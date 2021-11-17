Best springform pan

More versatile than regular cake pans, springform pans are an excellent option for avid bakers, cooks and dessert makers.

Which springform pans are best?

If you’re a keen baker and dessert maker, then a springform pan is an essential bit of kit for your kitchen. However, you still need to decide which springform pan will best fit your needs and what to look for in a quality pan.

With more information and a handful of recommendations, it will be easy for you to choose your ideal model. If you’re looking for a reliable, hard-wearing springform pan, the Wilton Excelle Elite Non-Stick Springform Pan is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a springform pan

Size

The size of your springform pan matters, and you may need a few pans in different sizes, depending on what you want to make. You can find mini springform pans as small as 3-4 inches and large, commercial-size pans as big as 14-16 inches. Springform pans are commonly used to make cheesecakes, and 10 inches is the average pan size that’s used in cheesecake recipes. On the other hand, if you’re baking a layer cake, 8-inch or 9-inch pans are more commonly used. If in doubt, check your favorite recipes to see what size pans they call for. You can use a springform pan slightly bigger or smaller than called for in a given recipe — you’ll just need to adjust the cooking time slightly. A 9-inch pan is a good middle ground if you only want to buy one pan.

Easy release

The whole point of springform pans is that they make it easy to release cakes and any other food you bake in them. Springform pans work in a similar way to cake rings, but they come with a base that locks in place and they always have a release mechanism, whereas some cake rings do and others don’t. The release mechanism increases the diameter of the sides of the pan so you can simply lift it off the base, leaving whatever’s inside intact without having to turn it upside down or attempt to lever it out.

What to look for in a quality springform pan

Shape

Almost all springform pans are circular since this is the most common shape for layer cakes, layered desserts, cheesecakes and pies. However, you can find a small number of square springform pans, as well as springform bundt pans.

Nonstick

Most springform pans are nonstick, whether they have a nonstick coating or are made of hard anodized aluminum or another material with natural nonstick properties. This makes it easier to get desserts out of the pan without losing anything on the sides. That said, if you’re baking a cake, it’s still a good idea to use baking parchment in the base.

Leakproof

The trouble with springform pans is that they can leak slightly where the base meets the edges. This is generally only an issue with thin batters and you can solve the problem by carefully lining the pan or wrapping foil around the exterior of the base. However, if you don’t want the hassle, you can find some leakproof springform pans with extra-tight seals and collars to catch drips.

How much you can expect to spend on a springform pan

Basic springform pans start at less than $10, but most cost around $10-$25, depending on size and quality.

Springform pan FAQ

What’s the purpose of a springform pan?

A. A springform pan is designed to make its contents easier to release, making it suitable for cheesecakes and entremet (layered patisserie-style cakes). Basically, any desserts that need a mold in which to set — which easily comes away to reveal straight, smooth sides — work well in springform pans. That said, springform pans are extremely versatile and can also be used to bake standard cakes as well as deep-dish pizza, quiche, deep-fill pies and lasagne.

Can I use a regular cake pan instead of a springform pan?

A. In many cases, such as when baking a cake or even making deep-dish pizza, a standard cake pan is a suitable alternative, although it’s trickier to remove the finished creation. However, some types of desserts and other dishes are simply too difficult to remove from a regular cake pan in one piece, especially if that cake pan has a fixed bottom. Ultimately, springform pans are more versatile than regular cake pans, so if you don’t already own a baking pan, a springform option is a better choice.

What’s the best springform pan to buy?

Top springform pan

Wilton Excelle Elite Nonstick Springform Pan

What you need to know: Wilton’s 10-inch springform pan is great for large cakes, cheesecakes and pizza.

What you’ll love: This pan is made from tough steel with an extra-durable reinforced nonstick coating so it will last for years to come, and even has a 10-year warranty. It’s dishwasher safe, making cleanup hassle-free.

What you should consider: It isn’t completely leakproof, so you’ll need to line it carefully or use foil on the exterior if baking thin batters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Top springform pan for the money

Hiware Nonstick Springform Pan

What you need to know: This affordable springform pan comes in 7-, 8-, 9- and 10-inch sizes.

What you’ll love: The nonstick coating makes it easy to release all kinds of desserts and baked goods. This pan also comes with 50 pieces of baking parchment cut to size, which is ideal for cakes.

What you should consider: This pan isn’t as durable as higher-end options and you can expect some leakage with thin batters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nordic Ware Springform Pan

What you need to know: With a collar and an extra-tight seal, this springform pan prevents leaks.

What you’ll love: It comes in 7-inch and 9-inch sizes and there’s also a bundt pan option. The pan is made from durable carbon steel with a nonstick coating to flawlessly release desserts.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the latch mechanism rusting, so you’ll need to dry the pan thoroughly after washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.