foods that stain, such as berries and some spices like turmeric. Never use knives or sharp cutting tools on your board or soak your pastry board, as this will not remove any stain. Instead, rinse with hot water immediately after use and wipe clean before the dough has a chance to dry.

If your marble pastry board does become scratched, there are marble polishing solutions available in most home improvement stores. Make sure that they are safe for use on marble pastry boards, and be sure to follow the instructions carefully.

What’s the best marble pastry board to buy?

Top marble pastry board

Ebuns Marble Pastry Board

What you need to know: Bake like a professional with this marble pastry board and matching French rolling pin.

What you’ll love: The board itself is 12 by 16 inches. The marble feels substantial and cleans easily. This set comes with a French marble rolling pin and stand.

What you should consider: Some users report that the rolling pin is fragile and can break. The board itself is also thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top marble pastry board for the money

Fox Run Marble Pastry Board

What you need to know: A pastry board made from sleek black, elegant stone.

What you’ll love: It features non-skid rubber feet to keep it stable on your work surface. The rich black of the marble makes it easier to see the edges of your pastry. Because the marble is natural, each of these marble pastry boards will have a slightly different color and pattern.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the feet were not effective in keeping the marble pastry board stable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sur la Table Marble Pastry Board

What you need to know: Sur la Table’s gourmet kitchen tools are the favorite of experienced home bakers.

What you’ll love: The board is 16 by 20 inches. At 3 inches tall, it is considerably more substantial than the other options. The marble is smooth and attractive.

What you should consider: At double the price, this is the most expensive option, but you’re buying a trusted brand name.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sur la Table

