Best beer making kit

Archeologists believe that humans have been brewing beer for at least 10,000 years, which would mean that the beverage predates wine, writing and the invention of the wheel.

Which beer making kits are best?

If you’ve ever thought about making your own beer, there’s no time like the present. Today, there are countless books, online classes and comprehensive brewing kits that will provide everything you need to make your own India pale ales, stouts and lagers right in your kitchen.

Most brewing kits come with equipment, but you can also find kits that include ingredients and recipe ideas. The Brooklyn Beer Shop Beer Making Kit is the top pick because it’s affordable and has a delicious IPA brewing mix.

What to know before you buy a beer making kit

Essential ingredients

In its simplest form, beer comprises water, yeast, grain (usually malted barley) and hops. To save a little time and money on your first batch, look for a home brew kit that includes at least a few of these crucial ingredients.

Water: Most of the beer you drink is actually just water, so most brewers recommend using pure, filtered or natural spring water when making beer.

Grain: Malted grains like barley, wheat and rye are responsible for giving the beer its color, malty aroma and foamy top, otherwise known as the head. Some starter kits may come with a malt extract instead of real grains.

Yeast: This is where the science of brewing comes into play. When yeast is added to your brew, it consumes the grain's sugar and turns it into alcohol. Most brewer's yeast is meant for making ales, but you can also buy lager yeast.

Hops: This is where the familiar flavor, floral aroma and bitterness of beer originate. Hops also prevent bacteria from growing in the beer, resulting in longer shelf life.

Equipment

It may seem like homebrewing requires a large amount of equipment, but you’re off to a good start if you already own a large cooking pot and a metal stirring spoon. In addition to those items, a simple brewing kit will usually come with buckets, a fermenter and a precise thermometer. Larger kits may also include sanitizing tablets, a racking cane for siphoning and reusable bottles. Keep in mind that a kit that uses a malt extract will require less equipment than one that uses real grains.

What to look for in a quality beer making kit

Beer types

Think about the kind of beer you want to make when selecting a brewing kit. Most starter products include one simple type like an IPA or an amber ale, while high-end kits may include brewing complex lagers, tart sour ales or even pumpkin beer.

Instructions

The process of making beer itself isn’t overly complicated, but if you’re a beginner, you’re not going to get very far without detailed instructions. For the best results, choose a kit with a thorough, step-by-step guide, preferably with visuals. You may also want to check if the manufacturer has video tutorials or supplemental content on their website. Many kits also include recipe ideas alongside their instructions.

Quantity

Plan and think about how much beer you want to make with your new brewing kit. Most home brew starter kits make around 1 to 5 gallons of beer per batch. For reference, a single gallon batch of beer is enough to fill about 10 standard 12-ounce bottles.

How much you can expect to spend on a beer making kit

The cost of a beer making kit will usually vary depending on its size. Most aspiring brewers can expect to spend around $40-$100 for a basic starter kit that comes with one type of beer.

Beer making kit FAQ

What’s the easiest type of beer to make at home?

A. Ale is the easiest beer to make at home, especially when compared to brewing lager. This category of beer includes ambers, IPAs, porters and stouts. Amber ale is perhaps the most common variety found in starter kits.

Is homebrewing cheaper than buying beer in the store?

A. Despite the cost of your initial purchase, homebrewing is generally considered cheaper than buying beer at the store. That’s because you’re only paying for ingredients once you have bought the necessary equipment.

What are the best beer making kits to buy?

Top beer making kit

Brooklyn Beer Shop Beer Making Kit

What you need to know: This simple kit is perfect for beginners who want to try homebrewing without a huge investment.

What you’ll love: This kit comes with glass brewing equipment and an ingredient mix that lets you brew one gallon of a crisp and flavorful IPA with 6.8 percent alcohol. The instructions are easy for most brewers to follow.

What you should consider: You’ll need to buy bottles and a few other vital components separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top beer making kit for the money

Mr. Beer Complete Beer Making Starter Kit

What you need to know: This comprehensive set is cost-effective and comes with enough supplies to make two gallons of beer.

What you’ll love: The beer making kit comes with 10 reusable and resealable plastic bottles alongside the basic brewing equipment. The kit also uses a hopped malt extract to replace grains and hops, making the brewing process much quicker and easier.

What you should consider: Most of the included brewing equipment is made of plastic, and many brewers prefer glass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Northern Brewer Siphonless Craft Beer Making Starter Kit

What you need to know: This popular brewing kit is compact and features a unique, siphonless design.

What you’ll love: This kit comes with all of the items you need to make a flavorful Irish red ale, aside from bottles and a cooking pot. The included glass jug eliminates the messy siphoning process, ensuring a smooth experience for new brewers.

What you should consider: A few users had issues with the company’s customer service.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

