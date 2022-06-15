Which Atkins shake is best?

It can be challenging to get everything done when you have a busy schedule, but that doesn’t mean you have to go hungry. If sitting down for a meal isn’t always an option, a nutrition shake can serve as a quick, healthy snack to keep you satisfied.

Atkins offers several delicious nutrition shakes made with high-quality ingredients. If you want to keep your hunger at bay for a while, the Atkins Iced Chai Protein Shake is excellent. It’s tasty, creamy and loaded with nutrients and a hint of caffeine to help get you through the day.

What to know before you buy an Atkins shake

Caloric intake

If you’re interested in losing weight and cutting down your caloric intake, Atkins shakes are an excellent snack to incorporate into your diet. They’re low in calories and are packed with several essential vitamins and nutrients, making them a healthy snack. However, because they’re low in calories, they’re not very filling, so they aren’t suitable to be treated as meal replacement shakes.

Carbs, sugars and fiber

Atkins shakes are low in sugar and carbs, so they’re excellent for those looking to lose weight. They’re also a great source of fiber, which can improve your digestion and help burn fat.

Special diet considerations

Everyone’s body is different, meaning any nutrition shake can affect you in a way that others don’t experience. However, Atkins shakes are specially formulated to be safe for consumption by people with special diets, such as ketogenic or gluten-free. They’re also low in fat and sugar, making them an excellent shake for people with diabetes.

What to look for in a quality Atkins shake

Protein

Atkins shakes aren’t like those protein shakes or powders you’d see at a nutrition store. Most of those shakes are for athletes and weightlifters to help them recover from their workouts faster and help regenerate muscle. Atkins shakes are more of a snack for the average person, but they still pack a decent amount of protein, which is great if you’re not getting enough of it in your diet.

Atkins Plus shakes

If you enjoy the taste of an Atkins shake but want something with more protein content, you can try an Atkins Plus shake. They’re loaded with twice the protein of a regular shake but still retain the same delicious flavor and creamy texture.

It’s worth noting that since Atkins uses proteins derived from a blend of several sources, they don’t contain the optimal amount of branched-chain amino acids high-performance athletes or bodybuilders might want from a protein shake.

Flavor and taste

Atkins shakes all have a smooth, creamy consistency that makes them excellent on their own or as supplements to other drinks such as tea and coffee. Shakes are available in several delicious flavors. Familiar shake flavors include chocolate, vanilla and strawberry, but Atkins also offers others such as creamy caramel, dark chocolate royale and chocolate banana.

For those looking for that extra kick to help them get through the day, Atkins also offers flavors with caffeine, including iced chai tea, iced coffee, café caramel iced coffee, vanilla iced coffee and mocha iced coffee.

How much you can expect to spend on an Atkins shake

Atkins shakes are usually sold in four-packs, costing $7-$15. However, some retailers bundle several packs together, so if you make a bulk purchase, you can expect to pay $15-$25 for a pack of 12 or 16.

Atkins shake FAQ

Why are Atkins shakes recommended for people with diabetes?

A. Type 2 diabetes makes it difficult to lose weight on a standard diet. Atkins shakes are low-carb, so they’re an effective way to cut calories without stimulating one’s appetite as many diabetic drugs can.

Are there any lactose-free shakes?

A. No, all Atkins shakes contain milk and protein derived from dairy sources.

What’s the best Atkins shake to buy?

Top Atkins shake

Atkins Iced Chai Protein Shake

What you need to know: Iced chai tea enthusiasts will love this tasty, creamy shake that’s perfect for a snack between meals.

What you’ll love: It contains 170 calories and offers 15 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber and just 1 gram of sugar per 325 milliliters. Plus, it has a pinch of caffeine equivalent to a cup of tea that’s excellent for giving you a jolt of energy when you most need it.

What you should consider: Some customers report that it’s slightly sweeter than traditional ice chai teas or lattes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Atkins shake for the money

Atkins Creamy Vanilla Shake

What you need to know: This shake is loaded with essential nutrients and is suitable for anyone with diabetes due to its low-fat content.

What you’ll love: This creamy vanilla shake has a smooth consistency, making it versatile as a coffee creamer. It has 15 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber and just 2 grams of net carbs. Plus, it’s gluten-free, keto-friendly and helps in burning fat.

What you should consider: Some users found it too sweet on its own, and others reported a metallic aftertaste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Atkins Plus Creamy Milk Chocolate Shake

What you need to know: This shake is ideal for athletes, heavy weightlifters or anyone looking for an extra boost of protein in their diet.

What you’ll love: It’s similar to the regular Atkins chocolate shake, but it’s packed with more fiber at 7 grams and twice the protein at 30 grams per 325 milliliters. It’s an excellent source of essential vitamins and nutrients, and as with other Atkins shakes, it contains just 2 grams of net carbs.

What you should consider: Its consistency isn’t as thick as other shakes, and some customers report that the taste is somewhat diluted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

