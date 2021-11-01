Best pastry bag

When filling your pastry bag, you can place the bag tip down in an empty glass or jar so you don’t have to hold it while filling it with your mixture. Cut the tip after you have filled it.

Which pastry bag is best?

Pastry bags are for the jobs that regular piping bags can’t handle. These bags tend to be more durable and made from materials that give you a good grip. These larger bags form eclairs, ladyfingers and cream puffs but can also shape meringue and whipped cream on cakes.

A good pastry bag will give you a secure grip when you’re piping and will hold up well when applying pressure to it. Our top choice is the Ateco Wunderbag Pastry Bag.

What to know before you buy a pastry bag

Size

When going the reusable route, ideally, your kitchen will have two sizes of pastry bags. This will allow you to choose your bag according to the task at hand. Pastry bags come in a variety of sizes ranging from 6-18 inches. If you have to choose one bag as an all-purpose option, a 1-4 or 16-inch bag should get the job done. Any large than that and you’ll struggle to get a good grip while piping; any smaller and you’ll find you have to refill the bag more often.

The small 6-inch bags are for finer details and will suit very particular projects you have in the kitchen.

Materials

The material of your bag of choice will depend on how often you think you’ll be using the bag, whether or not you’d like to be able to clean and reuse it, and the size of the bag you need. Reusable piping bags are either polyester, thermoplastic polyurethane, canvas, plastic-coated canvas, polyurethane-lined cotton or nylon. The most common material for a pastry bag is canvas because it is more durable. The plastic coating on the inside is so that the cleaning process is easy and mess-free.

Cleaning process

If you’ve chosen a canvas bag, you’ll need to learn how to clean it properly. Cleaning a reusable piping bag is vital as you don’t want your bag to get moldy or develop a bad smell. This is the one advantage disposable bags have. To clean your reusable bag, you’ll need to rinse off any residue of the mixture you were piping and then scrub it gently with a brush or cloth and some warm soapy water. Make sure you get rid of any soap residue ponce you’ve completed this step. Turn the bag inside out and leave it to dry before storing it. Some bags will come with a handy little loop you can use for hanging.

What to look for in a quality pastry bag

The tip

A good pastry bag will come fitted with a coupler at the tip of it. A coupler will enable you to make easy swaps between the different nozzles you’d like to use. Although not necessary, this feature will avoid the mess you’d make reaching through the bag and any mix or frosting to change the nozzle.

Disposable bags will most likely not come with a coupler and will require users to simply cut the bag according to the size of nozzle they are after. You’ll need to make sure you measure before doing this. Otherwise, your nozzle might fall right through.

Reusable

A reusable bag will require a more thorough cleaning process but is better in the long run. These bags are made from higher quality materials and withstand hotter ingredients or stiffer mixes without splitting or breaking. Always hand-wash your bags once you’ve finished with them.

Attachments

A big plus when buying your bag is if it comes with the various nozzles you might want to use. These nozzles can offer a variety of shapes and sizes for you to pipe with, making the bag more versatile.

Pastry bag FAQ

What is the difference between pastry bags and piping bags?

A. Regular piping bags will stretch after extended use or once loaded with hotter, stiffer mixes. A pastry bag is designed to withstand this and will not stretch after consistent use and extended decorating times.

How to use a pastry bag

A. A pastry bag works the same way as a piping bag in that you load the bag up with your mix and tie the end up to avoid spillage. With the correct nozzle fitted, you’ll be able to proceed with ease, creating whatever shape you desire.

What’s the best pastry bag to buy?

Top pastry bag

Ateco 24-Inch Wunderbag Pastry Bag

What you need to know: This is a durable bag that works perfectly for big projects and thick mixtures.

What you’ll love: The bag itself is made from thick cotton felt and has a polyurethane coating on the inside. The bag has been reinforced along the seams and at the tip and includes a loop for hanging.

What you should consider: This bag will be stiff at first but will relax after a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pastry for the money

Winco PBC 24 inch Cotton Pastry Bag

What you need to know: This is an easy-to-use pastry bag with an easy-to-clean interior.

What you’ll love: It’s a versatile bag that is great for piping meringue, cream, mash, and pastry. The tough cotton exterior makes it extra durable, and the plastic-lined interior makes it easy to clean after every use.

What you should consider: The seams are not reinforced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ateco Biodegradable Pastry Bag 12 inch

What you need to know: This is a great option for disposable bags because they are biodegradable.

What you’ll love: These bags are a good size for piping most things. The bags are biodegradable and compostable. You can use them without a coupler and it will fit every nozzle.

What you should consider: Slippery exterior makes it hard to get a good grip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lottie Winsor writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.