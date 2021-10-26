Best electric whisk

Which electric whisks are best?

Coffee or espresso served with a frothy layer of milk or cream makes for a classy and delicious breakfast or after-dinner treat. While most people associate this presentation with the beverages available at trendy coffeehouses and cafes, you achieve this same effect quickly and easily in your own home with an electric whisk. The Zulay Original Milk Frother allows you to bring out your inner barista, thanks to its ease of use and simple, lightweight design.

What to consider before you buy an electric whisk

What is an electric whisk?

Most people are familiar with the whisks that people use to manually beat eggs, fluff cream or gently mix powdered ingredients. An electric whisk takes the elbow grease out of the equation and allows you to complete these tasks using the device’s electric motor.

Types of electric whisks

There are two main types of electric whisks, each with its own pros and cons concerning its ability to prepare different foods.

are miniature electric whisks designed specifically to create fine, thick foam out of milk or cream. This foam is typically then added to a drink such as tea or coffee, although adventurous food preppers have found that ahead of creamy milk can complement a surprisingly wide variety of beverages. Frothers are also used to easily make the whipped cream topping. These devices are not very powerful, only capable of moving through liquids or very light, fine ingredients. They are usually powered by either disposable or rechargeable batteries. Hand mixers are more robust alternatives to frothers. These devices include powerful motors that allow them to blend thicker foods, making them multipurpose kitchen tools. Hand mixers allow the user to attach different blending apparatuses to them, making them capable of everything from frothing milk to even pureeing baby food or vegetables for soup. These devices can be battery operated or plugged into an outlet for AC power.

Your uses

If you are looking for an electric whisk that will allow you to complete a variety of food preparation tasks, you will want to avoid frothers and opt for a hand mixer. However, if you require a simple, basic tool that you can easily take with you to the office to enhance your midday caffeine pick-me-up, frothers are compact, easy to clean and good for traveling.

What to look for in a quality electric whisk

Battery type

Some electric whisks are powered by disposable batteries, typically a pair of standard AAs. However, other models feature a charging port that allows you to recharge the internal batteries via a USB cable. If you plan on bringing your electric whisk back and forth with you from work, a model with disposable batteries will provide less to carry. However, if your whisk will be kept in your kitchen at home, a rechargeable model will save you the disappointment of trying to dress up your coffee and finding yourself with dead batteries.

Stand

Many electric whisk models include a stand upon which to place or hang them while not in use. This helps to prevent their fine whisking attachment from becoming damaged or bent if tossed into a kitchen drawer along with silverware and other items. Since most frothers have rounded handles, using a stand will also keep your device from rolling off the counter.

Ergonomics

While frothers aren’t typically used for long periods of time, if you invest in a hand mixer to use it to prepare other foods you will want to select a model that is light and comfortable to hold. For meal preparation that takes a fair amount of work, it’s important to carefully choose a model that you can use and maneuver without hand or wrist discomfort.

Looks

Many kitchen appliances and cookware manufacturers appeal to homeowners’ sense of style by providing them with items that come in matching sets. If your curated kitchen is a source of pride, you will want to purchase an electric whisk that compliments the rest of your equipment. Thankfully, many electric whisk manufacturers offer their products in a wide range of colors, making it easy to select one that looks at home resting on your counter.

Attachments

For flexibility, choose an electric whisk that includes various attachments designed for different purposes. Some models come with wands made for lightly beating an egg or stirring as opposed to frothing. More powerful electric mixers also may include blades for pureeing. Consider your intended uses, but keep in mind that although some frothers include attachments for other tasks they are not designed with enough power to be used as an all-purpose electric mixer.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric whisk

Electric whisks designed for frothing can be purchased for $15-20. Small hand mixers with enough power for frothing as well as other tasks will cost between $30-$50.

Electric whisk FAQ

Can I use a frother to mix my protein drink?

A. Protein drinks require heavy blending to be mixed appropriately. If you are looking for a device to quickly prepare your post-workout refreshment after a morning at the gym, an electric frother designed to whip cream and create milk foam will likely come up short.

Can I use an electric whisk to make juice?

A. No. While more powerful hand mixers can puree fruits and vegetables, electric frothers and whisks are not suitable for making juice.

Are electric whisks loud?

A. Battery-powered electric whisks and small frothers are very quiet. Their tiny motors generally make them quieter than the average electric razor. Hand mixers, however, may generate enough sound to be a disturbance.

What’s the best electric whisk to buy?

Top electric whisk

Zulay Original Milk Frother

What you need to know: This electric whisk is simple to use and comes in almost 50 different colors.

What you’ll love: With its included stand and availability in a huge variety of colors, this electric whisk model can look at home in any kitchen. It’s powered by two AA batteries, easy to travel with and comfortable to use.

What you should consider: It’s powered only by disposable batteries and does not include any attachments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric whisk for the money

Immersion Hand Blender

What you need to know: This electric mixer includes a whisk attachment, frother and more, making it a great value.

What you’ll love: A powerful, multipurpose kitchen tool, this tool can whisk as easily as it can puree. It features eight speed settings that allow you control over your mixing.

What you should consider: Considering it’s too large for travel and not quite powerful enough to replace most other hand mixers, this is a useful but niche item.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Laposso Rechargeable Milk Frother

What you need to know: Available in four colors, this electric whisk includes attachments for greater flexibility.

What you’ll love: This model uses a USB port for charging and allows for three different speeds. Available in four universal colors, this whisk is also light and powerful for its size.

What you should consider: No stand is included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

