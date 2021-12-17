Best ceramic cookware set

Ceramic-coated pans are not made with PFOA, PFAS, lead or cadmium, meaning they will not leach chemicals into your food when used at high heats.

Which ceramic cookware sets are best?

Ceramic cookware has the same benefits as nonstick: healthy cooking and easy cleanup. Ceramic also has the benefit of not releasing toxic fumes or chemicals. However, many ceramic sets require special care, and can’t withstand high temperatures while on the stovetop or in the oven. If you want a do-it-all ceramic cookware set, then the GreenPan SearSmart Hard Anodized Health Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a ceramic cookware set

Handle and clean with care

The most important thing to consider when choosing a ceramic cookware set is your own cooking and cleaning habits. To avoid the risk of damage, always read cooking and care instructions before purchasing. Some pots and pans cannot be exposed to heat when they are empty and require non-metal utensils. If you like to brown or sear your food, consider stainless steel or cast-iron cookware instead.

Some ceramic cookware sets don’t last long

Many ceramic and nonstick cookware sets on the market lose their coating after a year or so of use. In addition, cooking with a pan at high heat or using metal utensils can remove the nonstick properties, shortening the life of your cookware even more. However, cookware that has a diamond-reinforced coating is less perceptible to damage from overheating and scratches from metal utensils.

Not all pots and pans are oven-safe

Some recipes require starting or finishing your dish in the oven, and the materials used in some ceramic cookware are not conducive to high heat. Cookware with plastic, wood or silicone handles may crack when put in the oven.

What to look for in a quality ceramic cookware set

Material

Many people are attracted to ceramic cookware for its nonstick coating, but it is also important to look at the other materials used to make the pans before purchasing. For example, hard-anodized pans are guaranteed to last longer than aluminum-made pans. Moreover, if you prefer using metal utensils when cooking, make sure the pan’s ceramic coating is durable.

Pieces

Ceramic cookware sets can contain many different size pots, pans and lids. If you plan on using ceramic cookware for most of your cooking or are building your collection up from scratch, then a larger set with a couple of different size saucepans and skillets would be great. Some brands that require special wood or plastic utensils will include them in the set.

Induction stove

Not all the ceramic cookware sets on the market are safe for induction stoves. Pots and pans with flat bottoms made with magnetic materials like iron and steel are ideal for induction stoves. Most product descriptions include what cooktops their pots and pans can and cannot be used on.

How much you can expect to spend on ceramic cookware sets

Ceramic cookware sets can include as least five pieces and as many as 16 pieces. You can expect to pay $70–$350, depending on the size of the set.

Ceramic cookware set FAQ

How is ceramic cookware different from nonstick?

A. Some nonstick pans are made with a coating containing polytetrafluoroethylene, also known as Teflon, which is manufactured using perfluorooctanoic acid. Toxicologists at the University of North Carolina send warning messages about how dangerous these chemicals are when pans are heated above 500 degrees.

Ceramic coated pans are not made with PFOA, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, lead or cadmium. If a pan is exposed to high heat, chemicals will not leach into the food you are cooking.

Is ceramic cookware dishwasher-safe?

A. Some ceramic cookware sets are advertised as dishwasher-safe, but the brand may recommend that the user hand-wash for the best care. Oftentimes, warranties are considered void if a cook has put their pans in the dishwasher, so read the fine print in the care instructions.

What are the best ceramic cookware sets to buy?

Top ceramic cookware set

GreenPan SearSmart Hard Anodized Health Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

What you need to know: This ceramic cookware from GreenPan is great for the home cook who still wants to brown their food without the tough cleanup.

What you’ll love: These pots and pans come in a 10-piece set, but you can also purchase just a frying pan or a couple of saucepans. They are dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 600 degrees. Metal utensils can also be used on their diamond-infused surface.

What you should consider: This is one of the more expensive sets on the market. If you have an induction stove, these pans are not the best option for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ceramic cookware set for the money

GreenPan Prime Midnight Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

What you need to know: This set from GreenPan is affordable yet has many of the same features as more expensive cookware.

What you’ll love: This is one of the only sets on the market that comes with a steamer. The hard anodization makes the cookware durable and scratch-resistant. Similar to GreenPan’s other products, these pans are dishwasher- and oven-safe up to 600 degrees.

What you should consider: These pots and pans are not suitable for induction stovetops. There are also fewer options to mix and match, as it only comes in a set of five or 11 pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nutrichef Excilon Nonstick Cookware Set

What you need to know: This versatile ceramic cookware set comes with utensils and is great for people with induction stovetops.

What you’ll love: Nutrichef’s ceramic pots and pans are an affordable and stylish option. Their reinforced aluminum base makes them durable and safe for any cooktop. The cookware also has silicone handles for cool touch handling in the kitchen.

What you should consider: This cookware set requires special care. Metal utensils will scratch and damage the surface of these pans. Also, the silicone handles cannot withstand high oven temperatures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

