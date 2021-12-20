Which mini cupcake liners are best?

Cupcake liners are perfect for those looking to bake with less of a mess and be able to create perfect-looking cupcakes. Liners serve as a non-stick separation between the baking tin and the cupcake. These items are sold in packs and made with different materials to best suit the bakers’ needs. Before purchasing mini cupcake liners, consider what they are made from, how well they prevent sticking and how many come in a set.

If you are looking for a reusable food-safe mini cupcake liner set that offers color options and is non-stick, the Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups is the top choice.

What to know before you buy mini cupcake liners

Material

Cupcake liners are made with different materials, and each features different properties when baking cupcakes.

Silicone: Products made with silicone are typically safe for use in the oven, microwave and freezer and do not need to be sprayed with non-stick spray as many of these items are naturally non-stick. These products can have a distinct smell, are easy to clean and store. The main benefit of silicone cupcake liners is that they are reusable.

Paper: Items made with paper are not reusable and need to be sprayed with non-stick spray before the cupcake batter is inserted. These items are not as safe for use in the microwave and can soak up some of the oil from the cupcake during the baking process. Paper items are the most inexpensive and are often sold in large batches.

Foil: Liners made with tin foil are the most resistant to heat and the least likely to give off a smell when baking. When removed, they do not look as greasy as paper liners and are safe for use in both the freezer and microwave unless a specific product states otherwise.

Non-stick

The best mini cupcake liners keep the batter from sticking to the liner during baking. Liners that feature non-stick properties will save users money on purchasing non-stick spray, and the cupcake will stay more intact when it is peeled from the liner.

Amount

Mini cupcake liners are available in various amounts. If you plan to cook an abundance of mini cupcakes for a party, consider inexpensive items sold in batches of over 100. If not all of the liners are used, you can save them for another time. If you plan only to make a few cupcakes at a time, silicone packs of 12 will be of best use. The number of liners contained in a purchase will be featured in the product’s title.

What to look for in quality mini cupcake liners

Reusable

The best mini cupcake liners will be able to be reused. Products that you can clean and reuse over and over are only better for the environment as they conserve resources, but they will save you money in the long run. Buying one reusable set will be cheaper than buying many packs of paper or plastic cupcake liners throughout one’s lifetime.

Storage box

Cupcake liners come in packs of multiple liners and are best stored all together to keep things organized in the kitchen. The best liners will come in their box where users can compactly store them regardless of whether they are reusable or some are left from the last time they were used.

How much you can expect to spend on mini cupcake liners

The best mini cupcake liners will cost anywhere from $5-$15 depending on how many liners are included and the material quality. Liners that come in large sets and use the highest quality of food-safe material will be priced higher.

Mini cupcake liners FAQ

Do I need to use cupcake liners when making cupcakes?

A. Liners are used when baking cupcakes to prevent the cupcake from sticking to the tin. If the tin that you plan to bake the cupcake in is well greased, you can skip the step of using liners unless using the liners to create a specific shape of the cupcake.

How do I know if I can use the cupcake liner in the microwave?

A. If a cupcake liner can be placed and warmed with the cupcake in the microwave, it will be listed in the product description. Buyers should take all of the required safety precautions, including not inserting the cupcake into the microwave unless it states that it is safe.

What are the best mini cupcake liners to buy?

Top mini cupcake liners

Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups

What you need to know: These mini cupcake liners come in a pack of either 12 or 24 liners and can be reused multiple times. They are easy to clean and come in multiple colors. You can conveniently store the liners in the box that they came in when not in use.

What you’ll love: These items are resistant to stain and odor and food will not stick. Users do not need to spray the liners with non-stick oil as the cupcake will peel right out of the liner, leaving very little remnants. These items can be safely used with food in the microwave, oven and freezer and can also be used to store small snacks when the user is not baking.

What you should consider: Some users say that they smell the silicone after the item is heated and they are not as non-stick as they claim to be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mini cupcake liners for the money

Wilton Polka Dot Standard Baking cups

What you need to know: Users can purchase these mini paper cupcake liners in a pack of 300 or two packs of 300, depending on how often they plan to bake cupcakes. They come with their own storage container that you can use time and time again if you plan to reuse some of the paper liners.

What you’ll love: Each item features a fun design in various colors, and they are perfect for themed or festive events. When this product is not in use for baking, it can be placed on a tray and filled with smaller snack items. You can use these items in the microwave, and they are colored with a natural soy-based product that is safe for use with food.

What you should consider: When placed in the oven, these items lose their color and the ink melts with the cupcake. They are brittle and soak up added oil in the cupcake, making the final product look greasy. The liners are not reusable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MontoPack Party Mini Paper Baking Cups

What you need to know: These mini cupcake liners come in a pack of 300 and are available in two different small sizes. They are made from durable plastic and are lightweight. The liners come with a storage tube for convenient and organized placement in the kitchen and they come in all different colors.

What you’ll love: These items will not smell and are not made with any dyes that could leak into your food. You can use them to hold smaller snacks when you are not baking cupcakes and can also be used as cake pop wrappers. They are safe for use in the oven, freezer, and microwave and if doubled, the cupcake liner will not look as if it has absorbed an abundance of grease.

What you should consider: This item is not reusable, and users will need to spray the liners first before inserting the cupcake batter so that it does not stick to the liner. Some users think that the paper is too thin, and they have issues with the batter sticking to the liner regardless of non-stick spray.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.