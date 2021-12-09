Kitchenaid immersion blender vs. Cuisinart immersion blender

Are Kitchenaid or Cuisinart immersion blenders best?

An immersion blender, also called a hand blender, is a convenient tool for any kitchen. This small but mighty appliance can blend soups and purees, crush nuts, whip cream and more. And unlike a countertop blender, an immersion blender can easily be stored in a kitchen drawer, making it especially convenient for those tight on counter space.

When shopping for an immersion blender, you’ll find that Kitchenaid and Cuisinart are two of the top brands available. While both brands make high-quality hand blenders at similar price points, there are a few key features to consider. KitchenAid hand blenders are known for stylish designs and convenient accessories, whereas Cuisinart hand blenders have a mighty motor.

Kitchenaid immersion blenders

KitchenAid manufactures all sorts of high-quality kitchen appliances, including a few immersion blenders. The brand dates back over 100 years and is known for chic designs, stylish colors, long-lasting durability and quality customer service across its product lines. Their line of immersion blenders includes three styles: a two-speed corded hand blender, a variable speed corded hand blender and a cordless model which uses a 12-volt rechargeable battery for power.

Each model includes a dishwasher-safe blending shaft and comes in a few attractive colors, including aqua, red, teal and cream, which match many of KitchenAid’s other appliances if you want to coordinate your kitchen. Some models also include convenient accessories such as whisking, frothing and chopping attachments.

One of KitchenAid’s primary benefits is its quality customer service. The KitchenAid website includes easily accessible product support with a troubleshooting page and an on-demand chat function. You can also order replacement parts and accessories from their website and easily access their customer support line. Plus, their “A Pinch of Help” blog provides additional tips, tricks and recipes.

A KitchenAid immersion blender will cost you anywhere from $30-$120, depending on which model you choose. The KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender’s priciest model includes a rechargeable lithium battery that blends 25 servings of soup on a single charge. The cordless hand blender is also available with chopping and whisking attachments for an additional cost.

Kitchenaid immersion blender pros

Stylish design : KitchenAid offers a stylish design in various chic colors such as teal, aqua and deep red. KitchenAid’s color schemes are consistent across their appliances, allowing you to coordinate easily with your kitchen.

: KitchenAid offers a stylish design in various chic colors such as teal, aqua and deep red. KitchenAid’s color schemes are consistent across their appliances, allowing you to coordinate easily with your kitchen. More options for attachments and accessories: KitchenAid’s immersion blenders offer more accessories than Cuisinart’s, including a removable pan guard for protecting your cookware during use.

KitchenAid’s immersion blenders offer more accessories than Cuisinart’s, including a removable pan guard for protecting your cookware during use. High-quality customer service: KitchenAid’s website includes a range of quality customer service features like a troubleshooting page, live chat and a blog with appliance tips and recipes.

KitchenAid’s website includes a range of quality customer service features like a troubleshooting page, live chat and a blog with appliance tips and recipes. Cordless model charges quickly: Their cordless hand blender reaches a full charge in less than 2 hours. It also includes a convenient 20-minute quick-charge option, which powers the battery enough to blend one serving of soup or a smoothie.

Kitchenaid immersion blender cons

Less motor power: KitchenAid has a slightly less powerful motor than Cuisinart. However, it is still strong enough to handle most kitchen tasks with ease.

Best Kitchenaid immersion blenders

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender

This cordless hand blender includes variable speed settings and a battery-powered motor that blends 25 servings of soup on a single charge. It also comes in eight stylish colors, many of which match KitchenAid’s other product lines.

Sold by Amazon

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender

This cost-effective hand blender is less than $40 with the same variable speed settings, attractive colors and accessory options of KitchenAid’s cordless model.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart immersion blenders

Cuisinart is another trusted brand for kitchen appliances, both large and small. Like KitchenAid, Cuisinart makes various immersion blenders, including both corded and cordless models. One of the primary benefits of Cuisinart’s immersion blenders is their powerful 300-watt motors capable of crushing ice and blending silky-smooth purees.

Their most popular hand blender is the Cuisinart Smart Stick, which comes in various styles and speed settings. The most basic Cuisinart Smart Stick is corded and includes two-speed settings, while the pricier cordless Cuisinart Smart Stick has variable speed settings for added control and flexibility. While still stylishly designed, Cuisinart does not offer the array of colors available with KitchenAid. And there are fewer accessories available as well.

Each of Cuisinart’s immersion blenders includes a safety lock feature to prevent the blender from turning on accidentally. However, because the button is on top of the unit, many users find it difficult to operate the blender with one hand.

Cuisinart immersion blenders are sold at a similar price point to KitchenAid. Depending on the model, a Cuisinart immersion blender will cost $50-$100. The corded, 2-Speed Cuisinart Smart Stick costs around $50 compared to KitchenAid’s corded two-speed model, which runs for about $40 at most retailers.

Cuisinart immersion blender pros

Powerful motor: The 300-watt motor on Cuisinart immersion blenders is more powerful than KitchenAid’s and capable of crushing ice.

The 300-watt motor on Cuisinart immersion blenders is more powerful than KitchenAid’s and capable of crushing ice. Quiet operation: Despite a powerful motor, Cuisinart hand blenders are conveniently quiet to use.

Cuisinart immersion blender cons

Fewer attachments and accessories: Cuisinart offers fewer attachments and accessories compared to KitchenAid. However, they still offer attachments for whisking and chopping.

Cuisinart offers fewer attachments and accessories compared to KitchenAid. However, they still offer attachments for whisking and chopping. Fewer colors available: While Cuisinart hand blenders do have a few color options, they do not offer the same array of chic colors as KitchenAid.

While Cuisinart hand blenders do have a few color options, they do not offer the same array of chic colors as KitchenAid. The safety feature is frustrating to use: Cuisinart’s hand blenders include a safety lock trigger at the top of the unit, making it difficult to operate the blender with one hand.

Best Cuisinart immersion blenders

Cuisinart CSB-175 Smart Stick Hand Blender

This cordless hand blender from Cuisinart includes a 300-watt motor, variable speed control and attachments for whisking and chopping. Plus, it comes in five color schemes including yellow, cream, black and grey.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender

This is Cuisinart’s most straightforward and cost-effective model. It offers the same powerful 300-watt DC motor as Cuisinart’s other models and includes two-speed settings. The hand blender is available in six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a KitchenAid or a Cuisinart immersion blender?

While KitchenAid and Cuisinart both manufacture quality immersion blenders, KitchenAid offers a range of convenient features that make their blenders the superior choice. KitchenAid’s high-quality customer service, stylish designs and robust accessory options are a win overall, even despite Cuisinart’s more powerful motor.

