When shopping for a ramekin set of a certain ounce, remember that the ounce measurement is taken when filled to the brim. If you need some space at the top for your intended dish, purchase the next ounce size up.

Which ramekin is best?

The ramekin, a name derived from French and Dutch influence, is one of the most versatile dishes you can find in a kitchen. It can be used for baking and microwaving, plus it can fit inside slow cookers and pressure cookers. It can hold measured ingredients and is especially useful for containing any dipping sauces that might be paired with your meal.

As most ramekins come in sets, the best ramekin set is the Hatrigo Porcelain Ramekins with Silicone Storage Lids, Set of 6. These porcelain ramekins are available in 6-, 8- and 10-ounce sizes and come with tight-fitting silicone lids for easy storage of excess foods.

What to know before you buy a ramekin

Material

Porcelain/ceramic: Porcelain/ceramic is the most frequently used material for ramekins due to its natural high heat and cold resistance. The porcelain/ceramic also cools faster than other materials when taken out of the oven, which makes it easier to serve quickly but also prevents your dishes from being overcooked.

Stainless steel: Stainless steel ramekins are most popularly found and used in restaurants for serving sauces. They’re usually made in smaller sizes than porcelain/ceramic because of this, and often come in sets much larger than six to make up for the smaller size and their most frequent usage while maintaining an equal price.

Glass: Glass ramekins are more similar to porcelain/ceramic in use and size. They can be used for baking foods, though they’re more often used for cold dishes instead. They’re particularly popular for presenting layered foods so the layers are visible before and while you eat.

Size

Ramekin sizes are given in terms of the maximum ounces they can hold, measured from the brim. The smallest size is 4 ounces, with sizes increasing by 2 ounces until the maximum size of 10 ounces is reached. Not all ramekin sets are available in all sizes, and some specialty shapes of ramekin might affect the usable ounce size.

Shape

The standard shape for ramekins is a basic cylinder with equal diameters at the top and bottom. The second most common shape is still circular, but with a smaller bottom diameter than the top. Specialty shapes are also available for both appearance and function. Some of these shapes include stars, extra-large diameters with less than an inch height and even some ramekins with little handles that look like miniature pots.

What to look for in a quality ramekin

Quantity

As ramekins are small, they almost always come in sets. The average number of a ramekin set is six, though depending on the size, material and brand, they could come in quantities of two, four or eight. Some ramekin sets include 10 or more, though these sets are usually small ounce sizes and stainless steel in make and are intended for serving sauces in restaurants.

Appearance

The classic ramekin appearance is a plain white porcelain/ceramic with ruffles along the sides. Today, there are endless options for appearance, with most colors being available, sides with or without ruffles and many varieties in shape.

How much you can expect to spend on a ramekin

For ramekins, the price is generally tied to how large they are, what they’re made of, how many are contained in a set and any appearance or brand specialization as well as any extras, like lids. The average set of ramekins contains six 6-ounce ramekins and costs $20 and should be used as a baseline to judge the value of other ramekin sets. Individual ramekins are available if you look, although these start around $5, making them low in value.

Ramekin FAQ

What are some foods made in ramekins?

A. Like any other piece of kitchenware, you’re only limited by your imagination, as most ramekins are built to withstand the rigors of an oven on full blast and the ice of a freezer. Most commonly, ramekins are used to bake with popular dishes including crème brûlée, soufflés, puddings (particularly bread puddings) and chocolate lava cakes. They’re also popular for breakfast food such as quiches and baked eggs and are frequently used for containing topped soups such as French onion soup.

What’s the best ramekin to buy?

Top ramekin

Hatrigo Porcelain Ramekins With Silicone Storage Lids, Set of 6

What you need to know: This set of six porcelain ramekins come in three sizes to perfectly fit any recipe you intend to make.

What you’ll love: The included silicone lids make storing any extra ramekins of food easier than ever, plus a multicolor pack is available if you want to make a splash.

What you should consider: The lids run a bit small to allow for a tight seal, so it might take a little effort to get them on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ramekin for the money

DOWAN 4-Ounce Ramekins, Set of 6

What you need to know: These porcelain ramekins tend to cost a few dollars less than many other brands, saving you that much extra cash.

What you’ll love: Four ounces can be considered very small, so these ramekins also come in 6-, 8- and 10-ounce sizes, with all sizes maintaining the same lower cost.

What you should consider: There are some reports of ramekins arriving broken or cracked, with replacement requiring returning all ramekins at once for exchange.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chicago Metallic Professional 6-Piece Creme Brulee Set

What you need to know: This ramekin set includes the tools you need for making crème brûlée easier to bake.

What you’ll love: All the included pieces are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, although the manufacturer recommends hand-washing to extend the product’s lifespan.

What you should consider: Most ramekin sets come in six, making this set’s count of four on the small side, plus they’re only available in a 6-ounce size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

