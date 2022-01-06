Best Oster rice cooker

Rice cookers make cooking rice simple, and often can be used for other foods as well.

Which Oster rice cookers are best?

There is no food more versatile than rice, since it acts as the base for multiple kinds of food and makes a delicious side dish or filling for any meal. Rice cookers make cooking it a breeze, creating fluffy white or brown rice with little to no effort. The Oster 14-Cup Cooked Rice Cooker with Steam Tray holds a lot of rice and comes with several worthwhile accessories.

What to know before you buy an Oster rice cooker

Benefits

There are many benefits to purchasing an Oster rice cooker.

Save time and effort. Rice cookers save plenty of time and effort, particularly if you cook rice frequently.

Get consistent results. Rice cookers give you better results than you usually get from cooking rice in a simple pot on the stove.

Prepare other dishes. Some rice cookers can be used to cook other dishes so you can free up space on your stove.

Set it and forget it. Set a rice cooker and leave it to work without constant checking or stirring. Many cookers also have timers, so you can set it up in the morning, then come home from work to a pot of fluffy cooked rice, ready to eat.

Capacity

The capacity of the rice cooker is typically described by cup, which can be confusing, since many brands go by uncooked cup, while others go by cooked cup. But you’ll probably be able to locate the capacity listing in gallons, which makes the capacity more clear.

Intelligent cooking

High-end rice cookers often include microchips that check conditions in the pot, including the temperature, and adjust to deliver perfectly cooked rice.

What to look for in a quality Oster rice cooker

Material

Rice cookers usually have cooking pots made of either non-stick coated aluminum or stainless steel. If you’re looking for something durable, use stainless steel, but keep in mind that it’s more difficult to clean. Non-stick is simpler to clean, but doesn’t last as long.

Timer

Most rice cookers come with timers, so you can add the water and rice, then delay cooking for up to 23 hours, based on the cooker model.

Texture settings

Everyone has their own preference when it comes to the texture of rice, and some dishes and kinds of rice call for various textures. For example, an Indian curry might work best with a slightly firm Basmati rice, while rice that goes with Thai food should be sticky and soft. High-end rice cookers have a diverse array of texture settings, so you can cook rice for various kinds of dishes.

How much you can expect to spend on an Oster rice cooker

Rice cookers range from about $25-$400. The most inexpensive cookers go for $25-$60, while midrange cookers cost about $80-$120 and high-end cookers vary from about $200-$400.

Oster rice cooker FAQ

What happens if you don’t eat your cooked rice immediately?

A. Don’t worry — your meal won’t be ruined. Most rice cookers include a keep warming function, which keeps your cooked rice at the proper temperature without burning it.

Should you buy a rice cooker with a metal or glass lid?

A. Buying a cooker with a glass lid can help you clearly see how your rice is cooking, but the lid should not be your primary deciding factor. Still, if you are deciding between two models that you like equally otherwise, choose the cooker with a glass lid.

Can you cook anything besides rice in your rice cooker?

A. It depends on the model and make. Basic rice cookers are usually better at cooking non-rice foods than cookers with induction cooking, since these are specifically created for cooking the perfect rice. You can cook many non-rice foods in your basic rice cooker, including risotto, stews, soups, steamed vegetables and other grains.

What’s the best Oster rice cooker to buy?

Top Oster rice cooker

Oster 14-Cup Cooked Rice Cooker With Steam Tray

What you need to know: This excellent cooker holds a decent amount of rice and creates the ideal rice consistency and delicious steamed vegetables.

What you’ll love: It includes a rice paddle, measuring cup and steaming tray, as well as auto warming and shut-off modes. The cooker has an easy one-touch operation, a simple to clean non-stick inner pot and a huge 14-cup capacity.

What you should consider: Its auto-warming mode of this cooker is nice, but can burn the rice if left unattended for a long time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Oster rice cooker for the money

Oster 6-Cup Rice Cooker With Steamer

What you need to know: Available in red or black, this cooker will make rice, soup or fondue with one-touch control.

What you’ll love: It includes a measuring cup and non-scratch wooden spoon, and the tempered glass lid lets you check on your rice without opening the top. The steamer tray lets you cook vegetables and fish perfectly.

What you should consider: You’ll need to unplug it after use, or it seems to warm endlessly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oster 6-Cup Rice Cooker with Steam Tray

What you need to know: This is a wonderful choice for people who like cooking small servings of steamed vegetables and rice.

What you’ll love: It comes with a ladle, measuring cup and steaming tray as well as auto warming and shut-off modes and a simple one-touch operation. It has a removable non-stick inner pot that’s simple to clean.

What you should consider: Some bigger families might need rice cookers with larger capacities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

