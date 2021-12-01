Pie weights are a little-known baking tool that can help you create the perfect pie crust. They allow you to bake a flaky, golden pie crust without a wet or soggy bottom.

Which pie weights are best?

Pie weights are a little-known baking tool that can help you produce the perfect pie crust. They allow you to bake a flaky, golden pie crust without a wet or soggy bottom. While not every pie will need pie weights, it’s a good idea to have them on hand just in case.

If you want a durable, traditional pie weight that can handle any pie crust recipe, FurRain Ceramic Pie Weights are a great choice.

What to know before you buy pie weights

After you’ve nestled your crust into the perfect pie pan, you’ll want to try blind baking your crust to prevent a soggy bottom. Blind baking is when you bake an empty crust before adding pie filling. This step will ensure you have a perfectly crisp, delicious crust every time. So, it’s important to choose a pie weight that will prevent the crust from bubbling up as it bakes.

Material

You can find pie weights in either ceramic beads, silicone chains or metal chains.

Ceramic beads, also referred to as baking beans, are the most common pie weight. These kiln-baked beads resist heat up to just under 500 degrees. They distribute heat evenly over the pie crust as it bakes, ensuring that there are no hotspots or burned bits.

The other two pie weights come in the form of a coiled chain, which sits inside the base of the pie crust. Silicone chains are easy to use and clean, but some people do not want to use plastic in their baking. If you like the idea of a chain pie weight, but want to avoid plastics, a stainless-steel pie weight chain is a great choice.

Number of pieces

Some people avoid using ceramic beads as a pie weight because they worry about their containers spilling and sending the beads throughout the kitchen. If that’s a concern for you, you may want to opt for a pie weight chain. Other people worry about even distribution during their blind bake and don’t mind the risk of spilling baking beads. If you have a steady hand, then the individual balls are a very affordable and functional option.

What to look for in quality pie weights

Heat-resistant

Regardless of material, the best pie weights maintain their heat resistance at high temperatures. Most pie crust recipes only require you to blind bake them up to 400 degrees. However, it’s good to know that your pie weight can handle a broiler if needed.

Reusable

Since pie weights are reusable, their initial price pays off over time. They are also more environmentally friendly than rice or dried beans, which some people use as pie weights.

Easy to clean

Since you need to place pie weights on parchment paper, you only need to give them a quick wipe to clean them up. If you opt for a silicon or stainless-steel pie weight chain, just give them a rinse and pat dry before packing them up.

How much you can expect to spend on pie weights

Expect to spend between $6-$20 for pie weights, with ceramic beads on the more affordable end of that range.

Pie weights FAQ

Do you have to use pie weights?

A. If you want to blind bake your pie crust, pie weights provide the best heat distribution. And blind baking pie crust often gives you a better vessel for your pie filling. Some people prefer to use other methods to seal their pie crust, but pie weights are the most effective option for blind bakes.

How do you use pie weights?

A. Before you use your pie weights, make sure to clean them. You may notice a light film on ceramic pie weights, which comes off easily with a quick rinse. Allow them to dry, and then feel free to use them for your baking:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees

Line your pie crust with parchment paper

Add pie weights, and make sure to cover the bottom of the crust completely

Bake for 12-15 minutes. Then, remove the pie weights and bake for another 7-10 minutes until the bottom of the crust is dry and lightly golden.

Rinse your pie weights after each use, and if you notice any food residue on them, try adding a mild dish detergent.

What are the best pie weights to buy?

Top pie weights

FurRain Ceramic Pie Weights

What you need to know: These pie weights come in a convenient wheat-straw container and work well for smaller pies.

What you’ll love: These kiln-fired ceramic beads are oven-safe up to 480 degrees. You can choose between 1.2 pounds or 2 pounds, which is handy if you bake large pies.

What you should consider: Some bakers reported a few broken pie weights on arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pie weights for the money

Mrs. Anderson’s Baking Pie Weights

What you need to know: These traditional-looking, durable pie weights are perfect for bakers of any skill level.

What you’ll love: They are made of sturdy, food-safe ceramic and are heat resistant up to 480 degrees. They are easy to clean, as well.

What you should consider: You’ll need two boxes if you bake pies larger than nine inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Hannah’s Baking Pie Weights Chain

What you need to know: When you don’t want to fuss with individual ceramic beads, this chain is a great option.

What you’ll love: This stainless-steel pie weights chain is 10-feet long and comes in three other lengths, too. It’s oven-safe to 475 degrees and works for pies up to 10 inches in diameter.

What you should consider: Some people found that a 10-foot chain was not long enough to cover the bottom of larger pies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

