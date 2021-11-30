Most microwaves usually have some hidden features you can activate by pressing buttons for a certain duration or in a specific sequence.

Which Galanz microwave is best?

With so many available microwaves out there, it can be difficult to select a good one. With a Galanz microwave, you can rest assured that not only is it high in quality but that it is also packed with features. The best Galanz microwave is the Galanz GTWHG12S1SA10 4-in-1 ToastWave with TotalFry 360 Microwave Oven. This fully featured microwave comes with every cooking method you could want and a roomy 1.2 cubic feet of internal space.

What to know before you buy a Galanz microwave

Cooking methods

Galanz microwaves obviously include standard microwave cooking, but some also feature other cooking methods:

Convection: Convection cooking uses heating elements to heat the air around the food, which is exactly how a standard oven functions. Stronger and larger-capacity microwaves that include convection cooking can replace a standard oven in many cases.



Convection cooking uses heating elements to heat the air around the food, which is exactly how a standard oven functions. Stronger and larger-capacity microwaves that include convection cooking can replace a standard oven in many cases. Toaster: Galanz microwaves with toasting capability are essentially just a bonus included when the convection ability comes from using a top and bottom heating element instead of just one heating element.



Galanz microwaves with toasting capability are essentially just a bonus included when the convection ability comes from using a top and bottom heating element instead of just one heating element. Air fry: Air frying capability comes from an internal fan that circulates the air heated by the heating elements all around the food, mimicking how hot oil surrounds and fries foods.

Size

Galanz microwaves have two sizes to consider when selecting a model: external and internal. The external size determines how much space it will require in your kitchen, given in inches, while the internal size dictates the amount of food you can cook at once, given in cubic feet.

What to look for in a quality Galanz microwave

Wattage

The strength of a Galanz microwave’s cooking ability is given in watts. Higher wattage means the microwave will cook your food faster, but more importantly, cook it more efficiently. Galanz microwaves can have wattages between 700 and 1,800.

Variable power and sensor heating

Just because your Galanz microwave has more or less wattage doesn’t mean you’re restricted to using all of that power. Many Galanz microwave’s include the ability to select how much power you want to use during a given cooking session. The most basic Glanaz microwaves only have a low and high setting but the more advanced models can have up to 10 power settings.

A more advanced version of variable power is sensor heating, available In the top of the line Galanz microwaves. This setting uses a sensor to read your food while it’s cooking to automatically adjust both the power settings and the cooking time to ensure the best result.

Design

Galanz microwaves have two clear design strategies: retro and ultramodern. The retro offerings usually sacrifice some cooking ability, usually by coming in smaller sizes with lower wattages. The ultramodern Galanz microwaves are the opposite with larger sizes, higher wattages and multiple cooking features.

How much you can expect to spend on a Galanz microwave

The most basic Galanz microwaves typically cost around $100 while most models tend to cost $150-$300. The best Galanz microwaves typically cost $400-$500.

Galanz microwave FAQ

If a Galanz microwave is set to convection cooking with no microwaving, does that mean you can use metal inside it?

A. Yes, you can use metals such as baking sheets or metallic to-go containers as long as your Galanz microwave is only using its convection cooking setting. This is one of the biggest perks when purchasing any microwave that has convection cooking methods.

How should you clean the inside of a Galanz microwave?

A. The insides of most microwaves are surprisingly easy to clean thanks to the manufacturer’s foresight of using materials that don’t absorb spills and splatters. Nine times out of 10, all that’s required to clean the inside of a microwave is a damp cloth. Just remember to clean messes right away or the removal difficulty could increase.

What’s the best Galanz microwave to buy?

Top Galanz microwave

Galanz GTWHG12S1SA10 4-in-1 ToastWave With TotalFry 360 Microwave Oven

What you need to know: This top-tier Galanz microwave comes with four cooking methods to make preparing anything a breeze.

What you’ll love: The included cooking methods in this Galanz microwave are standard microwave cooking, convection cooking, air frying and toasting. The 1000W power is nearly enough to replace your standard oven and the 1.2 cubic feet of space is enough to handle large amounts of food at once.

What you should consider: This is one of the most expensive Galanz microwaves and one of the more expensive microwaves in general and it only comes in one style option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Galanz microwave for the money

Galanz GLCMKZ09BER09 Retro Countertop Microwave Oven

What you need to know: Go back in time with this retro-looking Galanz microwave.

What you’ll love: The key selling point for this Galanz microwave is the retro aesthetic design, but it’s still powerful at 900 watts. If you don’t like powder blue, you can buy this Galanz microwave in black, two shades of red or turquoise.

What you should consider: This Galanz microwave is one of the smaller capacity microwaves available, with only 0.9 cubic feet of internal space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Galanz GSWWA16BKSA10 3-in-1 SpeedWave With TotalFry 360 Microwave Oven

What you need to know: If the number one pick is too pricey for you, then take a look at this cheaper, lesser featured Galanz microwave.

What you’ll love: The lower cost and less features are made up for with an extra 0.4 cubic feet of internal space for a total of 1.6 cubic feet. The included cooking methods are standard microwaving, air frying and convection cooking.

What you should consider: Look around for any sales of the above number one pick before purchasing this 3-in-1 Galanz microwave as the 4-in-1 can occasionally be priced the same as this model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.