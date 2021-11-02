Yarn is one of the cheaper arts and crafts offerings available on the market today, though it’s still important to figure out what kind you need to make the most out of your purchase and your upcoming yarn project.

Which cheap yarns are best?

Knitting is certainly one of the more affordable hobbies out there today, and it pays off in the end with beautifully knitted goods. Still, those who knit often probably go through yarn fairly quickly, which can take a toll on a person’s bank account if they don’t go for the best cheap yarn picks there are.

Depending on what you plan to knit and what kind of yarn you’re looking for, this Lion Brand Re-Up Navy Ball of Yarn is a hit with beginners and experts alike, and it’s so affordable that most anyone can afford to fund their next big project.

What to know before you buy cheap yarn

Projects you plan to make with your yarn

Those looking for the best yarn for their needs will first want to consider what they’re hoping to make with their yarn. If you’re a beginner, it may be worth picking out a design or two before making your yarn selection, though you can most likely make most cheap yarns work for your needs, and you’ll start to develop your own preferences as you go.

Different yarn fibers

What separates different types of yarn from each other the most is the type of fibers they use. Most yarn uses either wool, cotton or acrylic fibers, each of which has its own benefits. While acrylic is usually the cheapest yarn option and is particularly easy to get, wool is much easier to work with, while cotton makes good items for warmer weather.

Yarn weights

The overall thickness of a given yarn is called its weight, and it’s typically measured in a numbered system ranging from 1 to 7. While size 4 yarn is typically best for beginners, 1 to 3 sizes offer a thinner yarn, while 5 to 7 sizes make for thicker yarn.

What to look for in quality cheap yarn

Smooth texture, preferred weight and fiber

Ultimately, you want the item you knit to be soft when you’re done, which largely comes down to how smooth the fiber you purchase is, as well as what kind of fiber you pick and what weight it is. These things largely come down to individual preference, though if you’re just starting out it might be worth starting with wool to get the hang of knitting.

Long yardage

Cheap yarns often get away with having the best value by providing the longest ball of yarn. Those wanting to work on something large might want to go with yarns that feature a long length since they will last longer than those with shorter lengths.

Color

Depending on what you want to make, the color of the yarn you select may be worth considering, especially since you can find such a wide span of options in today’s yarn market. Some yarns also feature a single ball of yarn with multiple colors throughout, which can make for beautiful, multi-colored knitted goods.

How much you can expect to spend on cheap yarn

Depending on what you’re looking for, yarns have a fairly narrow range of price points. Most cheap yarns will cost from $2-$5 for a single ball, while multi-packs and jumbo yarn rolls may cost between $6-$25.

Cheap yarn FAQ

Can you buy cheap yarn in bulk?

A. You can buy a number of different cheap yarns in bulk, available in several different weights, materials, colors and designs. Ultimately, you should be able to find whatever preferences you have in a bulk yarn without doing too much work.

What’s the difference between yarn and thread?

A. Yarn and thread are similar and are often used interchangeably. However, yarn is thicker than thread, and thread only comes in cotton and acrylic, unlike some yarns which can also be made from wool. While yarn is used for knitting, thread is what’s technically used for crocheting.

What are the best cheap yarns to buy?

Top cheap yarn

Lion Brand Re-Up Reduced Water Usage Navy Cotton 114-Yard Skein Ball of Yarn

What you need to know: Using 1,400 liters less water per ball of yarn to make than normal yarn, this cheap ball of cotton yarn offers 114 yards and comes at a totally affordable price point.

What you’ll love: With a wide range of vibrant colors and multi-color options, Lion Brand’s Re-Up line is a great, low-water-produced product with 114 yards of yarn to work with, and it’s also made from a high-quality cotton at a ratio of 85% to 15% polyester. It’s also available in one pack or three packs in a wide range of colors.

What you should consider: This single-pack of yarn costs more in the long run than buying a bulk pack of yarn balls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap yarn for the money

LIHAO Mini Skein 28-Yard Balls Bulk Pack of Acrylic Knitting Crochet Yarn with 12 Colors

What you need to know: For those looking for the best deal, this yarn bundle features 12 different yarn colors in miniature ball sizes, each with a total of 28 yards.

What you’ll love: This yarn bulk pack features a cumulative 336 yards of yarn, and comes at a reasonable price point, given the amount you get and the variety of colors. This pack comes with yarn in white, magenta, purple, cyan, green, pink, red, yellow, blue, navy blue, orange and deep orange.

What you should consider: Some users needed more than 28 yards of yarn in a given color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Caron Simply Soft Paints 250-Yard Medium Worsted Gauge 100 Percent Acrylic Yarn

What you need to know: This multi-colored, super-soft acrylic yarn features a beautiful rainbow finish, along with a super-soft fiber that makes for very comfortable yarn projects.

What you’ll love: This acrylic yarn features a single ball of yarn that comes in a wide range of colors, and comes with 250 yards per single skein. It’s also available in a wide range of colorful color combinations and offers a super-soft, gauge 4 yarn that’s perfect for longer projects.

What you should consider: A few buyers found the color changes a little more quickly than they were hoping for.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

