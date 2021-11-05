Best salad dressing shaker

Oil and vinegar is considered the first salad dressing used by the Babylonians over 2,000 years ago.

Which salad dressing shaker is best?

The perfect salad needs the perfect salad dressing. Dressings and sauces that you make yourself can tap your culinary creativity, promote healthy eating and even be a lot of fun to concoct. To do that, a salad dressing shaker is a great addition to any kitchen.

Salad dressing shakers are containers that house your ingredients and then are shaken to create the dressing of your choice. For overall durability and ease of use, the top choice is the OXO Good Grips Salad Dressing Shaker.

What to know before you buy a salad dressing shaker

Size

Salad dressing shakers come in a variety of sizes, usually a capacity between 1 to several cups. Smaller shakers are ideal for 1-2 people, while shakers that hold 2 or more cups are perfect for large groups and anyone who likes to entertain.

Thickness

While most salad dressing shakers simply require adding the ingredients and shaking vigorously, thicker and creamier recipes will need a mixing mechanism or agitator to further emulsify the final product. Some salad dressing shakers come with a mixing mechanism built into the container, while others have one that can be added when needed. Carefully review your recipe to see what kind of mixing is recommended.

Storage

All salad dressing shakers come with a tightly sealed lid to keep the ingredients from spilling when the shaking is taking place. But if you want to store your salad dressing to use later or as leftovers, look for shakers that offer an airtight seal. These are the best models for use in the refrigerator for future storage.

What to look for in a quality salad dressing shaker

Glass or plastic container

Salad dressing shakers are made from plastic or glass. Plastic shakers are less expensive and usually unbreakable if they accidentally slip out of your hand. An important caution with plastic shakers is that over time, they can be stained and take on the smell of the many different ingredients that have been used along the way. Glass containers are more expensive and can crack or break if they fall, but they won’t hold onto the odor of previous mixtures.

One-finger pouring spout

The spouts on the lids of salad dressing shakers are designed to be airtight when shaking your mixture and then easily flipped open to pour. Many shakers come with a spout that you can easily open and close with one finger while you hold on to the rest of the container. This helps prevent unexpected spills during the mixing process.

Container measurements

Many salad dressing shakers have measurements preprinted on the container. The measurements help make sure that you use the right amount of ingredients. The measurements are usually cups, ounces and milliliters. Some containers even contain recipes for popular dressings and sauces like creamy Caesar, honey mustard, Italian herb and French vinaigrette.

How much you can expect to spend on a salad dressing shaker

The least expensive salad dressing shakers feature a plastic container without a stirring mechanism and cost between $9-$14. Midrange shakers, priced at $15-$22, also have plastic containers but include an agitator or stirring mechanism, and the most expensive shakers use glass holders with a shaking mechanism and cost between $23-$35.

Salad dressing shaker FAQ

How long can homemade salad dressing be stored?

A. Vinaigrette-based salad dressings typically can be stored for up to two weeks in the refrigerator. Dressings that are creamier and dairy-based should only be stored for up to one week to ensure overall safety. Review your recipe closely for recommended expiration timelines.

Is mixing cold ingredients recommended?

A. For best results, mix your salad dressing ingredients at room temperature. Cold ingredients are harder to combine, so if you want the dressing or sauce to be cold, store the finished concoction in the refrigerator for later use.

What’s the best salad dressing shaker to buy?

Top salad dressing shaker

OXO Good Grips Salad Dressing Shaker

What you need to know: This durable salad dressing shaker is a must-have for every kitchen for its easy-to-use, airtight design.

What you’ll love: With a leakproof seal, this shaker is watertight and comes with measurement markings on the container. Its wide opening invites many different ingredients and has a one-handed lever for easy pouring and closing. It is dishwasher safe and BPA free.

What you should consider: This shaker tends to work better with thinner dressings and sauces while struggling a bit with thicker recipes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s

Top salad dressing shaker for the money

Crema Culinary Salad Dressing Shaker Bottle

What you need to know: This Italian-designed large salad dressing shaker is designed to not only serve groups but to store leftover dressings and sauces.

What you’ll love: With a 12-ounce storage capacity, this shaker is perfect for storing dressings. Made from Triton, it is dishwasher safe and BPA free. A stylish design and colorful options make it something to be displayed in your kitchen.

What you should consider: There were some reports of cracked or broken containers upon delivery, but the company has an unconditional return policy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Norpro Salad Dressing Maker

What you need to know: This large, attractive salad dressing shaker is a great choice for anyone new to making dressings and sauces.

What you’ll love: There are six popular recipes printed on the glass container for a quick start. Measurements are also printed on the bottle. It has an 11-ounce capacity and comes with an easy-to-pour cap.

What you should consider: There is no gasket between the bottle neck and cap, so there have been some reports of leaking with the flip top.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

