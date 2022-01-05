Sharp microwave vs. GE microwave

If you are looking for a better way to clean your microwave, several cleaning solutions are designed specifically for appliances.

Are Sharp or GE microwaves better?

One of the essential appliances in any kitchen today is a microwave. Several types of microwaves come with many unique features. Two of the most well-known brands of microwaves are Sharp and GE. Both companies have a large line of microwaves that come at different price points and offer specific options.

Sharp microwaves are built with more durable construction and can be used in commercial kitchens, while GE microwaves have more affordable price points and more basic functionality.

Sharp microwave

Sharp microwaves come in several unique designs and have the power to back them up. The products have many useful features and all the basic functions that an average user would need.

Sharp microwave pros

The most significant advantage that Sharp microwaves have is their consistent power levels and quality durability levels. Sharp devices all boast at least 1000 watts across all of their models, which provide consistent power. All Sharp models also come with a warranty that lasts between 1 and 3 years, making it easier to invest in a microwave from the company without worrying about it breaking down right away. Sharp also sells many mid-range commercial options as well.

Sharp microwaves do not come with a wide selection of additional cooking options, but some products come with multiple cooking sensors. These sensors allow you to cook items for less time as it increases cooking precision and automatically set specific times based on the type of food.

Furthermore, specific Sharp products have worked directly with Orville Redenbacher’s to create a more accurate and effective popcorn cooking setting. This could make a significant difference in your overall choice if you love popcorn.

Sharp microwave cons

While Sharp microwaves offer consistency across all products, one of the bigger downsides to the brand is price. The company does have many affordable options. However, no Sharp product is more affordable than the lower-priced GE options. If you are shopping for a microwave on a budget, many Sharp products may be out of your price range.

Additionally, Sharp microwaves lack many additional cooking options that several competitors have. Most Sharp microwaves offer very basic cooking options and provide no additional technology to enhance cooking quality. At the same time, most Sharp products do not come with the same amount of integrated technology as many other options. If you are looking for a more modern product, Sharp will likely not be the right fit.

Best Sharp microwaves

One of the most popular microwaves from Sharp is the SHARP Carousel 1000W Countertop Microwave Oven. This is an affordable option from the company that comes in multiple colors and is sold with an Alexa-connected model.

A unique model from the company is the Sharp R-21LCFS Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave Oven. This is a commercial quality option that can also be used by everyday consumers. The microwave is built with durable materials and will withstand more damage than many others.

GE microwave

GE microwaves provide consistent quality across all different models and come at several price points. The company specializes in electronic appliances and is well known in the industry.

GE microwave pros

The biggest advantage that GE has is its price points. Even the most expensive models sold by the company are comparable in price to the lowest priced options from Sharp. Additionally, GE offers several more affordable products than any models sold by Sharp. If you are shopping on a budget, GE will have a larger selection of microwaves that will more likely work in your price range.

Another major benefit to GE is the consistency of its line. Most GE products have a power range between 700 and 900 watts. As a result, even if you are looking to save money, a GE product will maintain consistent power levels.

Furthermore, GE offers a significant list of cooking options on nearly all its products. Most microwaves have some custom cooking options for specific foods, including potatoes, pizza, vegetables and full dinner plates.

GE microwave cons

The largest downside for GE products is the power levels. Unlike Sharp, which consistently offers 1000 watts across its product line, GE does not have options above 900 watts. If you are looking for a more powerful product, GE may not be the right choice for you. The microwaves will also take longer to cook some larger food items.

Another downside to GE is the lack of durability for many of its models. Many users report that the microwaves have broken down within just a few months of purchasing them. So, while the product’s price may be more affordable, the lack of durability may lower the long-term value.

GE microwaves also lack the same number of designs and color options as Sharp, so if you are looking for a microwave to match your kitchen design theme.

Best GE microwaves

One of the most popular microwaves from GE is the GE Microwave Oven 0.9 Cubic Feet Capacity. This model has 900 watts of power and has an automatic defrost option built specifically for frozen meats.

A more affordable option from the company is the GE JES1072SHSS Microwave Oven. This product comes with a 39 inch-power cable and an automatic turntable to rotate food during cooking.

Should you get a Sharp or GE microwave?

Both Sharp and GE microwaves come with many advantages that set them apart.

If you are looking for a more powerful device, Sharp products all come with at least 1000 watts of power. Sharp products are also incredibly durable and come with at least a one-year warranty.

If you are shopping on a tighter budget, GE offers a much larger product line at less than $150.

However, the additional power level, higher durability and quality options make Sharp the superior microwave line to buy.

