Best roasting pan

Covering meat, poultry or fish you cook in a roasting pan with a piece of aluminum foil can help evenly distribute the heat during the cooking process.

Which roasting pan is best?

With holidays and family gatherings coming up, you want to ensure that you have all the kitchen essentials if you plan to entertain at home this season. There are a lot of new gadgets and accessories you can buy to step up your cooking game but don’t forget about the basics, and a quality roasting pan will help you prepare a meal your family and friends will love.

You want a durable roasting pan that will last, and the top pick, the Calphalon Contemporary Stainless Steel with Roasting Rack, will do just that.

What to know before you buy a roasting pan

Weight

Heavy pans are ideal, not only because they are great for cooking, but they are also durable and built to last. If you are looking for something smaller and convenient for everyday use, you might want to consider a baking pan instead.

Material

You want to look for pans made from stainless steel and copper because they are sturdy and effectively distribute heat. There are cast iron pans that are heavy but aren’t as effective. Meanwhile, aluminum plans can be flimsy and lack stability.

Size

The bigger the pan, the more you can cook at one time, so if that’s what you’re looking to do, a bigger roasting pan is ideal. However, don’t forget to consider the size of your oven because some of the larger pans don’t fit smaller ovens. And when measuring the size, consider the handles as well.

What to look for in a quality roasting pan

Handles

When you have a heavier pan and plan to cook a lot of food, handles are extremely important. They not only need to be sturdy and easy to grasp, but they should be easy to access when the pan is in your oven to prevent any accidents. Thick and riveted handles are ideal.

Nonstick roasting pans

There are nonstick roasting pans, but just because you purchase a nonstick pan doesn’t mean your food will stick to the surface. Some customers shy away from nonstick pans to avoid having a pan with chemically-treated surfaces.

How much you can expect to spend on a roasting pan

A roasting pan can cost $10-$150 depending on the quality, durability, features and benefits.

For about $10 you can purchase smaller roasters and pans made from durable coated aluminum, but the quality is not as high. Quality roasting pans made by trusted brands can cost $50-$100. If you cook professionally or frequently host large dinners, investing in a high-quality, top-of-the-line roasting pan with all the bells and whistles and a lifetime warranty can cost up to $150.

Roasting pan FAQ

How should you best prepare your roasting pan for use?

A. Unless the recipe or food you’re preparing calls for anything different, it’s perfectly fine to use flour or grease. We recommend that you don’t use cooking sprays because they can stain your roasting pan.

When should you use a roasting pan?

A. You can use a roasting pan in most of the same situations you would use a sheet pan. Roasting pans are ideal when roasting a whole chicken (or even two), making a casserole and preparing extra large quantities of food, such as potatoes and veggies.

How do you clean a roasting pan?

A. You can clean many roasting pans in the dishwasher. Certain roasting pans with ceramic or copper could be affected by long-term washing in a dishwasher, so you want to wash those by hand. It is always recommended to review the manufacturer’s best practices to see if the pan is dishwasher safe and follow its recommendations for how to clean and care for it.

What’s the best roasting pan to buy?

Top roasting pan

Calphalon Contemporary Stainless Steel With Roasting Rack

What you need to know: This chef’s choice aluminum and stainless steel roasting pan is generously sized at 16 inches. It’s extremely durable and comes with a lifetime warranty.

What you’ll love: This highly functional and attractive roasting set includes a nonstick rack for ideal crispiness and can support up to a 25-pound piece of meat. The full aluminum core between the two layers of stainless steel provides consistent heating, ideal for sauteing, searing and browning.

What you should consider: Some customers noted the inward-facing handles could make it difficult to fit an extra-large turkey.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Top roasting pan for the money

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Roaster

What you need to know: This household name brand stainless rectangular roaster is sold at a budget-friendly price point.

What you’ll love: You’ll love that this roaster that is professional-grade stainless steel, including the handles that make placing the pan in and out of the oven safe and easy. This pan is very easy to clean and dishwasher safe, even though it’s not identified as “nonstick.”

What you should consider: The handles on this pan are wide and can be hard to fit in some ovens, so make sure that the oven can accommodate the width (including the handles).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Tramontina Porcelain Enamel Roasting Pan

What you need to know: Loaded with function, style, design and value, this porcelain-enamel-coated exterior roasting pan allows you to cook high-quality food.

What you’ll love: The heavy-gauge aluminum construction offers easy heat distribution with both gas and electric stoves. It’s dishwasher safe and comes with a lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: Using high heat on a cold porcelain enamel pan can cause warping. You should always increase the heat gradually.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

