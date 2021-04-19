Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Remarkable Women
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
Chauvin trial: Murder case against ex-cop in Floyd’s death goes to the jury
Video
Hate crime arrest made in Berkeley
Death investigation underway in Alameda County
This Bay Area county is on the brink of advancing to the yellow tier
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Patrick Marleau gets spotlight as Sharks visit Knights
Top Stories
Oakland teen signs pro boxing contract with Mayweather Promotions
Video
Patrick Marleau set to break Gordie Howe’s games record
Balanced attack leads Wild over Sharks 5-2
Sharks’ Marleau ties Gordie Howe’s NHL mark for games played
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Juicers
How to clean a juicer
Trending Stories
California’s $600 stimulus checks: Track your payment
Video
Trash your face mask, get 50% off at this California cafe
Here’s when rain is returning to the Bay Area forecast
Video
Earthquake shakes North Bay
Chauvin trial: Murder case against ex-cop in Floyd’s death goes to the jury
Video