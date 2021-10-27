In addition to cooking, butcher paper can also be used for fun arts and crafts projects!

Which butcher paper is best?

Butcher paper is a paper used primarily by butchers and home cooks. This thick craft paper is made from wood pulp and treated so that it remains durable in high temperatures. Few people think to use this paper for anything other than transporting cuts of meat, but incorporating it into your backyard BBQ routine will make cooking out a breeze.

The top choice for butcher paper is Mighty Dreams Peach Butcher Paper. This butcher paper will help keep your workspace tidy and your BBQ succulent and delicious.

What to know before you buy butcher paper

Faster cooking time

Butcher paper works best in the smoker, as it is less likely to catch fire due to the low temperatures. By using butcher paper, you’ll be able to avoid a stall period, therefore speeding up the cooking process. You’ll also end up with juicier meat and a crunchy crust thanks to the paper’s ability to seal in the meat’s moisture.

Timing is everything

When using a butcher paper roll, you don’t want to wrap the meat too early on in the smoking process. Wrap it too early, and you’ll lose that signature smoky flavor you’re after.

Ideally, you’ll want to play around a bit and find the best timing for you, but many pitmasters say that wrapping the meat when it reaches temperatures between 150-170°F works best. This will leave plenty of time for the meat to soak up that lovely smoky flavor.

Other uses

A good hack for your pink or brown butcher paper is to wrap foods up in a parcel before placing them on the grill. This will help you serve up some delicious side dishes, such as vegetables, or some individually wrapped portions of meat for your guests.

Butcher paper essentially steams your food, locking in any moisture and flavor that might have been lost if cooked uncovered.The paper can also be used to maintain temperatures during resting periods, as it will keep your food warm while you cook any other items.

What to look for in quality butcher paper

Color

Butcher paper is made from wood pulp and comes in a variety of colors. The color of your butcher paper can affect your cooking process, so it is important to know which color you need. No matter which color you choose, you must make sure you are purchasing food-grade paper.

When looking for a good quality butcher paper, white or pink butcher paper are your best choices. Pink butcher paper is the superior option. This paper gets its color from the wood pulp and will work best in a smoker. White butcher paper is the bleached version of pink butcher paper. White paper can be used during cooking, but is favored less than pink. Avoid buying paper with added colors.

Butcher paper should not be confused with brown parchment paper. This paper is not as thick as butcher paper and lacks processing and additives.

Thickness

Unlike parchment paper, butcher paper is made from food-grade wood pulp and is designed to withstand higher temperatures. Parchment paper is coated in a heat-resistant substance, but will smolder at 400 degrees and contaminate your food. The thickness of butcher paper is key in preventing this from occurring during the smoking process.

Resistance to liquid

A good roll of butcher paper is different from parchment paper because of its ability to lock in moisture and prevent liquid from the meat from seeping through. This characteristic is key when smoking meats, as you want to lock-in moisture and air to form that crispy exterior on the meat.

How much you can expect to spend on butcher paper

When buying good quality butcher paper, you can expect to spend anywhere from $15-$45 for 175 feet of paper. The wider the roll, the pricier it gets.

Butcher paper FAQ

Why use butcher paper and not parchment?

A. Parchment paper and butcher paper are both made from wood pulp, but parchment paper is treated with various chemicals to increase its resistance to high temperatures. Parchment paper is also much thinner and less permeable than butcher paper, allowing more moisture to escape during the cooking process.

Can I use butcher paper to freeze my meat?

A. Wrapping your meat with butcher paper before storing it in the freezer will help protect it from freezer burn.

What’s the best butcher paper to buy?

Top butcher paper

Mighty Dreams Pink butcher Paper 24” x 150’

What you need to know: This is a great quality roll of butcher paper that will keep your meats protected in the smoker, freezer and fridge.

What you’ll love: The paper is made from 100 percent wood pulp and comes with a storage tube. The paper can withstand temperatures between 225-275 degrees. This paper is also FDA-approved.

What you should consider: It’s a heavy roll that will need a large storage space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top butcher paper for the money

Meat Hugger Pink Butcher Roll 17.25”x 17’

What you need to know: This food-grade butcher paper comes in a sturdy box with a tear-dispenser.

What you’ll love: This paper is non-toxic and safe to use in smokers with no unnatural coating. It comes in a box with a tear-dispenser that will make food prep faster and more convenient.

What you should consider: Some customers received rolls without the box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bryco Goods Store Pink Butcher Paper 18” x 175’

What you need to know: This is a strong and durable roll of butcher paper for keeping meat moist in the smoker.

What you’ll love: Uncoated and unwaxed, this butcher paper has a reinforced interior with extra strength for locking in moisture. This paper is food-grade certified. Good for the Texas-crunch technique.

What you should consider: Paper can stick to the meat when used in the fridge or freezer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

