Best bar carts

Bar carts are just as much a piece of furniture as they are a useful item for storing liquor and serving drinks. Because of this, make sure whichever model you chose blends in well with the rest of your décor.

Which bar cart is best?

Though bar carts may not be as popular today as they once were, they’re no less useful. If you don’t have space in your home for a built-in bar or like to entertain in different areas of your home, a bar cart can solve your problems.

Bar carts sit on wheels, so they’re easily moved around as needed, and they’re considerably smaller than built-in and other kinds of stationary bars. Plus, they come in a wide range of styles and shapes, so you should have no trouble finding one that fits in well in your home.

There are many things to consider when choosing a bar cart, including its aesthetics, capacity and build quality. The Winsome Trading Jimmy Entertainment Cart stands out in all these regards, making it a popular choice among buyers.

What to know before you buy a bar cart

Where do you want to use it?

Before choosing a bar cart, determine where you plan to use it. Some models are built with materials only designed for indoor use, while others have rust-resistant hardware, materials and finishes that can withstand regular exposure to the elements. If you plan on using your bar cart in an outdoor setting, make sure to buy the latter.

Style

For a seamless look, match the style of the bar cart to that of the room it will be placed inside. From rustic to industrial, there are bar carts available to match every kind of interior décor. They’re also available in a wide range of colors and shapes.

Weight

Choosing a heavy bar cart can be both a pro and a con. On one hand, a heavy model is usually more stable and less prone to tipping if it’s accidentally bumped by a guest who has enjoyed one too many cocktails. On the other hand, the heavier a bar cart is, the more difficult it may be to move around, especially on the carpet and other soft surfaces. Bar carts generally weigh 20-45 pounds, and most people find it best to choose a model that weighs somewhere in the middle of that range.

Features to look for in a quality bar cart

Shelves

A standard bar cart has two shelves, which is enough for most users. However, there are models available with three or four shelves. Usually, those that have four shelves have a split shelf in the middle section, where each side is a different height. While these do little to add extra space for supplies, some find they make a cart more stylish.

Bottle holders

Considering that you may be moving the bar cart from place to place while it’s loaded with potentially hundreds of dollars of wine or spirits, it makes sense to choose a model with bottle holders. The holders may be either vertical or horizontal, and both help ensure the precious cargo won’t tip over or fall off when you roll the cart.

Glass rack

As with bottle holders, glass racks are also helpful for keeping the contents of the cart safe when moving it. Generally, the racks are only designed to hold stemmed wine glasses.

Additional storage

Along with shelves, bottle holders and glass racks, some bar carts offer additional storage space. While not very common, you can find models with cabinets, drawers or built-in baskets.

Handles

Bar carts may have one, two or no handles. Most people find models with handles to be the most convenient to push, especially those that have a raised handle above the top shelf.

Wheel locks

To eliminate the chances of a cart unexpectedly rolling away because the floor isn’t level, some manufacturers equip them with wheel locks. These are usually only located on two of the four wheels and can be operated by foot.

How much can you expect to spend on a bar cart?

Bar carts can be found for as little as $50; however, those in the $75-$150 price range are usually more stable and made from better materials.

Bar cart FAQ

What should I keep on my bar cart?

A. What to keep on your bar cart depends entirely on what alcohol you like and what you want available for your guests. If trying to replicate a full bar, you should stock it with at least one of each of the five basic liquors, which are rum, tequila, vodka, gin and whiskey, as well as a small bottle of bitters and some mixers like cola, tonic and cranberry juice. You may also want to add a cocktail shaker, an ice bucket, a corkscrew and a mix of wine, old-fashioned and highball glasses.

How do I know how big of a bar cart to buy?

A. You should base the decision on how big of a bar cart to buy on a couple of factors. Consider its placement and how well it will fit there, how much space you need for supplies and pouring drinks and how easy or cumbersome it will be to move around.

What’s the best bar cart to buy?

Top bar cart

Winsome Trading Jimmy Entertainment Cart

What you need to know: The Jimmy Entertainment Cart is a stylish option with plenty of room for storage and serving.

What you’ll love: Its dark espresso finish gives it a classy look and blends in well with a variety of décors, and it boasts a drawer and a cabinet, two features most other models lack.

What you should consider: At 40 pounds, some may find it difficult to push, especially when loaded up with bottles and glassware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bar cart for the money

eHomeProducts Chrome Metal Bar Serving Cart

What you need to know: If you’re searching for something small and sleek with an art deco look, this model from eHomeProducts fits the bill.

What you’ll love: The raised handle makes it comfortable to push without slumping over, and its glass surfaces are easy to keep clean.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have bottle holders or a glass rack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Homecho Wine Bar Cart

What you need to know: Though it can easily be used for spirits, this cart is at its best when used for serving wine.

What you’ll love: Despite being reasonably affordable, it’s sturdy and looks expensive. Also, it holds wine bottles horizontally, which makes it a suitable place to store them long-term.

What you should consider: It’s prone to rusting in humid climates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.