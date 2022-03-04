Which apple peeler is best?

There are more reasons to peel an apple besides simply not liking the texture of the skin. Apples meant for baking need to have their skins removed lest you drastically affect your dish. It can be terribly time consuming to peel so many apples. It can also be more difficult if you have arthritis. A good apple peeler can save you time, pain and frustration.

The best apple peeler is the Spiralizer Cast Magnesium Apple/Potato Peeler. This apple peeler is simple, clean and effective at peeling not just apples but many other fruits and vegetables as well. It can even spiral cut your apples if that’s what you’re looking to do.

What to know before you buy an apple peeler

Parts of an apple peeler

Apple peelers have a large variety of parts. There are three main sections: the base, the blades and the crank/handle. Each section also has its own parts, and each is important to help the apple peeler do its job.

Manual vs. electric

A manual apple peeler uses a hand crank to provide the motion required to peel the apple against the blade. These can be used anywhere, and they save space in storage because there’s not an electric cable. Electric: While a powered apple peeler requires an outlet to plug into and has a cable that can sometimes get in the way, it is far superior when you need to peel a lot of apples at once. It can allow you to work in other areas of your kitchen while the apple peeler does its job, saving a huge amount of time.

What to look for in a quality apple peeler

Ease of cleaning

Peeling apples is a sticky job thanks to the apple’s natural juices; you’re going to need to clean your peeler after every use. For maximum ease of cleaning, look for an apple peeler that can be quickly and easily deconstructed so you can reach all the crevices where apple juice likes to hide. If you have an electric apple peeler, don’t submerge the electrical components because doing so can result in an electric shock.

Ease of use

Take into account how much strength and effort an apple peeler requires to actually turn the crank one full revolution. This is mostly a consideration for manual apple peelers. Additionally,consider how easy it is to both place the apple into the peeler and remove it once it’s peeled. A rule of thumb is that if you feel like using an apple peeler requires as much effort as peeling by hand, then you should find a new apple peeler.

How much you can expect to spend on an apple peeler

Prices of apple peelers vary, but expect to spend $15-$30 depending on the included features. Those that are electric or have other special features may fall on the higher end of the price spectrum.

Apple peeler FAQ

Will a suction-cup base attach to any surface?

A. Suction cups will attach to many surfaces, but they won’t stick to all of them. There are some guidelines: use a solid, flat surface that isn’t porous or tiled, and make sure the surface is thoroughly cleaned.

Can you use an apple peeler if you’re left-handed?

A. Generally speaking, yes. Most apple peelers are universal in design — especially electric apple peelers. The only difference is whether you need to spin the crank toward or away from yourself and in which direction the skin peels off the apple.

Can an apple peeler spiralize vegetables like zucchini?

A. Apple peelers are designed to just peel apples. To turn vegetables into noodle-like shapes, you’ll need to buy a spiral slicer designed specifically for that purpose.

What’s the best apple peeler to buy?

Top apple peeler

Spiralizer Cast Magnesium Apple/Potato Peeler

What you need to know: This apple peeler is elegant and to the point; it does what it’s meant to do very well, and can also peel other fruits and vegetables.

What you’ll love: Very little strength is required to be efficient. It’s also not very heavy.

What you should consider: The suction grip might not work as well, and the metal blades aren’t very durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top apple peeler for the money

Cambom Manual Apple Peeler Slicer

What you need to know: This is an inexpensive but still effective apple peeler for the budget-conscious consumer, and it includes extra blades for extra value.

What you’ll love: A detachable blade makes it far more easy to clean than most apple peelers and even includes a safety cover.

What you should consider: You’ll need that safety cover since the blade is incredibly sharp. The suction cups also tend to not have the best grip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Starfrit Rotato Express Electric Peeler

What you need to know: For those who lack the strength and patience for peeling apples manually, this electric apple peeler is an excellent option.

What you’ll love: A replacement blade is included, but you won’t need to use it right away. The blade is very durable and will hold up on its own for a long time before you need to replace it.

What you should consider: Oddly, this peeler seems to work better on potatoes than apples. You’ll also still need to perform some manual peeling to get all the skin off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews.

