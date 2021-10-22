Best fall coffee mug

To make your regular, everyday coffee taste like fall, try adding in a half teaspoon each of cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice with a dash of cloves.

Which fall coffee mugs are best?

Fall is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful times of the year. It doesn’t just bring a change in the color of leaves and the weather; it also brings hot, delicious drinks to enjoy. What better way to enjoy the autumn leaves and scenery than to have a hot cup of coffee in a mug that’s just as beautiful as the season? Whether you’re obsessed with the fall season or you don’t care much for it, these mugs are great for any sort of drink and can still be used all year round. If you’re looking for well-crafted and beautiful fall-themed mugs, the Good Morning Pumpkin Campfire Mug is a fantastic choice.

What to know before you buy a fall coffee mug

Material

Choosing the material for your coffee mug is quite important. While you can select a mug based on preference, it’s important to know all the options that are available and will best serve you.

Ceramics. Ceramic is the most common material for mugs and a wide range of ceramic mugs can be found in varying shapes, colors and designs. They tend to hold heat well if made properly.

All the fall coffee mug options in this guide are ceramic, as this is the best material for mugs.

Shape

You can choose the shape of a mug based on your preference. Mugs come in different and unique shapes for almost every theme imaginable. While some users are only concerned with the aesthetics, another thing to consider about the shape of your fall-themed mug is the rim. Mugs that are tapered and not insulated tend to lose heat faster than straight mugs.

Size

You can find mugs of all sizes, from tiny to large. You can select your coffee mug based on how it looks but it’s also useful to consider how practical it will be for you. For example, if you do not drink much coffee, a large mug might be unnecessary. Those that drink larger amounts of coffee or even soup will prefer a big size that will satisfy them without having to refill. You should also take note of the size if you’d want something more portable that you can carry around or put into cupholders.

What to look for in a quality fall coffee mug

Durability

Most mugs are both affordable and durable. Mugs that are thick tend to be a bit heavier but are also stronger, durable and longer lasting. No matter what type of mug you buy, the thickness and insulation are important if you want a reliable mug that won’t break after a couple of uses or after falling.

Volume

Just like there is a range of mugs with varying designs, shapes and sizes, you can also find mugs that hold different volumes of liquid. There are mugs that hold as little as 6 ounces and as much as 24 ounces. The most common mug sizes are 8-15 ounces. Depending on how much coffee you drink or your preferred aesthetic, you can opt for smaller mugs around 6-10 ounces or larger ones of 11-24 ounces.

Design

There is an endless variety of coffee mug designs, no matter your personal taste and style. When it comes to ceramic mugs in particular, you can find designs that range from simple to painted and intricately designed. In some cases, you can also customize your mug to exactly what you want and need.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall coffee mug

On average, you can get fall coffee mugs from $11-$25.

Fall coffee mug FAQ

What’s the most popular fall drink?

A. During autumn, pumpkin spice lattes are very popular.

Are there any fall drinks that aren’t pumpkin spice?

A. Alternative seasonal drinks to pumpkin spice lattes are chai lattes and salted caramel mochas.

What are the best fall coffee mugs to buy?

Top fall coffee mug

Good Morning Pumpkin Campfire Mug

What you need to know: This is a handmade ceramic mug with a sweet phrase printed on it and classic fall colors.

What you’ll love: This cute, 15-ounce fall campfire mug comes in either orange with black and white flecks or white with orange flecks. There is also an option to purchase imperfect (different colored streaks and lighter printing) but fully functional mugs.

What you should consider: Hand washing is recommended to preserve the color and print on the mug.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top fall coffee mug for the money

Pumpkin Fall Coffee Mug

What you need to know: An adorable mug for the autumn with hand-painted watercolor pumpkins.

What you’ll love: Whether you like big or regular-sized mugs for your coffee, this pumpkin mug comes in two sizes, so you can choose what’s best for you. There’s also an option to customize the mug with your personal pictures or favorite fall images. They’re also dishwasher and microwave safe.

What you should consider: The colors may vary from the images shown.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Hello Autumn Mug

What you need to know: This is a beautiful and sturdy fall-themed ceramic mug — perfect for cozying up with your favorite drink.

What you’ll love: Made with a special coating to prevent fading, this mug is designed with the best things about fall like leaves and pumpkins which are printed on both sides. It is also safe to put in both the dishwasher and the microwave.

What you should consider: Though it is high quality, it may be overpriced depending on the user’s budget.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

