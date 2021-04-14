Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Yes, We’re Open!
Top Stories
Wife sues police over fatal 2018 shooting in Redwood City
Video
Californians 16+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday
Video
Booing discouraged as California moves to reopen indoor events and performances
Video
PG&E fire plan flawed: public advocate report says
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Stolarz, Getzlaf help Ducks sweep Sharks with 4-1 win
Top Stories
Golden State Warriors prepare to welcome fans back with new safety protocols
Video
Sharks seek revenge after being blanked by Ducks
Stolarz has 46 saves as Ducks beat Sharks 4-0
Curry passes Chamberlain for most points in Warriors history
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Bar & Wine
The best mixology tool for beginners
Trending Stories
There’s a boba shortage and people are freaking out
Video
Woman who coughed on San Francisco Uber driver in viral video pleads not guilty
Video
Prosecutor reveals how Kristin Smart was killed, announces charges against father and son
Video
2 killed, including 7-year-old, in suspected DUI collision in Pittsburg
Video
How Oakland is tackling illegal dumping hot spots