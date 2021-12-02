Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
World
Coronavirus
Wildfires
Drought
San Francisco Homelessness
Inside California Politics
BestReviews
Border Report Tour
Mystery Wire
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Trending
Entertainment
Vegas NYE
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
GOP Rep. Devin Nunes to retire from Congress
U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Missing 2-year-old child reunited with mother in Fremont
DOJ sues Texas, saying new voting maps deny choice
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
China 2022
The Big Game
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Fate of the A’s
Giants
Top Stories
End of an era: Staples Center signs removed to make way for new Crypto.com Arena
Top Stories
SAP Center in San Jose to require kids 3-11 show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test upon entry
Fil-Am Vikings player brings almost 200 friends, family in homecoming at Levi’s Stadium
Gallery
Columbus snaps 4-game skid, rallies to beat San Jose 6-4
49ers’ Cannon taken off field in ambulance after collision
Community
Remarkable Women
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Newsletters
Report It!
Links seen on KRON4
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Mixing Bowls
Best mixing bowls with lid
Trending Stories
Person shot during robbery at San Francisco motel
Man found dead inside home over Thanksgiving weekend in San Jose ruled homicide
These new U.S. travel restrictions begin Monday
Video
Here’s when the Bay Area can expect rain
Video
Missing 2-year-old child reunited with mother in Fremont