Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
San Francisco Homelessness
Schools
Wildfires
Drought
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Pride Month
Surviving The Big One
Destination California
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
Mom holding baby snags foul ball with amazing one-handed grab
Dog ejected from car in crash, found 2 days later herding sheep
Experience a real-life ‘Toy Story’ Airbnb in El Paso, Texas
Video
‘I was a little bit amazed’: Women recount being stuck on a raft in shark-infested waters
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Receiver John Brown set to assume leadership role for Raiders
Top Stories
Raiders continue workouts in the heat of Henderson
Video
Runner TJ Holmes hoping to earn spot on Olympic team
Video
SF Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper to begin chemotherapy
U.S. beats Mexico 3-2 in Concacaf Nations League Championship
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Water Containers & Accessories
The best alkaline water machine
Trending Stories
Gov. Newsom signs orders to roll back virus rules
Video
South Bay couple trafficked over 100 sex workers, DA says
Stop using us as your dump, Hollister residents tell Santa Clara County
Video
Auto burglaries increased 139% in this part of San Francisco
Video
California vaccine lottery: 5 more Bay Area residents win $50K
Video