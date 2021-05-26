Summer kitchen essentials 2021

Sharpen your kitchen skills this summer, both indoors and in the backyard.

Must-have summertime kitchen tools and appliances

Summer is a great season for cooking and preparing new dishes, but whether you’re a seasoned home chef or a kitchen beginner, the right tools can make or break your menu. Both amateurs and professionals alike rely on certain kitchen essentials to make their meals mouthwatering, and it’s always better to be prepared than to cook yourself into a corner.

Get ready for your gatherings and celebrations with these devices and gadgets that will make your snacks and drinks better, take your meals to the next level and make you the new neighborhood celebrity chef.

Essential summer kitchen tools

Vescoware 16×15 inch Pizza Stone

Fresh-baked pizza is a versatile summer dish. With this quality multi-functional pizza stone, you can make pie indoors and outdoors, as well as fresh bread, biscuits and more.

New Star Foodservice Restaurant-Grade Wooden Pizza Peel

Peel your pizza out of the oven with this sturdy, durable and reliable basswood paddle. Impress your friends with a homemade Margherita pie pulled off of your pizza stone with this professional tool.

Outset Stainless Steel Grill Topper Grids

When you’re grilling in the backyard and have veggies on the menu, these stainless steel grill toppers will help you achieve the smoky BBQ flavor without the ashy finish.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

Every kitchen needs a solid and reliable cast iron frying pan. This pre-seasoned heavy-hitter cooks well in both a conventional oven and an outdoor grill, which makes it great for summer and year-round entertaining. The skillet retains a bit of flavor after every use, too.

Sur La Table 3-Piece Grill Set

Your grill is an investment, and your tools deserve the same respect. This set includes a spatula, mitt and a grill grid that are durable enough to last as long as your grill.

ZYLISS Easy Pull Food Chopper and Manual Food Processor

This manual chopper is versatile and ideal for indoor and outdoor food prep. Quickly and easily create salsa, guacamole and slaws. Your guests will be impressed by your freshly-made sides.

Taylor Digital Thermocouple Thermometer

For serious backyard BBQ chefs, a reliable food thermometer is crucial. With quicker and more accurate temperatures than a traditional food thermometer, you can use this thermocouple thermometer to ensure your meats are cooked to perfection.

Professional Chef’s Apron for Men and Women

Keep your tools handy and your clothes clean while cooking in the kitchen or grilling outdoors with this high-quality apron. Skip the novelties in favor of an apron that can take the heat and last for many summers.

10-piece Silicone Popsicle Molds

Hot temperatures are no match for homemade popsicles. These durable molds are BPA-free and come with a cleaning brush and funnel, ensuring you can make frozen treats all summer long.

Essential summer kitchen appliances

Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Maker

When the temperature rises, homemade frozen treats put a smile on everybody’s face. This easy-to-use ice cream maker whips up frozen desserts in 20 minutes. Cleaning it is a breeze, too.

George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill

This versatile take on the classic electric griddle is built for both the kitchen and the patio. If your picnic or cookout gets rained out, this grill might save the day.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano

Sous vide has become a popular method for cooking an array of foods, from meats to eggs to veggies. The secret to its success is its constant circulation of hot water kept at an exact temperature, which guarantees consistent results.

KitchenAid 5-quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

This mixer is a staple of many bakers’ kitchens because it is a professional-grade machine at a commercial price. The tilt-head function is useful for adding ingredients or quickly switching attachments.

Essential summer kitchenware and serving ware

Yinshine 16-piece Melamine Dinnerware Set

Melamine dishware has the dual benefit of being nearly unbreakable while looking like fine porcelain and ceramic. This set has light yellow and pink patterns over a vibrant turquoise, which gives off a distinct summer vibe.

Large Bamboo Fiber Salad Serving Bowl with Lid and Tongs

Summer is the season for salads of all kinds, whether fresh and full of vegetables or hearty and comforting. This sleek bowl is made with an eco-friendly bamboo fiber that is durable, anti-bacterial and high-capacity.

Sur La Table Glass Cocktail Pitcher

This elegant glass pitcher is suitable for summer cocktails like sangria and boozy iced tea. With a 1.5-liter capacity, you can keep the margaritas or lemonade flowing.

Summer drink essentials

BTaT Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Skip the line at the cafe and brew fresh iced coffee and tea in your kitchen. This cold brew system has a pitcher made of thick heat-treated glass and a stainless steel filter. It is both durable and dishwasher-safe.

Oster Stainless Steel Professional Juicer

This top-of-the-line juicer extracts the juice from any fruit or vegetable and filters it for a fresh and healthy summer beverage. It also features an auto-clean function that flushes away pulp and fiber.

Ninja Professional 72-ounce Countertop Blender

When temperatures rise, blended ice drinks are a source of cooling relief. This sleek countertop blender is just what you need to make healthy smoothies or frozen cocktails.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Prepare fresh espresso or whip up a cappuccino with this versatile machine that will turn your kitchen into a cafe. The machine will grind coffee beans, steam and froth milk.

