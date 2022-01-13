Acrylic can be closely compared to the feel, texture and insulation that wool provides.

Which acrylic yarns are best?

Acrylic yarn is known for how long it lasts and how easy it is to knit and crochet with. It is cheaper than those made from other fabrics and is able to be washed in the washer and dryer. If you are looking for yarn that is machine washable, offers assistance with patterns and comes in multiple colors, the Mira HandCrafts Store Acrylic Yarn Skeins are the top choice.

What to know before you buy acrylic yarn

Yardage

Skeins are measured in yards. Each skein’s length is likely listed in the product’s title or description. If you plan to work on multiple small projects, opt for skeins with fewer yards rather than one large skein. Smaller skeins are best for projects where many colors are required.

Texture

Acrylic yarn is typically rougher than other materials used to make yarn. The cheaper it is, the less blended and spun it is, giving it a harried texture. It can soften the more you wash it.

Machine washable

It is naturally machine washable and fares well when dried in low temperatures. The quality should not decrease over time with the number of times that it is washed.

What to look for in a quality acrylic yarn

Multi-colored

The best yarn is available in more than one color so that you have more of a choice when working on a few projects at one time. It should hold color throughout and not fade when washed.

Hypoallergenic

Acrylic is commonly hypoallergenic, meaning that it is not sensitive to common allergens. Those with sensitive skin fare well with it because it does not irritate their skin as much as other materials.

Durable

It stays together very well when it is cleaned and lasts a long time. If you plan to create scarves, hats and other garments that you want to pass down for generations, acrylic will outlast other materials.

How much you can expect to spend on acrylic yarn

Acrylic yarn is priced between $3-$20 depending on the quality and quantity.

Tips

When drying it, use a low heat setting.

You can use fabric softener to tame flyaways when you wash it.

To protect it while you wash it, store it in a pillowcase or wrap it in a shirt.

Purchase yarns that are tightly twisted because they are more durable.

To keep your yarn from slipping off of the needle, consider putting something rubber at the needle’s end to keep it in place.

Wet the top before threading it through a knitting needle to help it fit in the small hole.

To prevent a mess, wind your yarn around your hand, through your fingers or in a ball while you are crafting with it.

Save the scraps for future projects to save you time and money.

If you have trouble winding it yourself, you can purchase a yarn ball winder that will do it for you.

Acrylic yarn FAQ

What are skeins in reference to yarn?

A. A skein is a singular unit of yarn that is rolled and twisted to keep it separated from the rest. Skeins are often sold in the same size and help you measure how much product comes with your purchase.

How can you test if the yarn is purely acrylic?

A. To make sure that it is acrylic, you can get it wet and wait for it to dry a little before pulling it apart with your fingers. If it does not pull apart easily after this process, it is acrylic. Some people conduct burn tests. When acrylic is burned, it emits black smoke because it is made with chemical substances.

Is acrylic yarn sourced sustainably?

A. Chemicals derived from petroleum are used to make it, and a large amount of carbon is needed. Acrylic is not biodegradable or recyclable.

Is it water-resistant?

A. Acrylic yarn is not entirely resistant to water, but the chemicals that are used to make it are moisture-wicking, meaning that water is quickly drawn out rather than absorbed.

What is the difference between knitting and crocheting with acrylic yarn?

A. Knitting requires the use of a few needles to create stitching patterns, while with crocheting, you just need to use one hook. The knitting needles tend to be smaller and harder to feed the yarn through than a crocheting hook.

What’s the best acrylic yarn to buy?

Top acrylic yarn

Mira HandCrafts Store Acrylic Yarn Skeins

What you need to know: This set comes with 40 colors and can be used by beginners and experts alike.

What you’ll love: Each skein is 22 yards long and is made with the highest quality of acrylic-coated cotton. The purchase comes with seven E-books that teach you ways to be creative with patterns.

What you should consider: Not all skeins are the same size and each is extremely small compared to the website photo.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top acrylic yarn for the money

Red Heart Super Saver yarn

What you need to know: This yarn fits various sizes of crochet hooks for multiple projects and does not decrease in quality when it is washed.

What you’ll love: It is available in many solid colors, comes in one large skein and gets softer wash after wash.

What you should consider: It is rougher than other yarns on the market and thinner than those that come at a more expensive price.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

TYH Supplies Store 20-Pack Acrylic Yarn

What you need to know: It is sold in a pack of 20 and comes in various colors, perfect for smaller, multi-colored projects.

What you’ll love: Each skein is 22 yards and they work best for crocheting or knitting. They can be purchased as a set and are washer- and dryer-safe.

What you should consider: Projects crafted with this yarn are ruined if they are ironed or touch bleach and some have experienced it clumping when washed.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.